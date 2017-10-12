₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by nwakibie3(m): 8:10am
The Federal Government has started the process of enforcing the ‘no work, no pay’ rule said to be captured in the Trade Disputes of the Federation.
http://punchng.com/fg-moves-to-enforce-no-work-no-pay-rule-2/
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by michiyke2003(m): 8:11am
I hope Buhari is included?.
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by naijawisdom(m): 8:38am
michiyke2003:Buhari should be the number one on the list
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by fergie001(m): 8:50am
What about those who abandon their jobs for say medical treatments abroad and they are not on leave?
Is that also included?
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by veekid(m): 10:42am
Buhari sef
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by Emmanuel950(m): 10:42am
Wait... O... Just like that? On top the poor pay. Someone should remind our public office holders that after they pass away, they'll leave their wealth behind.
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by steveyoungwealth: 10:43am
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by lollmaolol: 10:43am
fergie001:
That will fall under compassionate leave
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by Divay22(f): 10:43am
They're paying and people are still suffering.. Who and what are dey paying
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by asawanathegreat(m): 10:44am
Hahahaha too bad 4 them
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by Leez(m): 10:44am
nwakibie3:Afonja thank u for giving us buhari/jubrin ooo una try
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by MummyJackson(f): 10:44am
Good move
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by Fvcknames: 10:45am
It should be no pay, no work
When you don't even pay in the 1st place, why should they work
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by anytexy: 10:45am
Good, that is the change we voted for Buhari carry go. Sai Baba! GEJ will be smiling now with his hand on his cheek. some body give me that picture.
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by capatainrambo: 10:45am
useless goct
bubu that went to sleep in London for many months, was he not payed?
they just want to crush the voice of the masses
if workers re treated right they won't down thier tools.
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by seuncyber(m): 10:45am
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by erico2k2(m): 10:46am
Well this is how it's meant to be.No the Unions can now sit up and deal with real issues plus the FG should make it a non compulsory to join unions at work places ie NUT .
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by xynerise(m): 10:46am
Story Story...
Start with your oga
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by Acidosis(m): 10:48am
funny.
Workers should also declare a "no pay, no work" rule.
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by Reference(m): 10:48am
Political harakiri. Lets see where the NLC votes go.....wonder what Adams Oshio will say bout this.
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by femo122: 10:48am
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by tuoyoojo(m): 10:48am
isn't this hypocritical situation
they refused to keep their side of the bargain
but have decided to punish people for protesting against them
when would this 2019 come
its taking forever
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by elijah24(m): 10:49am
Someone once said "after I leave office,Nigerians will know what they have been enjoying"..... Long live GEJ
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:49am
Funny, after not paying salaries on due time they still want people to work for free . Haba !!
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by akinboyo: 10:53am
This government is becoming more useless, unreasonable and disrespectful by the day! The only thing which causes industrial strike in Nigeria is lack of proper welfare of the workers(Local, State & Federal levels) which is always caused by the selfish, dubious and corrupt government. You are living fat while those who are doing the real work are suffering. Is that how to pay back to those workers who are serving their father's land with all sense of diligence? I hope you will try it, then you will see the power of Nigerian workers.....
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by anytexy: 10:53am
elijah24:Na so bros. Zombies never see something. The same strike they APC used in fustrating GEJ. They used ASSU, NLC, etc
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by Lokoone(m): 10:57am
No Problem, we will start with Buhari. At least he spent over 6 months altogether in London not working
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by itiswellandwell: 11:03am
Anyhow
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by modelmike7(m): 11:03am
Tha is very good.
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by wellmax(m): 11:03am
It is the law. No comment.
|Re: FG Moves To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:03am
B
