₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,755 members, 3,847,101 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) (5553 Views)
Clement Nwoye Okodo 2017 Overall Best Teacher In Nigeria, Gets Car From Buhari / Clement Ogbu Shot During Primary Election In Benue. Graphic Photos / Akindele Mary, The Best Teacher In Ekiti State Who Won A Car (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by AmericanQuarter: 6:39pm
Governor Willie Obiano has announced a cash reward of one million naira to the overall best teacher in Nigeria, Mr Clement Okodo.
The Governor who announced the reward during a meeting of the State Executive Council held at the Governor's Lodge, Amawbia, also directed immediate promotion of the teacher in accordance with the promotions he recently approved for teachers and other Civil servants in the State.
Mr Okodo, a primary school teacher at Central School, Abagana who hails from Abatete in Idemili North Council Area, bagged the award at the World Teachers Day celebration held in Abuja by the National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.
The Award organized under the President's Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards saw the teacher receive a brand new Nissan car as the prize for the first position.
Governor Obiano who was represented at the ceremony by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Kate Omenugha also bagged the honour of the most Education-friendly Governor in Nigeria after a thorough survey of the imputs of all Governors in the country in the Education sector.
Receiving the Awardee, Governor Obiano said his government will be sending 60 teachers abroad for training next year under the train the trainer initiative aimed at ensuring that Anambra teachers keep pace with modern practices in the teaching profession.
He enumerated the various initiatives which his administration had introduced in the education sector which has guaranteed the state an enviable position in the country, notable of which are the ICT training for teachers and additional pay for teachers in remote areas.
Congratulating Mr Okodo for making the state proud through the award, Governor Obiano said his government will continue to support teachers to be at their best, urging them to remain focused on ensuring that Anambra students are the best in the country.
The Commissioner for Education, Professor Omenugha in her speech, acknowledged that the awards which the Governor, teachers, students and pupils in the state are winning in Education bear eloquent testimony to the huge investments the present administration is making to improve the quality of education in the state and assured that the State Education Ministry is committed to driving the laudable vision of the Governor to reposition the sector.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Chief Nzemeka Olisa noted that the award will act as a motivation for other teachers to push towards excellence to achieve the set objectives.
Responding, the Awardee, Mr Okodo attributed the achievement to hardwork and the immense support of the present administration through various training packages which he has benefited from and assured that the reward will spur him to achieve more to bring honor to the state.
Governor Obiano was later presented with the award received on his behalf at the Abuja event by the State Education Commissioner, Professor Omenugha.
http://www.absradiotv.com/9209-obiano-rewards-nigeria-s-2017-best-teacher-okodo-with-n1m-promotion
lalasticlala
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Built2last: 6:39pm
Hehe... Obi and appears to be desperate to win this election. Hence his recent actions to people.
Anyways the battle is between him And the PdP guy
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by SuperSuave(m): 6:46pm
what was the criteria used in selecting the "BEST"? awon oniranu
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Keneking: 7:14pm
What Ambode can not achieve
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by castrol180(m): 9:20pm
This time is his morning (igbayi laro Willie Obiano). Since teacher days. Copy cat!
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Finstar: 9:21pm
Lame strategy.. He should try something else..
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by agbonkamen(f): 9:21pm
Only done when election is around the corner..... Anyways nice
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:21pm
My Governor is working;
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by cristianisraeli: 9:21pm
Responding, the Awardee, Mr Okodo attributed the achievement to hardwork and the immense support of the present administration through various training packages which he has benefited from and assured that the reward will spur him to achieve more to bring honor to the state.
Governor Obiano was later presented with the award received on his behalf at the Abuja event by the State Education Commissioner, Professor Omenugha.
http://www.absradiotv.com/9209-obiano-rewards-nigeria-s-2017-best-teacher-okodo-with-n1m-promotion
lalasticlala[/i][/quote]
election strategy..lol..we are watching
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by takenadoh: 9:21pm
Obiano and him wrapper cloth
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by wristbangle(m): 9:23pm
Keneking:
I missed the old keneking.
This new keneking has lost it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by sunnyb0b0(m): 9:24pm
Last year it was an Anambrarian that won it, this year same Anambra.
Meanwhile in Kaduna state, their teachers are failing Primary 4 exams.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by bjayx: 9:24pm
Election tinz
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Ycmia: 9:25pm
this is a motivation that will at least improve the education system
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by bamidelee: 9:26pm
Keneking:your headache
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:27pm
This obiano is very unpatriotic, not even buying innoson for them teachers...mean while
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by vicfy(m): 9:28pm
Well, I'm not surprised at all. Anambrarians are know to be brilliant and hardworking, that's why I plan to marry from there - save for the exorbitant bride price n stuff
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by bestview: 9:29pm
Anambra leading the rest of the pack in all facets of development and advancement.
Welcome to the United State of Anambra(USA). Light of the entire black race.
5 Likes
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by gaeul(f): 9:33pm
nice
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by seguno2: 9:33pm
SuperSuave:
Why don't you try to find out.
Remember, my people perish for lack of knowledge.
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by bestview: 9:34pm
ChineseBuggati3:
The car was given by the FG to the best teacher in Nigeria who happens to come from Anambra. Read before commenting.
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Truthbtold1: 9:35pm
This man is just good.
3 Likes
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by seguno2: 9:37pm
Keneking:
Is that one a person?
Commissioning bus stops while potholes are left to damage people's vehicles?
Someone should please borrow Ambode a bit of Obiano's sense.
saints2:
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by KemjikaEme: 9:38pm
As a matter of fact, Igbos lead when it comes to being progressive in all facets of life. Yet,one iddiot on the other side of the Niger will ask how are igbos are contributing to Nigeria's image.
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by chibuikesilver0: 9:40pm
Campaign.Anyways congratulations to George Weah for winning Liberia presidential election.
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Pat081: 9:41pm
Hope is nt 2nd wife cumin home? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by MaritzaNL(f): 9:43pm
The reward of teachers are no longer in heaven.
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Pat081: 9:45pm
Hope is nt 2nd wife cumin home? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money n one governor is in power 4 7yrs now no promotion in his state to workers
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Pat081: 9:46pm
Hope is nt 2nd wife cumin home? because he may b saying my wife can not cook well now because of the money n one governor is in power 4 7yrs now no promotion in his state to workers.....
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by JustichMedia: 9:46pm
Get up to date information about how to improve your health from renowned health professionals.
Visit our blog today at www.justichfitness.site
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:48pm
That's the reward for hard work.
|Re: Obiano Promotes Clement Okodo Nigeria's 2017 Best Teacher, Gives Him N1M (Pics) by kelly72: 9:49pm
SuperSuave:
Find out from NUT, Abuja
1 Like
Blood Bath In Edo State House Of Assembly As Members Impeach Speaker / 2333 / Ombatse Vs Taal: Eggon Man Opinion About The Crisis
Viewing this topic: Denobrown, Etogist, Steve4545, SirLegal(m), Baptize02, easiest(m), Geosystem(m), Eecho(m), jebesto, Odianose13(m), Icecode, Uniquewhyte99(m), chikasin4(m), annie74(f), ellalucie(f), donpapachi(m), temiprinciple(m), Amosola93(m), OnowuOra(m), achp(m), Alphabit(m), JoshY6, sunnyb0b0(m), bigdoo, oikelomen(m), AlanTuringAI and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37