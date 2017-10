Audacious Business Concept Limited is Nigeria's fastest growing fashion retail organization. The company retails female apparel (casual, business Casual, business) to the discerning woman.Audacious currently has Nine outlets in different locations in Nigeria and plans to add more before the end of year 2017. We are very conscious of the importance of a convenient shopping experience for our clientele, this is why all our outlets are in the prime malls in the country.We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:1.) Graduate Human Resources Officer2.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Lagos3.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Abuja4.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Enugu5.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Rivers6.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - Cross River7.) Entry-level Retail Sales Associate - DeltaApplication Closing DateNot Specified.Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/audacious-business-concept-limited-entry-level-job-recruitment-7-positions/