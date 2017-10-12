₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by Naijjablog(m): 8:38am
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by msturE: 1:46pm
How in the world can this poo be happening no one I mean no bloody person have done poo bout this, what a country.
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by Abudu2000(m): 7:07pm
If south Africans no take time Nigerians might as well collect back the whole funds we lent them decades ago, afterall we need the money now than ever especially now that $26nillion has disappeared
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by Hardewarlee(m): 7:07pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by tyson98: 7:07pm
South Africans are just animals,their police can't even speak English not their fault sha I blame those who travel to their and I don't blame those ones too I blame our leaders who can't take care of our homeland
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by luminouz(m): 7:07pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by donblade85555(m): 7:08pm
Na so...make we tell them say we be Naija. They can treat us anyhow.... we must fight for our right. after all we dor qualify for world cup and they nor va smell am.
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by bukola08: 7:08pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by bkool7(m): 7:08pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by Vizboy1: 7:08pm
The South Africa police actually killed the boy over nothing he was just a student. I don't know why many Nigerians who do not know the real cause of a issue will just jump to conclusion I was reading many comments and I was shocked that we the Nigerians could support this evil act no matter what. I have the full video of everything but don't know how to upload it here
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by Divay22(f): 7:08pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by kenny5811(m): 7:08pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by signature2012(m): 7:09pm
So painful seeing my fellow country men been killed almost daily in South Africa.If they have committed any crime,why not prosecute and send them to jail if found guilty.This killing is getting too much.
The most annoying thing is,the govt does not care.A patriotic government will not keep quiet and watch this happening.
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by solpat(m): 7:09pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by bukola08: 7:09pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by Edopesin(m): 7:09pm
Beat the hell awt of the madafacker whoever said yhu cant end violence with violence
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by Folani2: 7:09pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by congo4ka: 7:09pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by abiolaabexyo(m): 7:09pm
Nigerians need to learn the hard way I think... we are very good at shutting up when it comes to "fight for ur right"
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by joystickextend1(m): 7:10pm
buh why...i tot these killings has stopped
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by Apina(m): 7:10pm
I saw this news on channels yesterday morning and it was really a sad sight. The young man was killed by the police based on the testimony of the Congolese who witnessed the whole fracas and intervened and pleaded on his behalf on mere allegations of possession of drugs. These South Africans have taken us for a ride for far too long, they just kill our young men and women at will because they feel nothing will happen. Every Nigerian politician living and dead are nothing but failures, cos the South Africans are supposed to be coming to us and not the other way round.
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by xxx63333: 7:10pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by emmadejust(m): 7:10pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by SalamRushdie: 7:11pm
It's absolutely nonsense.Nigerians should desist form crimes and see how out Country would grow
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by free2ryhme: 7:11pm
Naijjablog:
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 7:11pm
On judgment day our corrupt leaders will have an answer on every blood shed within or outside the country
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by sirwealth(m): 7:11pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by priceaction: 7:11pm
These people should thread carefully in another mans country. Our government is useless if anything happened to them. They will just make mouth, summon ambassador, and that will end.
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by femakin(m): 7:12pm
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by nuban07: 7:13pm
Leave their country for them, they never like Nigerians...
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by sirwealth(m): 7:13pm
I just watched the video, can't hold back my tears the guy happens to be a moslem but my joy is that it was an igbo man that made the video. All igbo, hausa and yoruba came out to fight for their brother but when they were killing people in Abia state hausas and yorubas were jubilating. I wonder when we will get sense and understand that we all are humans. If our brothers abroad can do it, we can do it here also.
Re: Nigerians Challenge South African Police Over The Death Of Their Brother (Video) by COFOLAND(m): 7:14pm
We need to teach them some lessons here but our useless Govt will not allow Nigerian youth,claiming big brother for Africa and they are killing your citizens everyday
