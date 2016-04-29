Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election (9583 Views)

Football icon, George Weah has emerged as the newly elected president of Liberia to succeed Elen Johnson Sirleaf.

Weah defeated his closest rival, Joseph Boakai who is also the incumbent Vice President.

Others include longtime opposition figure Charles Brumskine and former Coca-Cola executive Alexander Cummings.



http://nigeriapoliticsonline.com/breaking-george-weah-wins-liberia-presidential-polls/



okocha and kanu wah r u waiting 4 42 Likes 3 Shares

wow 1 Like

Victory at last! All roads lead to Monrovia for ipia nkwu. 10 Likes 1 Share

Congrat to the legend 4 Likes

He is d buhari of Liberia.. He lost to Ellen Sirleaf in d last election and now won her deputy 11 Likes



He will be voted for en masse by Tottenham fans Same way Bathusayi will win Chelsea presidential election.He will be voted for en masse by Tottenham fans 3 Likes

Hoping he will use his experience in sport to help develop Liberia football .....I don't even know anyone in Liberia football team.....do they even have? 2 Likes

Way to go George! Check my signature 1 Like

All the best, the only African man to win World's best footballer. 11 Likes 1 Share

Wow

Congratulations Mr

economia:

great player great player 1 Like

God bless Liberia after Jewish nations and USA 1 Like

Congrats

More than 12 years after his first attempt. I hope he'll not disappoint popular expectations. 2 Likes

this victory is not for you alone but for all football lover's. congrats man

OK





Congratzzzz George Weah





He should not allow Buhari to come near him



Buhari is a colossal failure and a mistake to Nigerians 13 Likes 2 Shares

The guy looks vibrant. Such an icon. 1 Like

congratulation to you man

K

Congrats

K

Wow Wow Wow Wow Wow Wow 1 Like

Congrats to him! Nigeria should learn from this Liberia election because we no longer need fairly used or tokumbo president, rather we need new and fresh candidate to rule. 1 Like

Good luck to Liberians. Hopefully he brings his wealth of football knowledge to better his country's fortunes 2 Likes

lalasticlala



What are you doing here?

Congratulations to Weah.

Will he bring his wealth of football experience to his new role as president?

Soft! But the guy head dry pass Sahara desert sha o. Baba don sell plots finish. Agbako head