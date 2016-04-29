₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,755 members, 3,847,099 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election (9583 Views)
1995 FIFA Player Of The Year, George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election / The Rise And Fall Of Samuel Doe Of Liberia (graphic Pics & Video ) / CNN-ORC Poll: Donald Trump Leading Us Presidential Polls (1) (2) (3) (4)
|George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by economia: 9:43pm
Football icon, George Weah has emerged as the newly elected president of Liberia to succeed Elen Johnson Sirleaf.
Weah defeated his closest rival, Joseph Boakai who is also the incumbent Vice President.
Others include longtime opposition figure Charles Brumskine and former Coca-Cola executive Alexander Cummings.
http://nigeriapoliticsonline.com/breaking-george-weah-wins-liberia-presidential-polls/
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Johnson799(m): 9:46pm
okocha and kanu wah r u waiting 4
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by paintworld(m): 9:47pm
wow
1 Like
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by potent5(m): 9:47pm
Victory at last! All roads lead to Monrovia for ipia nkwu.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by hopilo: 9:48pm
Congrat to the legend
4 Likes
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Nbote(m): 9:50pm
He is d buhari of Liberia.. He lost to Ellen Sirleaf in d last election and now won her deputy
11 Likes
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by alexistaiwo: 9:57pm
Same way Bathusayi will win Chelsea presidential election.
He will be voted for en masse by Tottenham fans
3 Likes
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by ashlyfab78(m): 9:57pm
Hoping he will use his experience in sport to help develop Liberia football .....I don't even know anyone in Liberia football team.....do they even have?
2 Likes
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by JustichMedia: 9:57pm
Get up to date information about how to improve your health from renowned health professionals.
Visit our blog today at www.justichfitness.site
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by czarina(f): 9:57pm
Way to go George! Check my signature
1 Like
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Flashh: 9:57pm
All the best, the only African man to win World's best footballer.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by JoshMedia(m): 9:57pm
Wow
Congratulations Mr
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Referendum50(f): 9:58pm
economia:great player
1 Like
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:58pm
God bless Liberia after Jewish nations and USA
1 Like
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Holuwarsweun(m): 9:58pm
Congrats
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Daviddson(m): 9:58pm
More than 12 years after his first attempt. I hope he'll not disappoint popular expectations.
2 Likes
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Abfinest007(m): 9:58pm
this victory is not for you alone but for all football lover's. congrats man
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by sotall(m): 9:58pm
OK
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by ChangetheChange: 9:58pm
Congratzzzz George Weah
He should not allow Buhari to come near him
Buhari is a colossal failure and a mistake to Nigerians
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Zenas212(m): 9:58pm
The guy looks vibrant. Such an icon.
1 Like
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by lordimmaogidi(m): 9:58pm
congratulation to you man
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Jamiubond009(m): 9:58pm
K
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Pray(m): 9:58pm
Congrats
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by EFGH: 9:59pm
K
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by Oluwapresley(m): 9:59pm
Wow Wow Wow Wow Wow Wow
1 Like
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by tommykiwi(m): 9:59pm
Congrats to him! Nigeria should learn from this Liberia election because we no longer need fairly used or tokumbo president, rather we need new and fresh candidate to rule.
1 Like
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by IamChiboi(m): 9:59pm
Good luck to Liberians. Hopefully he brings his wealth of football knowledge to better his country's fortunes
2 Likes
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by JoshMedia(m): 9:59pm
lalasticlala
What are you doing here?
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by xgada: 9:59pm
Congratulations to Weah.
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by 9inches(m): 9:59pm
Will he bring his wealth of football experience to his new role as president?
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by BarakOkenny(m): 9:59pm
Soft! But the guy head dry pass Sahara desert sha o. Baba don sell plots finish. Agbako head
|Re: George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election by MrPresident1: 9:59pm
Mixed feelings
If Ghadaffi Had Been A Nigerian / Biafran Son/Daughter Won In The British Election & Become Parliamentary MPs! / Obama's Final State Of The Union Address
Viewing this topic: rotimi9, legba1(m), Nweike1, EmanA1928(m), lungimiranza, Tegasmoney(m), Leo001(m), Yakson09, Gaines(m), IBreakRules, petrick10(m), Amalaha30, ralmix(m), RaggedyAnn, iamjokem(m), Kenobeteze(m), Ijahkk(m), EagleScribes, Ekehwinz, tosinjay(m), Lstar4real(m), deebest(m), kcjazz(m), motif8, Cannicus, Eboski(m), olassy239(f), tino22(m), sirafunwa, akeemakinremi(m), edwapkalmeed(m), iamarvye(m), IZZYVARON(m), tobdee, BIGVAJINA(f), Aringon(m), nelson1200, uscofield, sikells(m), Aifedayo(m), skilldammy2, jozyl007(m), rasazee(m), docadams, mekinzy(m), Mayorsholly(m), jayyjayy1(m), agzoo(m), Ishaq717(m), Treshmike(m), Phabszy(m), babasoji, xplode111(m), showlayman, Kadri4(m), limitless777(m), danfricks, adeblow(m), molasautos(m), hyuga(m), Dannyfaraday(m), arikibe, Roscodaddy(m), Temptee101(m), Mekenz(m), Ensquare(m), SonOfMargaret27(m), Wolexdey(m), naijalord1(m), myboy2010(m), ollyman90, mishodukisic, Holyfield1(m), demsid(m), Naturalobserver(m), plegion19, hunry01, hanelson(m), momonny, bewatz, sammied(m), joat247, AlanTuringAI, halilu44, ThePundit14(m), belindar, Tastemoney(m), howfar2, talk2eta, venoc200(m), Machiny, Namady(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), DGenius1(m), Chizzybabe, kenebenedicts, pilli(m), jolaks, lanreg95(m), Indestructible, titosantana(m), Chrisda22, ayikondu(m), kenmaro(m), ntyce(m), epg, GodDey01, ApostleNduBiz, kapitaz, Collinzo900, Yesbody, Dvin(m), DIVFAVOR(m), Noble11(m), Raptureminded(m), Preciousliz(f), youngelder(m), Weselion(m), eebraa(m), ojeffo, desource13(m), olaric(m), Pasi, viciati(m), dzeros(m), dcugwu, CuriousX, Isokowadoo, ocelot2006(m), bimbotek, normrebel(m), lokoloko84(m), Goodoldays(m), Livefreeordieha(m), delaniz, leesworld(m), Sammyramires(m), oladayo63(m), extraordinary1, pajabs(m), oriafoh(m), bolethings, enoks(m), josephine123, MyExpression(m), dominique(f), DaDon2, Toskinizzle(m), Kblakky(m), Lustig(m), Ide4u(m), idirect(m), Rezos017, frank2075, sKy007, uncleinans(m), emmyclassic(m), vicdon(m), Desric(m), josielewa(m), lanrecious(m), IDERAWOLE(m), Iamemma(m), Alkanoicacid(m), olaolaking(m), abbeyty(m), martynsnet, ChangeU(m), dejidejavu, simijimi, rapztar(m), ndbaba1(m), gcue, Jblessing(m), flackoFlint(m), IamQuintus, Victoria84(f), Dsov2016, Bolustical and 323 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 58