The Federal Government has started the process of enforcing the ‘no work, no pay’ rule said to be captured in the Trade Disputes of the Federation.



Once enforced, any worker who embarks on industrial action will lose his or her pay for that period while the period of the strike will not be pensionable.



The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.







He said the decision formed part of the report of a technical committee established on April 27, 2016.



He said, “First and foremost, the report emphasised the need to implement the law on ‘no work, no pay.’ The ‘no work, no pay’ is not a rule, neither is it a policy. It is a law captured on Trade Disputes Act of Federation.



“Section 43 to be precise says that workers have a right to disengage from an employer if there is a break down in discussions or negotiations. But for the period that the worker does so, the employer should not pay and those periods are to be counted as non-pensionable times in the period of work.



“So council today re-emphasised that that law is still in force and that it should be brought to the knowledge of workers in the public and private sector, especially those in the public sector.



“We have to do that because of the spate of industrial crisis we have suffered in the last two months, when we had plethora of strikes all over the place.



“So council has said this should be reemphasised to workers so that they will know. Meanwhile, for the strike embarked upon the last time, we will see what we can do about that because there is a law in place.”



http://punchng.com/fg-moves-to-enforce-no-work-no-pay-rule-2/

I hope Buhari is included?. 26 Likes

michiyke2003:

I hope Buhari is included?. Buhari should be the number one on the list Buhari should be the number one on the list 7 Likes

What about those who abandon their jobs for say medical treatments abroad and they are not on leave?

Is that also included? 6 Likes 1 Share

Buhari sef 2 Likes

Wait... O... Just like that? On top the poor pay. Someone should remind our public office holders that after they pass away, they'll leave their wealth behind. 1 Like

fergie001:

What about those who abandon their jobs for say medical treatments abroad and they are not on leave?

Is that also included?

That will fall under compassionate leave That will fall under compassionate leave

They're paying and people are still suffering.. Who and what are dey paying 1 Like

Hahahaha too bad 4 them

nwakibie3:





http://punchng.com/fg-moves-to-enforce-no-work-no-pay-rule-2/ Afonja thank u for giving us buhari/jubrin ooo una try Afonja thank u for giving us buhari/jubrin ooo una try

Good move

It should be no pay, no work

When you don't even pay in the 1st place, why should they work 4 Likes

Good, that is the change we voted for Buhari carry go. Sai Baba! GEJ will be smiling now with his hand on his cheek. some body give me that picture. 1 Like 1 Share

useless goct



bubu that went to sleep in London for many months, was he not payed?





they just want to crush the voice of the masses



if workers re treated right they won't down thier tools. 1 Like

Well this is how it's meant to be.No the Unions can now sit up and deal with real issues plus the FG should make it a non compulsory to join unions at work places ie NUT .

Story Story...



Start with your oga 1 Like

funny.





Workers should also declare a "no pay, no work" rule. 1 Like

Political harakiri. Lets see where the NLC votes go.....wonder what Adams Oshio will say bout this.

isn't this hypocritical situation



they refused to keep their side of the bargain



but have decided to punish people for protesting against them



when would this 2019 come



its taking forever

Someone once said "after I leave office,Nigerians will know what they have been enjoying"..... Long live GEJ 4 Likes

Funny, after not paying salaries on due time they still want people to work for free . Haba !!

This government is becoming more useless, unreasonable and disrespectful by the day! The only thing which causes industrial strike in Nigeria is lack of proper welfare of the workers(Local, State & Federal levels) which is always caused by the selfish, dubious and corrupt government. You are living fat while those who are doing the real work are suffering. Is that how to pay back to those workers who are serving their father's land with all sense of diligence? I hope you will try it, then you will see the power of Nigerian workers..... 1 Like

elijah24:

Someone once said "after I leave office,Nigerians will know what they have been enjoying"..... Long live GEJ Na so bros. Zombies never see something. The same strike they APC used in fustrating GEJ. They used ASSU, NLC, etc Na so bros. Zombies never see something. The same strike they APC used in fustrating GEJ. They used ASSU, NLC, etc 2 Likes

No Problem, we will start with Buhari. At least he spent over 6 months altogether in London not working

Anyhow

Tha is very good.

It is the law. No comment.