A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not properly played credible opposition role in the current politics and governance in the country.



Mr. Abubakar, a retired army general, stated this while receiving a chieftain of the party, Raymond Dokpesi, who visited him in his residence in Minna on Thursday.

He challenged PDP to assume proper opposition role, saying though no political party could remain in power forever, the main purpose of any party, whether in governance or in opposition, was to serve the people.

He said while party in governance held the “shots’’, the opposition “check`s the shots being fired to ensure that the right thing is done,’’ adding that the party should be driving force of governance.



“I must say it is very sad that you have not played your role properly in opposition,” Mr. Abubakar said.

“May be you are suffering from the shock of defeat, but I thought that at least six months down the line will have been enough to come out of the shock, to really face the governance.



“It would have been enough to perform your role in giving a credible opposition which I am afraid you have not done.



“You being one of the major parties in Nigeria and found yourself in opposition; since you did not perform that function, the smaller parties also found themselves in this way.



“I am happy now you are waking up and I hope this is the end of acrimony within your party.

“You will now come and build formidable party that will play the role of opposition.”



The former head of state noted that some aspirants interested in PDP national chairmanship had also visited him.



He expressed hope that from experience and lessons learnt during the PDP leadership crisis, the party would “now mend fences and continue to be a dominant party in Nigeria’s politics’’.



“You need now to check why you slid from ruling to opposition party to see what you have done wrong and correct with a view to learning from some of these things.”



He also advised PDP leaders and members, especially the aspirants for positions, to go to the December national convention without bitterness.

“If I am right, there are about five or six of you interested in the chairmanship position,” the former Nigerian leader said.



“You have your visions and aspirations which legitimately as politicians, you have the right to play a role not only in your party but in governing the country.

“I do hope that you will go through this convention without bitterness because you have seen what rancour caused the party.”



He advised the electorate to also examine critically, political parties’ manifestoes give to them during campaigns.

Mr. Abubakar urged PDP members to continue to support the party and the country.



Earlier, Mr. Dokpesi had said that though he had not formally declared his ambition, he was in Minna to seek Mr. Abubakar’s blessings and support to his aspiration of becoming the national chairman of PDP.

He said that in spite of the desire of Mr. Abubakar to rest after ruling the country, his wealth of experience and inspirations were still needed.



“I and my group believe in the unity, stability and indivisibility of Nigeria,” he said.

“We believe in united Nigeria and in harnessing the efforts and the dreams of our heroes like you.

“We want to use the PDP which you graciously approved, to mobilise Nigerians towards unity.

“We want the prosperity which you dreamt up to be transformed to reality still in your life time so that you can say this is my effort and contribution to the wellbeing of Nigeria.



“I have come with committed Nigerians to seek your blessings and endorsement in moving forward, to be PDP chairman.’’



Mr. Dokpesi commended the contributions of Mr. Abubakar to the unity, stability and democracy Nigerians were currently enjoying.



He stated, “It was as a result of the sacrifice you made during your days military officer and as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, that in 1999, you handed over to a democratically-elected government.

“That was the beginning of the fourth republic.

“You had the option of actually telling the nation that the few months you had in office was too short and that you wanted to extend by six months or one year at that time.

“But, you chose to return Nigeria to part of democracy.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/245919-pdp-not-properly-playing-opposition-role-ex-head-state-abdulsalami-abubakar.html

All these past leaders are busy forming elder statemen,advisers and kings maker yet when they were given the opportunity to rule instead of making this country better they used pvc pipes and pen to drain the Commonwealth to such an extent that their 5th generation unborn are already itching to enter the world in order to partake in the loot.

you all must experience what the poor man have been experiencing in this country soon.Karma must surely pay U people a suprised visit. 2 Likes





Make we just dey look. If you watch oyinbo news like ccn and co yould know what am saying, where journalist go dey tackle the white house.



Na the opposite dey here. I still can't wrap my head around why this guy handed over the government.



PDP is dead.

They think calling Buhari unprinted names is what opposition is all about. 4 Likes 1 Share

Where are all these pdp cry babies when you need them most. We have been telling you guys that with the current way you are playing opposition, 2019 elections will be a walkover....

When did Dokpesi return to PDP?



Isn't he in APDA?

But they still have a shot at the presidency as APC is kinda messing up right now.

a government that forbid opposition





and



threatened opposition

Children of hate, where you at ?

muykem:

Waits for Sarrki to show up!

Three things I respect about Abdulsalami Abubakar.



1) He handed over government when he could have been greedy like others and hang on to power.



2) He turned an elder stateman and refused to join politics. He's a go to person on conflict resolution, not just in Nigeria but all over Africa.



3) That white biebie. Ultimate Goals mehn!!! Man left the military, which had inhibited him from growing beards for almost all his adult life, wait till old age, then start nurturing beards. Mai grow old wella, get white bie bie, come look like sugar daddy.































Amen.

Wasn't it Ray Dopkesi that launched a new party?

Nigerian politicians no go kill person.

Their mouth is shut because of corruption in d past





PDP has been hounded by the EFCC to the effect that no one dares speak out against Buhari's despotic government.



This is due to Buhari's penchant for killing dissenting opinions on issues of governance.



Buhari's hatred for anything opposition could be seen in the promulgation of decrees that empowered him to jail journalists without trials.



Another example of Buhari's despotic tendencies is the recent termination of Atiku Abubakar's Intel's contract with the NPA, simply because Atiku Abubakar is scheming to contest the 2019 presidential polls.



Pdp amateurs party

adem30:

They think calling Buhari unprinted names is what opposition is all about.

MrPolitics:

When did Dokpesi return to PDP?

PDP hates the truth nah. Thank God the white-beared man told then some bitter truth.

When sleeping told them that what they do is not opposition, they abuse us.



Many hail Fayose, FFK thinking what they are play is opposition, I see PDP loosting more states, senate, HOR came 2019.



APC play a good opposition and they win elections but PDP is busy spew rubbish and calling PMB onprint names.



2019 is a work over for APC.



The children's of hate from the SE will never shows face on this thread.



Very useless tribe and that's why they are refers to 5%,

PDP made up of illiracys and can't even spoke a good English.



Shame on Ipods 1 Like

He his among the top 3 best head of state Nigeria have ever produce...

Gen. Abubakar is saying the truth , pdp don't know the role of opposition in democratic setting . I would advise pdp not to play the opposition role in bitterness .

I just hope we can read between the lines of this powerful message.



I know how ferocious, uncharitable, and outright unfair the APC was in tackling the PDP then under Jonathan. With several below the belt hits, they poisoned the minds of Nigerians against Jonathan and the PDP. Now it's just shameful to see how the PDP is forming civilised in their engagement with the APC and Buhari's terrible government. Look at Metuh and how he cowered under one table just because of the persecution..



Abdulsalam knows what he is taking about, and I believe he is speaking the mind of the establishment.

APC is already helping dem play defence and attack.. D APC is ruling and Opposing itself at d same tym