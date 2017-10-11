₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,617 members, 3,846,533 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 04:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) (4468 Views)
Wizkid – One For Me F. Ty Dolla $ign [new Song] / Wizkid One Dance Topping On ITUNES Worldwide For One Week. MADNESS!!!! / Drake Ft Wizkid One Dance. Still Wandering What Wizkid Sang. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 3:35pm
One More Drink is another Brand New Song From starboy Wizkid, Has he hit the road for his mega Concert, Listen Below.
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/10/11/wizkid-one-drink-hit-road/
Cc; Lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by 9jvirgin(m): 3:39pm
Thank God for music, the only thing keeping Nigerians happy and well is all these fooling-around and buffoonery.
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by maklelemakukula(m): 3:39pm
oyibo peoples"s ass-licker
meanwhile I heard wizkid ft chris brown won afrima best collabo award, dah song blow ? INFERIORITY COMPLEX will not kill us in this country
10 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by EzeEbira(m): 3:40pm
Wizzy dropping hits since 1634AD.
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by veekid(m): 3:40pm
His "Everytime" make sense; lemme see this one too.
Ah dey come
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Godson201333(m): 3:40pm
ok
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by bleskid(m): 3:40pm
my man
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Unik3030: 3:40pm
kk
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by joystickextend1(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Dhee2: 3:40pm
Mah download am
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Ayo4251(m): 3:41pm
.
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Remyboyhefty(m): 3:41pm
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 3:41pm
trash
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by mikool007(m): 3:42pm
Wizkid doing things but this song is a no
5 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by EndtimeJudge(m): 3:42pm
Young Pablo. wizzy
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by winkmart: 3:42pm
Hope no be the kind drink wey kill Tagbo
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by jdluv(f): 3:42pm
am I d only one thinkin This Song is about Tagbo
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by rims4emmy(m): 3:42pm
who one more drink epp.
ipafricaStaff:
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by TruePass(m): 3:42pm
Another rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by princefaculty(m): 3:43pm
Download complete!
Nice one star boy
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by quiverfull(m): 3:43pm
Is he shading the David?
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by drnelson: 3:43pm
wizkid no.1 naija artist.
davido is poo
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Hentizzle: 3:46pm
Star boy!
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by beamtopola: 3:46pm
indommie generation.
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by takenadoh: 3:46pm
This na freestyle now
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Donaldsonlaura: 3:47pm
Silly freestyle
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by rims4emmy(m): 3:48pm
who d song epp.
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by splenzard: 3:48pm
tagbo
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Naughtytboy: 3:49pm
jdluv:Wizkid has very good producers,, the beat make sense die. Wizzy it another hit
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by BrutalJab: 3:51pm
Trash! Nothing meaningful, no content, same chicken voice. Mtcheeew
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Stelvin101(m): 3:51pm
Turtle Ninja fans will not like this
|Re: Wizkid – One More Drink (audio) by Sorry4beingpeti(m): 3:51pm
mikool007:Keep calm it's wizzy. Give it a week you'd come back and testify.
1 Like
Papoose Is Nigerian? / Naija Latest Dance Step After Alanta Artquake Milando Officail Video / New Music: Eldee – “today Today” + “na Wash”
Viewing this topic: finesounds01, swagagolic01, dotland(m), Nellizzy(m), lilreese, Bmalcolm, hilroy, Mariokenny(m), MDelgado(m), Effizy12(m), segun544(m), sambos994(m), ololo12, gtrader, kaybee1992, skullzflex(m), Adeyinka12(m), Luckyomon(m), Ramii, Chukwuemeka007(m), nejifresh(m), hakm5, qozeem999(m), dolly28190, oladotun007(m), OLUWOLEYINKA(m), joeysuki(m), IykeB(m), suxex4ever, kobijacobs(m), Boll2010(m), Ajapson, Akinz0126(m), postension, skillzlujan, Ocutegan(m), HauteReel, NicsonAfrica, Schoolala(m), rocaika, freshboy31, slowice(m), Frakazz, BlaQWolf, kaypound(m), NoFavors, lagosboy86, blym4real, kidxboss(m), happykidArotiba(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35