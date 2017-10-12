All these Entry-level Retail Sales Associate no be another way of saying marketers be this? Pls go straight and say " We Need Marketers Nationwide ". Less I forget, I dedicate this space to President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR), President of Nigeria, West Africa, Africa.

Angelb4:

Not really marketers.



Retail sales associate. Audacious have show room/ stores in malls, so people that will tend to their customers. Not really marketers.