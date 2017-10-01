₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by saints2(m): 2:48pm
Ever been to Idi-Ara when the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital is situated? Then you will know that this calls for immediate and urgent call for action. LUTH is a reputed to be one of the best in the country, but this is definitely not in terms of infrastructure given the pathetic state of the access road to the hospital. From the first gate to the second gate, it is in its deplorable state. This same road is where vehicles which are bringing in emergencies will pass through. I know some will argue that this road is still good compare to other roads in the state, but what's worth doing is worth doing well. These are visuals we are able to get courtesy of YNaija Monitor!
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/these-are-bad-roads-leading-to-luth.html
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by saints2(m): 2:49pm
Call for action for LASG please
See more bad photos here..
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by EzeEbira(m): 2:54pm
The developed part of Lagos is not up to 30% of the state - Adolf hitler.
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by fabulousfortune(m): 3:29pm
Ambode is working
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by Dubby6(m): 3:29pm
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by LuckyLadolce(m): 3:30pm
EzeEbira:shop for sense at jumia pls..
BrutalJab:
For you, OLX is the best for you, there are used ones there and very affordable because I know you can't afford new one.
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 3:30pm
Ambode is working, come to most streets in Surulere and see if u will not cry. By the time you finish building bus stop everywhere and there is no car or bus to park or stop over, we will see what happens.
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by checkolatunji: 3:30pm
EzeEbira:
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by Horlazuncanmi(m): 3:30pm
Eko oni baje oooo
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by justineu(m): 3:30pm
Eko oni baje
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by rasazee(m): 3:30pm
In front of a hospital . If person dey carry emergency come self,d patient fit die with d gbaga gbaga of the road
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by davillian(m): 3:31pm
The Dr there will not go on strike for the bad roads it's only salary that's on their mind
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by checkolatunji: 3:31pm
EZENDIZUOGU:
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by raker300: 3:31pm
Meanwhile these folks are celebrating construction of a bus stand
Lol
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by ChristyB(f): 3:31pm
Can the government fix this? what happens in cases of emergencies? some people who would have been saved i'm sure have died just by thatgate cos of traffic.
God please help us ooo
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by justineu(m): 3:32pm
EzeEbira:True
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by Untainted007: 3:32pm
Ordinary the money government realize from that hospital is not a chicken change yet the in and out of that hospital is nothing to write home about, even the one that lead to Mushin is worst. How would they conveniently convey emergency patients into the hospital with these bad roads. Anyway, LUTH is more of a business centre than been a hospital.
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by winkmart: 3:32pm
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by Sheuns(m): 3:33pm
Without proper drainage systems in Lagos state, roads will continue to get bad even after fixing them. Drainage systems should be very good first and the roads will not spoil often.
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by drpeppers(m): 3:34pm
Every roads in Lagos now comes with a swimming pool......nice designs. Government is working.
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by Leez(m): 3:34pm
saints2:but but ambode is working
Lagos is better than d whole of SE and SS combined na
watch d conquered hydraulic soup clan avoid ds thread
smh
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by Ugoeze2016: 3:35pm
Ambode is seen it, next on his list to fix roads
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by Pavore9: 3:35pm
Sad.
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:36pm
EzeEbira:I was there live when Adolf Hitler made this statement
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by warlei(m): 3:40pm
Sorry guys LASUTH is in ikeja, while Lagos University teaching hospital LUTH is in idi - araba...
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by warlei(m): 3:40pm
Sorry guys LASUTH is in ikeja, while Lagos University teaching hospital LUTH is in idiot - araba...
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by Ajibel(m): 3:41pm
When it comes to road maintenance, Ambode is a huge disappointment.
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by curvilicious: 3:42pm
You see? They've cone here again
Why not agree that a govt is not doing well even if its your region?
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by free2ryhme: 3:45pm
saints2:
This is lagos
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by sholaball: 3:46pm
EzeEbira:
I believe u have your own state of origin? Move your sorry ass there!
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by BrutalJab: 3:48pm
LuckyLadolce:Na u need the sense pass cos what he said is actually the truth.
Truth is bitter sha
Re: These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos by EzeEbira(m): 3:51pm
sholaball:Nigeria is my country I can live anywhere I like
