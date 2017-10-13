₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:29pm
The presidency says north-east has been the priority of President Muhammadu Buhari even before he got into the highest office in the land.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by newbornmacho(m): 2:32pm
Shame on you president of the north
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Firefire(m): 2:32pm
Wonderful!
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Luciferdevil(m): 2:36pm
So the lanky vegetable wants us to believe that the president of world bank doesn't know the difference between "North" and "north East"? I believe this sick man said the whole North nd not the east alone.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by magoo10: 2:36pm
He was once the military administrator of the northeast region comprising Adamawa,yobe,borno states.
The same states where boko haram terrorist activities are prevalent today.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by muykem: 2:36pm
North east need special attention of all reasonable Nigeria.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:38pm
Thunder strike Jubrin dead
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Ngokafor(f): 2:38pm
Insurgents that buhari and co in the north actively supported because they wanted GEJ out of the way??..
I dont blame buhari biko,i blame the idiotts from the South who supported and are still supporting him.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Pierohandsome: 2:42pm
Stil better than GEJ that didnt evn remember if there is a place called south south not to talk of Otuoke, he is the biggest shame.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by FuckTheZero: 2:45pm
"Shame" is dead
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by PointZerom: 2:45pm
"The presidency says north-east has been the priority of President Muhammadu Buhari even before he got into the highest office in the land".
You mean Tinubu knows that Buhari isn't coming to transform Nigeria but Northeast and he repackaged and sold him to Nigerians?.
Buhari is mad!
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by FuckTheZero: 2:48pm
muykem:I think at this point I have to log out to protect my sanity.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by 1nigeriamyfoot: 2:53pm
Buhari & his idiot zombie can only fool themselves.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by dannytoe(m): 2:55pm
Buhari's e-warriors already running heltersceter to defend 97% Vs 5% idealogy of their paymaster.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by GoroTango: 2:55pm
Buhari is 100% on point when he asked the world bank to prioritize on the war torn north east, and at no time did he say that any other region be excluded from any world bank projects. The north east deserves special consideration owing to the peculiar challenges that it is currently undergoing, challenges that one rascal named Nnamdi Kanu almost forced his own region to go through.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by 1nigeriamyfoot: 2:55pm
GoroTango:
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by DonVikings: 2:57pm
BeeBeeOoh:Afonja!!!
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by GoroTango: 2:57pm
FuckTheZero:Log out and don't ever come back. The world bank will give preferential treatment to the war torn north east. If it is your money go and collect it
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Paperwhite(m): 2:59pm
More damage control going wrong So the vindictive president have forgotten that he is the president of the federal republic of Nigeria hence he must be fair to distribute government interventions equally among the regions.Why the NE being of uttermost importance than others Abi nah we say make their leaders(Murtala,Shagari,Buhari himself) that have ruled Nigeria like mad never make any effort to develop them?
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by GoroTango: 2:59pm
[quote author=1nigeriamyfoot post=61385383][/quote] If the resources the world bank is going to use in rebuilding the north east belong to you go and demand your money back, but in the meantime, the world bank will pay special attention to that region
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by iLoveConductor7: 3:01pm
Who are they trying to decieve? Chinakwe's dog is finally mad
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Kemperor: 3:05pm
Just imagine d empty vessel that was made president...
A tribalistic wicked man..
Is dis a country?
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:06pm
newbornmacho:but your ineffectual buffoon fail to developed my south south or south east.
Will you blame that
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by FuckTheZero: 3:06pm
GoroTango:Don't sweat it. BTW, I love how you reason like the wooden baton of power will never ever be passed on to the grips of a Southerner.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Paperwhite(m): 3:10pm
Jesusloveyou:No the shame is on your demigod who on 2 occasion failed to developed his NE region.Have you heard that Buhari have any humanitarian venture to his name or credit.Gowon,OBJ,GEJ have all these including educating themselves some more but where is your oga in all these? No where to be found.So STFU.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by GoroTango: 3:10pm
FuckTheZero:You IPOBS can start an insurgency in your region just like that in the NE, and after the place turns into ruble your southern president can appeal to the bank for special consideration.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by Paperwhite(m): 3:12pm
GoroTango:Nah we use illiteracy swear for una?
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by FuckTheZero: 3:14pm
GoroTango:I refuse to believe a human being with blood in his veins and conscience in his soul just typed this. Seun please get a grip on your Spambots. Thank you.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by newbornmacho(m): 3:15pm
Jesusloveyou:jonathan in all his imperfections was never a tribalist. God bless him for that.
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by SalamRushdie: 3:16pm
The same North East he gave a bad foundation to when he was Governor and today the place remains one of the most backwards places on earth ..Buhari is not a leader he is a curse .
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:17pm
DonVikings:Who is Afonja? E be like sey u kari bag of cement for head when u typed this
|Re: IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency by GoroTango: 3:20pm
Paperwhite:No be special attention from world bank you need?
