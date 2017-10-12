₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Audacious Business Concept Limited Entry-level Job Recruitment (7 Positions)
Audacious Business Concept Limited is Nigeria's fastest growing fashion retail organization. The company retails female apparel (casual, business Casual, business) to the discerning woman.
Audacious currently has Nine outlets in different locations in Nigeria and plans to add more before the end of year 2017. We are very conscious of the importance of a convenient shopping experience for our clientele, this is why all our outlets are in the prime malls in the country.
We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:
1.) Graduate Human Resources Officer
Click Here To View Details
2.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Lagos
Click Here To View Details
3.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Abuja
Click Here To View Details
4.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Enugu
Click Here To View Details
5.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Rivers
Click Here To View Details
6.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Cross River
Click Here To View Details
7.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Delta
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/audacious-business-concept-limited-entry-level-job-recruitment-7-positions/
|Re: Audacious Business Concept Limited Entry-level Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Angelb4: 10:21am
All these Entry-level Retail Sales Associate no be another way of saying marketers be this? Pls go straight and say "We Need Marketers Nationwide". Less I forget, I dedicate this space to President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR), President of Nigeria, West Africa, Africa.
|Re: Audacious Business Concept Limited Entry-level Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Fvcknames: 10:22am
.
|Re: Audacious Business Concept Limited Entry-level Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Fvcknames: 10:22am
Angelb4:Guy u no get joy o
1 Like
|Re: Audacious Business Concept Limited Entry-level Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Johnkennie(m): 10:27am
Job hunters oya ooo
|Re: Audacious Business Concept Limited Entry-level Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Chommieblaq(f): 10:34am
Angelb4:
Not really marketers.
Retail sales associate. Audacious have show room/ stores in malls, so people that will tend to their customers.
|Re: Audacious Business Concept Limited Entry-level Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by goldiam(f): 10:39am
Yeye people always changing staffs every months mtcheew.
|Re: Audacious Business Concept Limited Entry-level Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by slapandfall(m): 10:42am
They sha want us to visit graduate jobs ng website..
(0) (Reply)
