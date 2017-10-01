Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) (5553 Views)

Governor Willie Obiano has announced a cash reward of one million naira to the overall best teacher in Nigeria, Mr Clement Okodo.

The Governor who announced the reward during a meeting of the State Executive Council held at the Governor's Lodge, Amawbia, also directed immediate promotion of the teacher in accordance with the promotions he recently approved for teachers and other Civil servants in the State.



Mr Okodo, a primary school teacher at Central School, Abagana who hails from Abatete in Idemili North Council Area, bagged the award at the World Teachers Day celebration held in Abuja by the National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.



The Award organized under the President's Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards saw the teacher receive a brand new Nissan car as the prize for the first position.



Governor Obiano who was represented at the ceremony by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Kate Omenugha also bagged the honour of the most Education-friendly Governor in Nigeria after a thorough survey of the imputs of all Governors in the country in the Education sector.







Receiving the Awardee, Governor Obiano said his government will be sending 60 teachers abroad for training next year under the train the trainer initiative aimed at ensuring that Anambra teachers keep pace with modern practices in the teaching profession.



He enumerated the various initiatives which his administration had introduced in the education sector which has guaranteed the state an enviable position in the country, notable of which are the ICT training for teachers and additional pay for teachers in remote areas.



Congratulating Mr Okodo for making the state proud through the award, Governor Obiano said his government will continue to support teachers to be at their best, urging them to remain focused on ensuring that Anambra students are the best in the country.



The Commissioner for Education, Professor Omenugha in her speech, acknowledged that the awards which the Governor, teachers, students and pupils in the state are winning in Education bear eloquent testimony to the huge investments the present administration is making to improve the quality of education in the state and assured that the State Education Ministry is committed to driving the laudable vision of the Governor to reposition the sector.



In his remarks, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Chief Nzemeka Olisa noted that the award will act as a motivation for other teachers to push towards excellence to achieve the set objectives.



Responding, the Awardee, Mr Okodo attributed the achievement to hardwork and the immense support of the present administration through various training packages which he has benefited from and assured that the reward will spur him to achieve more to bring honor to the state.



Governor Obiano was later presented with the award received on his behalf at the Abuja event by the State Education Commissioner, Professor Omenugha.



http://www.absradiotv.com/9209-obiano-rewards-nigeria-s-2017-best-teacher-okodo-with-n1m-promotion



Hehe... Obi and appears to be desperate to win this election. Hence his recent actions to people.



Anyways the battle is between him And the PdP guy 4 Likes

what was the criteria used in selecting the "BEST"? awon oniranu

What Ambode can not achieve 2 Likes

This time is his morning (igbayi laro Willie Obiano). Since teacher days. Copy cat!

Lame strategy.. He should try something else..

Only done when election is around the corner..... Anyways nice

My Governor is working; 4 Likes





Obiano and him wrapper cloth

Keneking:

What Ambode can not achieve

I missed the old keneking.



This new keneking has lost it I missed the old keneking.This new keneking has lost it 1 Like 1 Share

Last year it was an Anambrarian that won it, this year same Anambra.





Meanwhile in Kaduna state, their teachers are failing Primary 4 exams. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Election tinz

this is a motivation that will at least improve the education system 3 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

What Ambode can not achieve your headache your headache 1 Like

This obiano is very unpatriotic, not even buying innoson for them teachers...mean while 2 Likes 1 Share

Well, I'm not surprised at all. Anambrarians are know to be brilliant and hardworking, that's why I plan to marry from there - save for the exorbitant bride price n stuff

Anambra leading the rest of the pack in all facets of development and advancement.





Welcome to the United State of Anambra(USA). Light of the entire black race. 5 Likes

nice

SuperSuave:

what was the criteria used in selecting the "BEST"? awon oniranu

Why don't you try to find out.

Remember, my people perish for lack of knowledge. Why don't you try to find out.Remember, my people perish for lack of knowledge.

ChineseBuggati3:

This obiano is very unpatriotic, not even buying innoson for them teachers...mean while



The car was given by the FG to the best teacher in Nigeria who happens to come from Anambra. Read before commenting. The car was given by the FG to the best teacher in Nigeria who happens to come from Anambra. Read before commenting. 2 Likes

This man is just good. 3 Likes

Keneking:

What Ambode can not achieve

Is that one a person?

Commissioning bus stops while potholes are left to damage people's vehicles?

Someone should please borrow Ambode a bit of Obiano's sense.





As a matter of fact, Igbos lead when it comes to being progressive in all facets of life. Yet,one iddiot on the other side of the Niger will ask how are igbos are contributing to Nigeria's image. 2 Likes

Campaign.Anyways congratulations to George Weah for winning Liberia presidential election.

? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money Hope is nt 2nd wife cumin home? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money

The reward of teachers are no longer in heaven.

? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money n one governor is in power 4 7yrs now no promotion in his state to workers Hope is nt 2nd wife cumin home? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money n one governor is in power 4 7yrs now no promotion in his state to workers

? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money n one governor is in power 4 7yrs now no promotion in his state to workers..... Hope is nt 2nd wife cumin home? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money n one governor is in power 4 7yrs now no promotion in his state to workers.....

That's the reward for hard work.