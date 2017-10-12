Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) (3762 Views)

Nigerian Man Arrested By South African Police Found Dead The Next Day (Graphic) / Two Men Fight, Complain To Police Over Refusal To Pay After Anal Sex / South African Police Raid A Brothel Owned By A Nigerian, Rescue 26 Women (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Just wondering why lalasticlala, seun haven't done the needful....

How in the world can this poo be happening no one I mean no bloody person have done poo bout this, what a country.

If south Africans no take time Nigerians might as well collect back the whole funds we lent them decades ago, afterall we need the money now than ever especially now that $26nillion has disappeared 6 Likes 3 Shares

Hmm.... This World

South Africans are just animals,their police can't even speak English not their fault sha I blame those who travel to their and I don't blame those ones too I blame our leaders who can't take care of our homeland 7 Likes





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man in the making visit Na so...make we tell them say we be Naija. They can treat us anyhow.... we must fight for our right. after all we dor qualify for world cup and they nor va smell am.anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man in the making visit www.laughkillme.com

What a country

No kidding

The South Africa police actually killed the boy over nothing he was just a student. I don't know why many Nigerians who do not know the real cause of a issue will just jump to conclusion I was reading many comments and I was shocked that we the Nigerians could support this evil act no matter what. I have the full video of everything but don't know how to upload it here

That's not gonna be good

...

So painful seeing my fellow country men been killed almost daily in South Africa.If they have committed any crime,why not prosecute and send them to jail if found guilty.This killing is getting too much.



The most annoying thing is,the govt does not care.A patriotic government will not keep quiet and watch this happening. 1 Like

Good development but........... Good development but...........

Abudu2000:

If souy Africans no take time Nigerians might as well collect back the whole funds we lent them decades ago donblade85555:

h tyson98:

Ok luminouz:

why? why?

whoever said yhu cant end violence with violence Beat the hell awt of the madafackerwhoever said yhu cant end violence with violence

Long overdue

Nigerians need to learn the hard way I think... we are very good at shutting up when it comes to "fight for ur right"

...i tot these killings has stopped buh why...i tot these killings has stopped

I saw this news on channels yesterday morning and it was really a sad sight. The young man was killed by the police based on the testimony of the Congolese who witnessed the whole fracas and intervened and pleaded on his behalf on mere allegations of possession of drugs. These South Africans have taken us for a ride for far too long, they just kill our young men and women at will because they feel nothing will happen. Every Nigerian politician living and dead are nothing but failures, cos the South Africans are supposed to be coming to us and not the other way round.

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Too bad Toobad

It's absolutely nonsense.Nigerians should desist form crimes and see how out Country would grow

Naijjablog:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgOJk3JnJVw



This is too bad



lets call a spade a spade This is too badlets call a spade a spade

On judgment day our corrupt leaders will have an answer on every blood shed within or outside the country

Am coming

These people should thread carefully in another mans country. Our government is useless if anything happened to them. They will just make mouth, summon ambassador, and that will end.

This is serious

Leave their country for them, they never like Nigerians...

the guy happens to be a moslem but my joy is that it was an igbo man that made the video. All igbo, hausa and yoruba came out to fight for their brother but when they were killing people in Abia state hausas and yorubas were jubilating. I wonder when we will get sense and understand that we all are humans. If our brothers abroad can do it, we can do it here also. I just watched the video, can't hold back my tearsthe guy happens to be a moslem but my joy is that it was an igbo man that made the video. All igbo, hausa and yoruba came out to fight for their brother but when they were killing people in Abia state hausas and yorubas were jubilating. I wonder when we will get sense and understand that we all are humans. If our brothers abroad can do it, we can do it here also. 1 Like