Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of thought from the South East are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Those attending the meeting with Buhari include state governors from the zone, ministers as well as the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.



Governors in attendance include those of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi States. Imo State is being represented by the deputy governor.



Details later.







Nigeria have gone pass playing politics. If you cannot perform get out! We are in the era of work not talk.. The country has talk enough and we the people have heard enough time for real development for Nigeria is now... No politics 2 Likes

They should come out with tangible things that will benefit the masses not their pockets 1 Like

Nigeria have gone pass playing politics. If you cannot perform get out.. Seriously.



GEJ did more than that for southwest leaders.

Is he ready to reverse his laughable gazette of IPOB as a terrorist organization or just to 'sweet talk' them as usual with fake promises 4 Likes

Is he ready to reverse his laughable gazette of IPOB as a terrorist organization or just to 'sweet talk' them as usual

Not at all



He wants to islamise them and their region

Seriously.



U are unwise person did u see any name I mentioned above? I'm talking about any leader of Nigeria u backward fellow.. Learn to move forward please..

U are unwise person did u see any name I mentioned above? I'm talking about any leader of Nigeria u backward fellow.. Learn to move forward please..

U are unwise person did u see any name I mentioned above? I'm talking about any leader of Nigeria u backward fellow.. Learn to move forward please..





Seriously.





GEJ did more than that for southwest leaders.

Probably to discuss 97% Vs 5% sharing formula of the federal resources. 2 Likes

Be careful with the Northern President. 2 Likes

Not interested in the growo chewing burukutu sipping man meeting with the efelefu sell out governors.



The zoo must fall 5 Likes 1 Share

Of what benefit after tagging them the 5% group? What are the shameless governors doing there-to reverse their foolishness on the IPOB issue 1 Like

ok

Not interested in the growo chewing burukutu sipping man meeting with the efelefu sell out governors.

The zoo must fall



The zoo must fall +1000 likes +1000 likes 1 Like

Of what benefit after tagging them the 5% group? What are the shameless governors doing there-to reverse their foolishness on the IPOB issue

Probably to beg the governors to help plead with our supreme leader not to bring down the zoo.



We all know that our supreme leader is in Pyongyang, North Korea for the speady delivery of missiles and bombs in order to bring down the zoological republic.



Probably to beg the governors to help plead with our supreme leader not to bring down the zoo.

We all know that our supreme leader is in Pyongyang, North Korea for the speady delivery of missiles and bombs in order to bring down the zoological republic.

The zoo must fall.

Not interested in the growo chewing burukutu sipping man meeting with the efelefu sell out governors.

The zoo must fall



The zoo must fall

i laugh in swahili. Who is going to bring down the zoo please?



i laugh in swahili. Who is going to bring down the zoo please?

The run away Leader?

Probably to beg the governors to help plead with our supreme leader not to bring down the zoo.



We all know that our supreme leader is in Pyongyang, North Korea for the speady delivery of missiles and bombs in order to bring down the zoological republic.



The zoo must fall.

person when don run like Kangaroo person when don run like Kangaroo 3 Likes

The cowards have gone to Abuja to see their Fulani master. 2 Likes

yeye

Probably to beg the governors to help plead with our supreme leader not to bring down the zoo.



We all know that our supreme leader is in Pyongyang, North Korea for the speady delivery of missiles and bombs in order to bring down the zoological republic.



The zoo must fall.

you mean pigs and idiots can bring down the zoo. But Kanu is still hidding o

i laugh in swahili. Who is going to bring down the zoo please?



The run away Leader?

Anambra Election loading.....

you mean pigs and idiots can bring down the zoo. But Kanu is still hidding o

He is just being sarcastic.



He is just being sarcastic.

Kids everywhere

IPOB the terrorist organization





Give us our dilector or we wl stop our developmental plans all over the world, we wl make sure we crumble the economy of lagos state



We wl ensure that biafla citizens selling gala in Lagos state return to the land of the rising fools





The pot bellies in south east av bin meeting since without any meaningful solution to our dilector that went missing

Give us our dilector or we wl stop our developmental plans all over the world, we wl make sure we crumble the economy of lagos state

We wl ensure that biafla citizens selling gala in Lagos state return to the land of the rising fools

Emma powerful

He is just being sarcastic.



Kids everywhere

E pain am E pain am

The Puppets Have Gone To See Their Slave Masters And Probably Collect Their Sell Out Pay...



All Hail Ohamadike1 The Incorruptible Nigerian Slayer... 2 Likes

E pain am

Pain ke



That you are not bright

Ok



"President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of thought from the South East are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja."



- Which leaders of thought? Was Nnamdi Kanu there?