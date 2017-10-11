Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Sings "Gongo Aso" At Nigeria @57 Independence Concert In Washington (9197 Views)

Banky W And Adesua Etomi All Loved Up In Washington DC / Tiwa Savage Twerking On Stage In Washington DC [VIDEO] / Riot At Davido's Concert In Congo. One Of His Acts Was Raped (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeSTQ_QYSnI Last week, one half of Psquare, Peter Okoye who now goes by the name Mr P, headlined a Nigeria @57 Independence concert in Washington. Mr P performed "Gongo Aso" by 9ice and "U Remind me" by Usher at the event. See the video below.... 1 Like

Ok

This guy needs to go for rehabilitation, physiotherapy and psychoanalysis ASAP. He is struggling to come to terms with reality. 33 Likes 2 Shares

mister P is trying too hard, calm down bro 9 Likes

InsideOut247:



Last week, one half of Psquare, Peter Okoye who now goes by the name Mr P, headlined a Nigeria @57 Independence concert in Washington. Mr P performed "Gongo Aso" by 9ice and "U Remind me" by Usher at the event. See the video below....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeSTQ_QYSnI





Has it come to that?



He used have composed and performed his own song Has it come to that?He used have composed and performed his own song 3 Likes

p

.

Mr for perform AIRFORCE1 SONG TOO ..... Greedy set of twins. 4 Likes

eyah...btw...y dis guy above me cu.m first me comment naaa eyaheyah...btw...y dis guy above me cu.m first me comment naaa

Peter

Go ahead and do your thing Peter, your glory is not tied to any one man. 21 Likes

A very rough path to thread on. Whoever succeeded in pulling you guys apart....... 1 Like 1 Share

I see guilt on his face

United we stand, divided we fall 1 Like

Be like When you invite live band to a ceremony, dem go just dey sing other people songs 1 Like

If nobi P-square, e no fit be like am 3 Likes

Like play like play; these guys dey play on the route to downfall, which kain nonsense be this one? 3 Likes

If I was 9ice... I'd sue him 1 Like

go Peter go Peter 1 Like

Hmmmm

Oya clap for yourself

Omo like play like play family Don scatter oooo.





Anything is possible. Na waa o. Na front page thread dry like this?Anything is possible.

So na audition him come dey do? Singing gongo aso and u remind me.. I tire for u Mr p 7 Likes

ayoomoba1:

Peter no na simon no na simon 1 Like

Mr. P, you can't do it alone. Reconcile with your brothers.

Anyway, you try sha...i counted just 21 people at the concert. 1 Like

What was he showing...6p?

PAUL I DONT PETER I KNOW,PAUL I DONT

...even just for biz sake Are these guys saying they're irreconcilable or wat?...even just for biz sake

Hmmm this going solo business ....is na really looking more 4 real to me oo. Hmmm P-square na just P standing alone ......but I really loved P-SQUARE shaaaa