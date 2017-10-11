₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by InsideOut247: 2:24pm
Last week, one half of Psquare, Peter Okoye who now goes by the name Mr P, headlined a Nigeria @57 Independence concert in Washington. Mr P performed "Gongo Aso" by 9ice and "U Remind me" by Usher at the event. See the video below....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeSTQ_QYSnI
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:26pm
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by 9jvirgin(m): 3:34pm
This guy needs to go for rehabilitation, physiotherapy and psychoanalysis ASAP. He is struggling to come to terms with reality.
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by maklelemakukula(m): 3:34pm
mister P is trying too hard, calm down bro
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by tociano009(m): 3:35pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by davodyguy: 3:35pm
InsideOut247:
Has it come to that?
He used have composed and performed his own song
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by BucciJP(m): 3:35pm
p
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Surd2121(m): 3:35pm
.
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by OXCUBA: 3:35pm
Mr for perform AIRFORCE1 SONG TOO ..... Greedy set of twins.
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by MansaHenry(m): 3:36pm
eyah eyah...btw...y dis guy above me cu.m first me comment naaa
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by ayoomoba1(m): 3:36pm
Peter
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by quiverfull(m): 3:36pm
Go ahead and do your thing Peter, your glory is not tied to any one man.
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Sunnycliff(m): 3:36pm
A very rough path to thread on. Whoever succeeded in pulling you guys apart.......
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Ugoeze2016: 3:36pm
I see guilt on his face
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Unik3030: 3:36pm
United we stand, divided we fall
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by obaataaokpaewu: 3:37pm
Be like When you invite live band to a ceremony, dem go just dey sing other people songs
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Dearlord(m): 3:37pm
If nobi P-square, e no fit be like am
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by veekid(m): 3:37pm
Like play like play; these guys dey play on the route to downfall, which kain nonsense be this one?
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Leakdaddy: 3:37pm
If I was 9ice... I'd sue him
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by myners007: 3:37pm
go Peter go Peter
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by SHAKABOOM: 3:37pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by SenorFax(m): 3:37pm
Oya clap for yourself
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Roon9(m): 3:37pm
Omo like play like play family Don scatter oooo.
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by mindtricks: 3:37pm
Na waa o. Na front page thread dry like this?
Anything is possible.
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Naughtytboy: 3:37pm
So na audition him come dey do? Singing gongo aso and u remind me.. I tire for u Mr p
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by maklelemakukula(m): 3:38pm
ayoomoba1:no na simon
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Agbaletu: 3:38pm
Mr. P, you can't do it alone. Reconcile with your brothers.
Anyway, you try sha...i counted just 21 people at the concert.
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by whoubmrdust: 3:38pm
What was he showing...6p?
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by oshe11(m): 3:38pm
PETER I KNOW, PAUL I DONT
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by futprintz(m): 3:38pm
Are these guys saying they're irreconcilable or wat? ...even just for biz sake
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by chriskosherbal(m): 3:38pm
Hmmm this going solo business ....is na really looking more 4 real to me oo. Hmmm P-square na just P standing alone ......but I really loved P-SQUARE shaaaa
|Re: Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington by Differential: 3:39pm
I don't know what they were thinking going solo. They're better together as a group and will make more money as a group.
