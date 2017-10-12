₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by realjoker(m): 7:16pm
A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not properly played credible opposition role in the current politics and governance in the country.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/245919-pdp-not-properly-playing-opposition-role-ex-head-state-abdulsalami-abubakar.html
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by UbanmeUdie: 7:25pm
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Spylord48: 7:26pm
All these past leaders are busy forming elder statemen,advisers and kings maker yet when they were given the opportunity to rule instead of making this country better they used pvc pipes and pen to drain the Commonwealth to such an extent that their 5th generation unborn are already itching to enter the world in order to partake in the loot.
you all must experience what the poor man have been experiencing in this country soon.Karma must surely pay U people a suprised visit.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by fuckerstard: 7:26pm
Which of them even understands what opposition really means.
Make we just dey look. If you watch oyinbo news like ccn and co yould know what am saying, where journalist go dey tackle the white house.
Na the opposite dey here. I still can't wrap my head around why this guy handed over the government.
I fit put my wife with am
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by muykem: 7:29pm
PDP is dead.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by adem30: 7:57pm
They think calling Buhari unprinted names is what opposition is all about.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by adem30: 7:58pm
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by realjoker(m): 8:40pm
Where are all these pdp cry babies when you need them most. We have been telling you guys that with the current way you are playing opposition, 2019 elections will be a walkover....
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by MrPolitics: 9:28pm
When did Dokpesi return to PDP?
Isn't he in APDA?
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by kay29000(m): 9:56pm
But they still have a shot at the presidency as APC is kinda messing up right now.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Kennitrust: 9:56pm
a government that forbid opposition
and
threatened opposition
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by CowbellY: 9:57pm
Children of hate, where you at ?
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by highchief1: 9:57pm
muykem:u will be buried before pdp
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:57pm
Waits for Sarrki to show up!
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Alexanderbells2: 9:57pm
Three things I respect about Abdulsalami Abubakar.
1) He handed over government when he could have been greedy like others and hang on to power.
2) He turned an elder stateman and refused to join politics. He's a go to person on conflict resolution, not just in Nigeria but all over Africa.
3) That white biebie. Ultimate Goals mehn!!! Man left the military, which had inhibited him from growing beards for almost all his adult life, wait till old age, then start nurturing beards. Mai grow old wella, get white bie bie, come look like sugar daddy.
Amen.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by BafanaBafana: 9:58pm
Wasn't it Ray Dopkesi that launched a new party?
Nigerian politicians no go kill person.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by JoshMedia(m): 9:58pm
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by asawanathegreat(m): 9:58pm
Their mouth is shut because of corruption in d past
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Flashh: 9:59pm
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Ebimor96: 9:59pm
There's no way the PDP could play the role of an opposition party creditability well.
PDP has been hounded by the EFCC to the effect that no one dares speak out against Buhari's despotic government.
This is due to Buhari's penchant for killing dissenting opinions on issues of governance.
Buhari's hatred for anything opposition could be seen in the promulgation of decrees that empowered him to jail journalists without trials.
Another example of Buhari's despotic tendencies is the recent termination of Atiku Abubakar's Intel's contract with the NPA, simply because Atiku Abubakar is scheming to contest the 2019 presidential polls.
Abdusalami Abubakar should focus on the way and manner that Buhari tramples on people's rights and stop blaming PDP.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by cr7rooney10(m): 10:01pm
Pdp amateurs party
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by gurunlocker: 10:03pm
adem30:
Is this not same thing they did when they were in opposition?
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Charly68: 10:03pm
MrPolitics:The man is broke & desperate to reflate
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Austinoiz(m): 10:09pm
PDP hates the truth nah. Thank God the white-beared man told then some bitter truth.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Antipob777(f): 10:16pm
When sleeping told them that what they do is not opposition, they abuse us.
Many hail Fayose, FFK thinking what they are play is opposition, I see PDP loosting more states, senate, HOR came 2019.
APC play a good opposition and they win elections but PDP is busy spew rubbish and calling PMB onprint names.
2019 is a work over for APC.
The children's of hate from the SE will never shows face on this thread.
Very useless tribe and that's why they are refers to 5%,
PDP made up of illiracys and can't even spoke a good English.
Shame on Ipods
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Salex007(m): 10:19pm
He his among the top 3 best head of state Nigeria have ever produce...
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by abimbolayekeen: 10:20pm
Gen. Abubakar is saying the truth , pdp don't know the role of opposition in democratic setting . I would advise pdp not to play the opposition role in bitterness .
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Silvermoney: 10:25pm
I just hope we can read between the lines of this powerful message.
I know how ferocious, uncharitable, and outright unfair the APC was in tackling the PDP then under Jonathan. With several below the belt hits, they poisoned the minds of Nigerians against Jonathan and the PDP. Now it's just shameful to see how the PDP is forming civilised in their engagement with the APC and Buhari's terrible government. Look at Metuh and how he cowered under one table just because of the persecution..
Abdulsalam knows what he is taking about, and I believe he is speaking the mind of the establishment.
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Elder4sure(m): 10:27pm
Antipob777:
Cc: Seun
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Vutseck(m): 10:30pm
Antipob777:
you are jumping from one acct to another even when we have traced all your alternative accts
now you want to disguise as a woman
Antipob777
LionDeLeo
sweetgala
nextprince
Clerverly
these are how you operate
Cc Mynd44 OAM4J Lalasticlala obinoscopy seun
let this guy understand this is a public forum and not a market place
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Nbote(m): 10:32pm
APC is already helping dem play defence and attack.. D APC is ruling and Opposing itself at d same tym
|Re: PDP Not Properly Playing Opposition Role – Abdulsalami AbubaKar by Newbiee: 10:34pm
Abi you want to play their role?
