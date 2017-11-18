₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by nex(m): 6:35pm
Democracy places the onus of choice upon the electorates. This explains why power, in a true democracy belongs in the ballot box; where those who qualified and desire to, exercise their choice to elect people into offices. This is the case of the Anambra State governorship elections.
Perhaps, this is why it is typical of politicians to employ every imaginable tactic to win the electorates over. They call it campaign. Sadly, this is often mere drama, acted out to sway, even by deceit and in Nigeria through purchase. Yes, voting can be transactional in Nigeria, but even then the actors have to be smart, else the bubble will burst.
The tendency of politicians to pull the wool over the eyes of the people demands caution and there is a need for people to read between the lines when being addressed by those soliciting to be elected into political positions. This is when Bob Marley’s assertion in one of his songs that “you can fool some people sometimes, but you can’t fool all the people all the time,” will not just prove accurate but help the people make the right choices.
Are Peter Obi And Willie Obiano Contesting Against Each Other?
This brings us to the two leading gladiators in the race to the government house of Anambra State, the incumbent governor Willie Obiano for himself and known for his boldness and audacity and Peter Obi known for his minimalism who is now fronting for Oseloka Obaze of the PDP.
The gubernatorial election is billed for November 18, 2017 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the gladiators would stop at nothing to get the people thumbprint them or their preferred candidates into office. In this race the incumbent governor of Anambra State, HE Willie Obiano and the man he succeeded in office, Peter Obi remain the leading gladiators. One for himself and the other a godfather standing up someone he seeks to ‘hoist’ on the people.
For starters, political watchers are concerned that Obi is working so hard to pulldown the house he laid the foundation of, given his role in Obiano succeeding him as governor of Anambra State. But those who know Obi are not surprised. They see Obi as a self-righteous man, which is why his tenure as governor of the state is typified with micromanagement, which to an extent stagnated the state, though his admirers claim it led to stability in the state.
Peter Obi's Expectations From Willie Obiano
Obi got at least 3 times per month from the Federal Government more than Obiano has made during his tenure yet Obi was very minimalist in what he did for his people and decided to keep money in savings…money which if well used should have generated a lot more than the investments in which he saved them.
The accolade of "stabilist" only creeps into political analyses because of the political turmoil that preceded Obi’s ascension to the office as governor of Anambra State. Obi definitely profited from the turbulence in the ranks of the rival political party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, with leading gladiators of the PDP helping to destroy themselves in favour of Obi.
Obiano came into office at a time that Ndi Anambra could think clearly and place expectations, beyond mere political sanity at the table of their governor. And he has delivered by using professionals, as against Obi’s micromanagement style. Two areas that showcase the contrast in these two gladiators are in the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR and road construction. Obi initially moved to grow IGR by using professionals and was able to move the monthly IGR up from N500m to one billion.
For reasons best known to him, he removed the key actors that assisted grow the IGR figures and installed someone he could micromanage and it fell back to N500m monthly. Political watchers believe that this was to create moles for Obi and his cronies to syphon public funds, particularly as the persons under whose watch the shortfall was recorded did not get any reprimand or encouragement to improve.
But Obiano would have none of that, so he appointed professionals, people well versed in the revenue generation and management, the result is that the state’s IGR has spiralled from N500m to over N1.5billion monthly. Tongues are now wagging that Obi is feeling that the man he brought to ‘come and chop’ is outshining him, so would stop at nothing to frustrate his winning a second term in office.
Beyond that, it would appear though that Obi is just being a typical politician. How does one explain his unfaithfulness to All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA that helped him to power? This show of unstable character is one that the Igbo people in general still bleed about and those now counting on Obi to help them to ‘dethrone’ Obiano would find the political baggage too heavy.
Whereas Obiano’s patriotism and faithfulness have seen him remain steadfast with Ndi Anambra and APGA despite the pressure from the so called federal might are reasons that endear him to Ndi Igbo generally and Anambra electorates in particular.
Peter Obi And His Dream Of Being The Tinubu Of Anambra
Obi’s tendency for stifling instead of growing is seen in the fact that he had the same opportunities that the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, but while Tinubu chose to build political blocks around the southwest, which he has grown into a political empire, Obi would rather focus on Anambra as if it was his kitchen, where strangers should not stray-in. His focus on himself instead of common good is one that well-meaning Igbo people feel sad about till this day. Political watchers maintain it will count in the coming elections.
This is where pundits are quick to commend Obiano for holding true to his political principles unlike Obi who Ndi Igbo look at as having betrayed the Igbo nation by seeking personal political gains in an unscrupulous manner. So many are quick to note that Obi demonstrates fragility while Obiano represents strength of character in the true Igbo sense.
Anambra people also rue the fact that while Obi used religious sentiments to hoodwink them, Obiano has come true with simple honesty and professionalism. This is seen in the area of infrastructural provision in the state.
All the roads constructed under Obi’s watch are without drainages because he personally supervised it and might have been taken advantage of by the contractors but all the ones constructed by Obiano are well planned and executed with professional supervision ensuring that Ndi Anambra are not shortchanged in anywhere.
Other areas where the contrasting personality brand profiles of Obi and Obiano leave Ndi Anambra with an easy choice include education, safety and security, economy, transportation, etc. Under Obiano, Anambra State has witnessed massive transformation in the education sector leading to WAEC analyses of students with up to five-credit passes at the senior school certificate examinations showing a steady growth from 60% in 2013 to over 75% in 2017 for Anambra students.
Perhaps what Ndi Anambra would find more ridiculous is that Obi’s penchant for falsehood has seen him taking them for granted. Following his micromanagement of the state, Obi was able to cart away state’s funds in a big bus.
Agents of Peter Obi were arrested on their way to Lagos in a celebrated case of money laundry which many are convinced helped deplete the state’s funds. They say every day is for the thief but one day is for the owner of the house. One wonders if this was the only time Obi sent money to Lagos by bus instead of paying same into his bank Fidelity Bank for proper tracking.
Politicians would not like to hear this, but the most damaging aspect of Obi’s waning personality brand profile is his being economical with the truth. For instance, on his handover notes he claimed to have left N75bn whereas he left just N9bn and some bonds he saved by denying contractors their payments.
He had left nearly 150bn naira of bills from contractors who had done some roads and instead of paying them he bought some investment notes so that he will claim to have saved money. The rest were in the forms of aged investments which were handed over from the then east central state. Imagine claiming a 30 year asset is something he generated and handed over to WIllie.
His claim to have also left $156bn cash also insults human intelligence, as such money being in existence would have amounted to N26.4 trillion at an exchange rate of N150/$ then. That would have meant that Anambra State had more money than Nigeria at that time! The desperation to tell lies is legendary. Campaign of falsehood at its highest just to get back in charge of the treasury. Anambra state government probably is his business.
It is in the same manner that the Obi camp goes around peddling falsehood that a hotel project that Obiano’s professional disposition has taken to 90% completion under a PPP arrangement with Golden Tulip has been abandoned.
The commissioning of the project scheduled for first quarter of 2018 will shame them, just as the pragmatic position of Ndi Anambra voters will do come November 18, 2017. Obiano has found private sector expertise and money to complete this project in Agulu, Obi’s village.
In all of these, his well lubricated and funded political vuvuzelas or trumpeters are helping him to misrepresent truths with a view to getting Ndi Anambra to vote against themselves by voting for his preferred candidate.
Sadly what this would mean is that whoever he hoists on the people would have to subject himself or herself to Obi’s micromanagement or be replaced with another of his errand boys at the next general gubernatorial elections.
These trumpeters explain why Ndi Anambra are toiling to place Obi’s selfishness and Obiano’s professionalism in proper perspective as well contrast Obi’s penchant to do as little as he can and save the rest while Obiano will always do more with less by bringing in other people’s money.
SOURCE: http://www.barbaric.com.ng/anambra-governorship-elections-peter-obi-willie-obiano
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by hisgrace090: 6:51pm
But obiano really treated obi badly.
Immediately after obi handed over to him he abandoned him without even one month of appreciation.
To me its quite inhuman.
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by Dottore: 8:54pm
Can someone summarise this pls. How can someone just post the history of Anambra State and expect me to read it in a moment after a hectic day. Mbanu
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by Edu3Again: 8:55pm
ANYBODY BUT APC!
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by Abfinest007(m): 8:55pm
they will fight eir selves in the pages of news papers but in real life they are friends. fear politicians they can use u against ur own brother while they sit at home
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by FOLYKAZE(m): 8:56pm
APC will test their shot in South East with Anambra as the shot target. IPOB will be shocked with the election result
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by guywitzerogal(m): 8:56pm
S there anoda election coming up.....abeg leave past story
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by alvan06(m): 8:56pm
Okuta 1
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by Dyt(f): 8:56pm
How about Yul Edochie ?
Kikikiiikiki
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by IJOBA2: 8:57pm
AKWATUODIKE IS A GONER
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by joeaz58: 8:57pm
mtcheeeeeeeeeew!!!!!!
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by IJOBA2: 8:58pm
alvan06:YOU CAN SAY THAT AGAIN
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by takenadoh: 8:58pm
Who brought this thread to FP, this isn't a comparison but a very biased write up against Peter OBi by an Obiano supporter.
very unfair
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by LilNetty(m): 8:58pm
K
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by nairavsdollars: 8:58pm
Obiano will win the election
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by IJOBA2: 8:58pm
Edu3Again:YOUR HEAD FULL GROUND JARE
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by steveyoungwealth: 8:59pm
I hear
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by GudPpleG8Nation(m): 8:59pm
This is purely an hate and unwarranted write up to rubbish Mr Obi Personality and achievements.
The OP is bias and political agent.
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by Pavore9: 9:00pm
Dyt:
He knows he stands no chance but being addressed as former gubernatorial candidate will make him feel like a Don!
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by edo3(m): 9:01pm
c
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by Mrkumareze: 9:01pm
Pls stop placing Obi and Obiano on the same page. Obi's legacy speaks for him while the current drunkard keep telling us how he export ugu and yam.
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by ReubenE(m): 9:02pm
Is this a campaign for Obiano?
Why bring Obi into the mix when the man is not even a contestant, and even going as far as comparing him to a man that is standing for re-election as an incumbent.
Political adultery and sycophancy is a big problem in Nigeria.
Biased write-up, with falsehood as laces
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by Abagworo(m): 9:02pm
Peter Obi should be ashamed of himself as his integrity has been discredited by no-one but himself. After convincing ndi Anambra that Obiano is the best thing after "hot akara" he is back to swallow his own words. How are we sure that it will still not be same with his new golden jewel Obaze?
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by edo3(m): 9:03pm
Dyt:Yulitde u meant bah? we dey celebrate am every year.
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by melzabull(f): 9:03pm
between PDP and APGA
obiano is an ingrate and stupid .
Peter Obi okwute to the rescue
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by nanotechy: 9:05pm
The writer couldn't even hide his bias. I'm sure this was written by one of Obiano's propagandists. Don't waste your time reading this guys. Ndi anambra, shine your eyes
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by CaptainJeffry: 9:05pm
This epistle was written by Obiano's men no doubt. One thing is sure, Peter Obi remains an icon in Anambra state.
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by winterfell007: 9:06pm
No matter d propaganda u write against Peter Obi, u should know he's ten times better than that drunkard who has done nothing but parade APGA t-shirts with Ojukwu's inscription in it. That man called Obiano is in for the biggest shock of his life.
Oseloka is looking more likely to clinch to d top spot
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by mekaboy(m): 9:07pm
Obi attracted sabmiler which invested $200 million in Anambra and created jobs. Obiano claims to have attracted $7.5 billion foreign investment, more than 80% of what Nigeria attracted. Yet we can't find the companies.
Said he will transform awka to dubai, for where. Will transform ogbunike cave to Disney land, for where .
Export UGU $5million, got busted. Jacked up price of flyover from 5billion to 15 Billion.
Obi used local carpenters to furnish government lodge. Obiano imported.
Anambra was number one state in meeting MDG in Nigeria, and number 1 in education under obi.
Obiano built flyovers without FG approval. The list can go on and on.
List goes on.
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by mavinc4u(f): 9:08pm
Abeg obiano should be voted out if there would be any election. Anambrarians don't need his type there. The only painful thing now is that it would make PDP to take over Anambra which I don't want either.
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by lucialuv1(f): 9:08pm
It's yul edochie or no one else
It's yul edochie or no one else
|Re: The Anambra State Governorship Elections: Between Peter Obi And Willie Obiano by Nikapetrelli(f): 9:12pm
November 18th 2017...Anambra DECIDES
