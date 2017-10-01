Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos (7024 Views)

The Road Leading To Otuoke, Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's Village (Photos) / (photos)ABA BAD Roads And People Suffering / Buhari Visits Abuja Blast Victims In Hospital (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/these-are-bad-roads-leading-to-luth.html





Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Ever been to Idi-Ara when the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital is situated? Then you will know that this calls for immediate and urgent call for action. LUTH is a reputed to be one of the best in the country, but this is definitely not in terms of infrastructure given the pathetic state of the access road to the hospital. From the first gate to the second gate, it is in its deplorable state. This same road is where vehicles which are bringing in emergencies will pass through. I know some will argue that this road is still good compare to other roads in the state, but what's worth doing is worth doing well. These are visuals we are able to get courtesy of YNaija Monitor!Source:Lalasticlala, Mynd44





See more bad photos here..



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/these-are-bad-roads-leading-to-luth.html Call for action for LASG pleaseSee more bad photos here..

The developed part of Lagos is not up to 30% of the state - Adolf hitler. 17 Likes 1 Share

Ambode is working 5 Likes

EzeEbira:

The developed part of Lagos is not up to 30% of the state - Adolf hitler. shop for sense at jumia pls..



BrutalJab:



Na u need the sense pass cos what he said is actually the truth.



Truth is bitter sha

For you, OLX is the best for you, there are used ones there and very affordable because I know you can't afford new one. shop for sense at jumia pls..For you, OLX is the best for you, there are used ones there and very affordable because I know you can't afford new one. 10 Likes

Ambode is working, come to most streets in Surulere and see if u will not cry. By the time you finish building bus stop everywhere and there is no car or bus to park or stop over, we will see what happens. 2 Likes

EzeEbira:

The developed part of Lagos is not up to 30% of the state - Adolf hitler. 13 Likes

Eko oni baje oooo 1 Like

Eko oni baje 3 Likes

. If person dey carry emergency come self,d patient fit die with d gbaga gbaga of the road In front of a hospital. If person dey carry emergency come self,d patient fit die with d gbaga gbaga of the road 18 Likes

The Dr there will not go on strike for the bad roads it's only salary that's on their mind 5 Likes

EZENDIZUOGU:

Ambode is working, come to most streets in Surulere and see if u will not cry 6 Likes

Meanwhile these folks are celebrating construction of a bus stand



Lol 2 Likes 1 Share

Can the government fix this? what happens in cases of emergencies? some people who would have been saved i'm sure have died just by thatgate cos of traffic.

God please help us ooo

EzeEbira:

The developed part of Lagos is not up to 30% of the state - Adolf hitler. True True 5 Likes

Ordinary the money government realize from that hospital is not a chicken change yet the in and out of that hospital is nothing to write home about, even the one that lead to Mushin is worst. How would they conveniently convey emergency patients into the hospital with these bad roads. Anyway, LUTH is more of a business centre than been a hospital. 1 Like

Ok

Without proper drainage systems in Lagos state, roads will continue to get bad even after fixing them. Drainage systems should be very good first and the roads will not spoil often.

Every roads in Lagos now comes with a swimming pool......nice designs. Government is working. 4 Likes

saints2:

Ever been to Idi-Ara when the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital is situated? Then you will know that this calls for immediate and urgent call for action. LUTH is a reputed to be one of the best in the country, but this is definitely not in terms of infrastructure given the pathetic state of the access road to the hospital. From the first gate to the second gate, it is in its deplorable state. This same road is where vehicles which are bringing in emergencies will pass through. I know some will argue that this road is still good compare to other roads in the state, but what's worth doing is worth doing well. These are visuals we are able to get courtesy of YNaija Monitor!





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/these-are-bad-roads-leading-to-luth.html





Lalasticlala, Mynd44 but but ambode is working

Lagos is better than d whole of SE and SS combined na



watch d conquered hydraulic soup clan avoid ds thread

smh but but ambode is workingLagos is better than d whole of SE and SS combined nawatch d conquered hydraulic soup clan avoid ds threadsmh 2 Likes

Ambode is seen it, next on his list to fix roads 2 Likes

Sad.

EzeEbira:

The developed part of Lagos is not up to 30% of the state - Adolf hitler. I was there live when Adolf Hitler made this statement I was there live when Adolf Hitler made this statement 5 Likes

Sorry guys LASUTH is in ikeja, while Lagos University teaching hospital LUTH is in idi - araba... 1 Like

Sorry guys LASUTH is in ikeja, while Lagos University teaching hospital LUTH is in idiot - araba...

When it comes to road maintenance, Ambode is a huge disappointment. 1 Like

You see? They've cone here again

Why not agree that a govt is not doing well even if its your region?

saints2:

Ever been to Idi-Ara when the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital is situated? Then you will know that this calls for immediate and urgent call for action. LUTH is a reputed to be one of the best in the country, but this is definitely not in terms of infrastructure given the pathetic state of the access road to the hospital. From the first gate to the second gate, it is in its deplorable state. This same road is where vehicles which are bringing in emergencies will pass through. I know some will argue that this road is still good compare to other roads in the state, but what's worth doing is worth doing well. These are visuals we are able to get courtesy of YNaija Monitor!





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/these-are-bad-roads-leading-to-luth.html





Lalasticlala, Mynd44

This is lagos This is lagos

EzeEbira:

The developed part of Lagos is not up to 30% of the state - Adolf hitler.

I believe u have your own state of origin? Move your sorry ass there! I believe u have your own state of origin? Move your sorry ass there! 1 Like

LuckyLadolce:

shop for sense at jumia pls.. Na u need the sense pass cos what he said is actually the truth.



Truth is bitter sha Na u need the sense pass cos what he said is actually the truth.Truth is bitter sha 5 Likes