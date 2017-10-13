Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IMF: Northeast Has Always Been Buhari's Priority, Says Presidency (2463 Views)

Recall Of Suspended Judges: NJC Fires Back, Says Presidency Lied To Nigerians / Restructuring Nigeria Is Not Buhari's Priority - FG / Fayose Is Hopelessly Confused, Needs Prayers, Says Presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The presidency says north-east has been the priority of President Muhammadu Buhari even before he got into the highest office in the land.



The statement follows reactions to the comment of Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank, that Buhari requested the organisation to focus development on the north.



Many, especially on social media, had accused the president of promoting the interest of the north.



But reacting in a series of tweets, the presidency said from the beginning of his administration, Buhari had been consistent in his demand that the north-east, ravaged by insurgency, be rebuilt and reconstructed.



“Northeast Nigeria has always been a priority for President @MBuhari, right from when he campaigned to be President,” the presidency tweeted.



“From the start of the administration, President Buhari has consistently highlighted the need for Int’l support to secure & rebuild the N/East.



“The north-east has featured prominently in all of the President’s engagements with the International Community.



“Securing the north-east & Rebuilding it, and seeking International support & assistance for this, will continue to be a priority for us.



“We remain grateful for the show of support from the international community, regarding the security & humanitarian situation in the N/East.”

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-north-east-always-buharis-priority-says-presidency



https://mobile.twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/918817362236837888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecable.ng%2Fbreaking-north-east-always-buharis-priority-says-presidency 2 Likes

Shame on you president of the north 12 Likes

Wonderful!

So the lanky vegetable wants us to believe that the president of world bank doesn't know the difference between "North" and "north East"? I believe this sick man said the whole North nd not the east alone. 17 Likes 1 Share

He was once the military administrator of the northeast region comprising Adamawa,yobe,borno states.

The same states where boko haram terrorist activities are prevalent today. 1 Like 2 Shares

North east need special attention of all reasonable Nigeria. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Thunder strike Jubrin dead 5 Likes

Insurgents that buhari and co in the north actively supported because they wanted GEJ out of the way??..



I dont blame buhari biko,i blame the idiotts from the South who supported and are still supporting him. 9 Likes 1 Share

Stil better than GEJ that didnt evn remember if there is a place called south south not to talk of Otuoke, he is the biggest shame. 8 Likes 1 Share

"Shame" is dead 1 Like

"The presidency says north-east has been the priority of President Muhammadu Buhari even before he got into the highest office in the land".





You mean Tinubu knows that Buhari isn't coming to transform Nigeria but Northeast and he repackaged and sold him to Nigerians?.





Buhari is mad! 4 Likes 1 Share

muykem:

North east need special attention of all reasonable Nigeria. I think at this point I have to log out to protect my sanity. I think at this point I have to log out to protect my sanity. 6 Likes

Buhari & his idiot zombie can only fool themselves. 2 Likes

Buhari's e-warriors already running heltersceter to defend 97% Vs 5% idealogy of their paymaster. 6 Likes

Buhari is 100% on point when he asked the world bank to prioritize on the war torn north east, and at no time did he say that any other region be excluded from any world bank projects. The north east deserves special consideration owing to the peculiar challenges that it is currently undergoing, challenges that one rascal named Nnamdi Kanu almost forced his own region to go through. 5 Likes 3 Shares

GoroTango:

Buhari is 100% on point when he asked the world bank to prioritize on the war torn north east, and at no time did he say that any other region be excluded from any world bank projects. The north east deserves special consideration owing to the peculiar challenges that it is currently undergoing, challenges that one rascal named Nnamdi Kanu almost forced his own region to go through . 15 Likes 1 Share

BeeBeeOoh:





https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-north-east-always-buharis-priority-says-presidency



https://mobile.twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/918817362236837888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecable.ng%2Fbreaking-north-east-always-buharis-priority-says-presidency



Afonja!!! Afonja!!! 5 Likes

FuckTheZero:

I think at this point I have to log out to protect my sanity. Log out and don't ever come back. The world bank will give preferential treatment to the war torn north east. If it is your money go and collect it Log out and don't ever come back. The world bank will give preferential treatment to the war torn north east. If it is your money go and collect it 2 Likes 1 Share

Abi nah we say make their leaders(Murtala,Shagari,Buhari himself) that have ruled Nigeria like mad never make any effort to develop them? More damage control going wrong So the vindictive president have forgotten that he is the president of the federal republic of Nigeria hence he must be fair to distribute government interventions equally among the regions.Why the NE being of uttermost importance than othersAbi nah we say make their leaders(Murtala,Shagari,Buhari himself) that have ruled Nigeria like mad never make any effort to develop them? 2 Likes

[quote author=1nigeriamyfoot post=61385383][/quote] If the resources the world bank is going to use in rebuilding the north east belong to you go and demand your money back, but in the meantime, the world bank will pay special attention to that region 1 Like 1 Share

Who are they trying to decieve? Chinakwe's dog is finally mad 1 Like

Just imagine d empty vessel that was made president...

A tribalistic wicked man..



Is dis a country? 2 Likes

newbornmacho:

Shame on you president of the north but your ineffectual buffoon fail to developed my south south or south east.

Will you blame that but your ineffectual buffoon fail to developed my south south or south east.Will you blame that 2 Likes 1 Share

GoroTango:

Log out and don't ever come back. The world bank will give preferential treatment to the war torn north east. If it is your money go and collect it Don't sweat it. BTW, I love how you reason like the wooden baton of power will never ever be passed on to the grips of a Southerner. Don't sweat it. BTW, I love how you reason like the wooden baton of power will never ever be passed on to the grips of a Southerner. 1 Like

Jesusloveyou:

but your ineffectual buffoon fail to developed my south south or south east.

Will you blame that

No the shame is on your demigod who on 2 occasion failed to developed his NE region.Have you heard that Buhari have any humanitarian venture to his name or credit.Gowon,OBJ,GEJ have all these including educating themselves some more but where is your oga in all these? No where to be found.So STFU. No the shame is on your demigod who on 2 occasion failed to developed his NE region.Have you heard that Buhari have any humanitarian venture to his name or credit.Gowon,OBJ,GEJ have all these including educating themselves some more but where is your oga in all these? No where to be found.So STFU. 1 Like

FuckTheZero:

Don't sweat it. BTW, I love how you reason like the wooden baton of power will never ever be passed on to the grips of a Southerner. You IPOBS can start an insurgency in your region just like that in the NE, and after the place turns into ruble your southern president can appeal to the bank for special consideration. You IPOBS can start an insurgency in your region just like that in the NE, and after the place turns into ruble your southern president can appeal to the bank for special consideration. 1 Like 1 Share

GoroTango:

You IPOBS can start an insurgency in your region just like that in the NE, and after the place turns into ruble your southern president can appeal to the bank for special attention. Nah we use illiteracy swear for una? Nah we use illiteracy swear for una?

GoroTango:

You IPOBS can start an insurgency in your region just like that in the NE, and after the place turns into ruble your southern president can appeal to the bank for special attention. I refuse to believe a human being with blood in his veins and conscience in his soul just typed this. Seun please get a grip on your Spambots. Thank you. I refuse to believe a human being with blood in his veins and conscience in his soul just typed this. Seun please get a grip on your Spambots. Thank you. 1 Like

Jesusloveyou:

but your ineffectual buffoon fail to developed my south south or south east.

Will you blame that

jonathan in all his imperfections was never a tribalist. God bless him for that. jonathan in all his imperfections was never a tribalist. God bless him for that.

The same North East he gave a bad foundation to when he was Governor and today the place remains one of the most backwards places on earth ..Buhari is not a leader he is a curse . 1 Like

DonVikings:

Afonja!!! Who is Afonja? E be like sey u kari bag of cement for head when u typed this Who is Afonja? E be like sey u kari bag of cement for head when u typed this 2 Likes