Aishatu Ella John, who shared screenshot of her chat with Nelson's wife, wrote;



"So the Lisa L. Flowers vs Nelson En'ebary case just blew wide open.



Apparently his Supposed Nigerian wife saw the post I made yesterday tagging Jennifer Chioma Owolabi and Lisa, a summary of the case so far. That ticked off the woman claiming to be his wife and she came to my inbox and Jennys. She said Lisa should leave her husband alone and bla bla bla. However she seems not to understand that because Lisa married Nelson in a registry she is currently the wife recognized by law



Seems the whole family is in on the fraud and while it lasted they fed fat on whatever he could get from Lisa even his father who made the silly video, his so called church friends, his brothers, his sisters, all of them shameless beings.



Like I advised Lisa Earlier report to the Police and EFCC, hopefully she has a record of transfers she made to him while the sham lasted so the bunch of thieves can return every kobo and cool off small in prison.



It is not okay to defraud a woman because the color of her skin is different.



It is not okay for a woman to be with a man who thinks this is okay.



It is not okay for a family to be this shameless and stupid. These idiots give us Nigerians a bad name and I will shame them.



Please nobody should come and blame the victim here. This is a well organized scam all his family was in on it, see the pictures on her wall every freaking one of them. They must have made all sorts of financial demands on the poor woman and drained her.



I feel very bad for Lisa and hopes she recovers financially and emotionally from this scam.



I hope she also realises from how we all fought for her that Nigerians are not all scams and we do not tolerate or accept this despicable family's behavior as normal."



A quick check on the Facebook page, revealed that it was a parody account, probably set up for the purpose above. This coming after Nelson was declared dead by his father who spoke to journalist, David Taylor, asking Nigerians to stop disparaging or speaking evil of his son.



https://www.lailasblog.com/american-lady-who-declared-husband-missing-gets-warned-by-nigerian-wife-to-keep-her-distance/



Seems the whole family is in on the fraud and while it lasted they fed fat on whatever he could get from Lisa even his father who made the silly video, his so called church friends, his brothers, his sisters, all of them shameless beings.

A common theme.



People will say it's hustle. But little by little, Nigerians are beginning to portray Nigeria as the scam capital of the world.



Arsenalholic:

My 'brothers' never disappoint the hustle is real the hustle is real

This is not right now

why will dey wire wire this woman

The homebased wife isn't a smart one. She will end up complicating a painless procedure that has worked for years, thereby putting her husband in more problems.



Na lack of Vitamin 'D' cause this her rant. 33 Likes 1 Share

Chisos, with this kind bad image about our Country, how guy man like me want take get half-cast kids

The home-based wife is the most shameless of all, to boldly and proudly call a guy that rather live off another lady like her sweat rather than work with his own hands a husband.....So shameless.

,the wife just compose Na family business but the home base wife no sabi at all.i have seen a situation where a man came back from abroad to introduce to her white chick his wife as a sister,the wife just compose

It's a family tin.... D naija base wife should use her head. ..

The polithiefcians in government are thieves. Some Nigerians like Nelson's family are also thieves, unfortunately we deserve the illiterates and corrupt leaders that govern us.



Since Nelson's family believes the escape route from the Oyinbo lady is to declare Nelson dead, that death will surely come but not until the whole family faces the consequence of their action.



We should all come together, with one voice, to support this Oyinbo lady to get justice. By so doing, we would have sent the right message that we are not scam as a people.

The homebased wife fuçk up big time she just spoil work for the man hand, and na d white woman day pay the man money wet e da spend for the homebase head

Bad market. If the dude still holds 2yrs temporary green card, na deportation straight after the oyibo divorce am.



Maybe her hubby feeds the family via the oyinbo bae ... she has run her mouth now If he left Lisa why gloat and message her ,

Mtcheew

Hmmmmm,may not be able to verify the post but if true that means some Nigerians are making Nigeria look like a deceptive state with its indigenes dubious,these people just leave the country without any skill,profession or even education and they go to spoil the name of the country all in the name of getting a whity as a wife,scam her,run back to Nigeria and think they have arrived, it's really bad,if they had skills or are professionals, even to the point of getting their green cards,they would have contributed meaningfully to their new found countries and more respect accorded to them,not going to scam a woman who has toiled and found a fake love in the heart of a fake Nigerian all in the name of getting or milking her dry.Smh.....

I thought they said he's dead?

Abi Sey naija don dey use death play

the hustle is real

Hustle is what bill gates is doing, what Obama is doing, what the average 8 to 5 working Nigerian is doing. This here sir is obtaining money under false pretense and its a crime.....so what they are doing is committing crime

If I was white I wouldn't marry a Nigerian that doesn't already have a green card n a job. It's called sense. Can't trust Nigerians without those two things.

He said God forbid. He said if I know what's happening to Nigerian men who married white women. That the women will stop the man from working and be paying him allowance to be fucvking her whenever she's back from work.

When she's going to work. She will lock him inside, he will. Wait for her, while watching TV then when she comes back with take away meals and beer is sexx,sexx,sexx, the man go fucvk taya

Lol he said he can never be a slave to a woman. And some do bear it for a year or more. After saving some money, they flee back to nigeria

He said him wey dey dictate to. Woman here for nija. Goes out whenever he likes, hangs out with his Gees, in Nigeria. Will. Now be locked up in a white woman's home? Lai lai.

I was so shocked and laughing at the same time.

He said he will. Just do one night stand and move on.



As soon as he makes his money, he's coming back to marry a Nigerian woman.



No oyibo will hold him down at all.



Stupid family of fraudsters destroying Nigeria's image abroad.

Over to the EFCC.

What do these old and haggard white women take themselves for?



If their own young white male don't find them attractive as a partner

why do they think a black man deserves less?

Common sense should have dictated to them that such union is sham

and can crumble at any moment.



I am in no way supporting the criminal-minded fraudsters who swindle

women who are closer to death's door.



I hope the scammer is caught and he rots in jail.

But the scammer boy's father claimed his son was dead and Nigerians should stop asking about his son



Oyinbo woman has been scammed

See fraud.