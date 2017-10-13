₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by DONSMITH123(m): 3:02pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of thought from the South East are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Those attending the meeting with Buhari include state governors from the zone, ministers as well as the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
Governors in attendance include those of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi States. Imo State is being represented by the deputy governor.
Details later.
http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-meets-south-east-governors-leaders/
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by DONSMITH123(m): 3:05pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by Kingspin(m): 3:06pm
Nigeria have gone pass playing politics. If you cannot perform get out! We are in the era of work not talk.. The country has talk enough and we the people have heard enough time for real development for Nigeria is now... No politics
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by Baawaa(m): 3:07pm
They should come out with tangible things that will benefit the masses not their pockets
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by victorDanladi: 3:07pm
Kingspin:Seriously.
GEJ did more than that for southwest leaders.
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by TheFreeOne: 3:08pm
Is he ready to reverse his laughable gazette of IPOB as a terrorist organization or just to 'sweet talk' them as usual with fake promises
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by shukuokukobambi: 3:11pm
TheFreeOne:
Not at all
He wants to islamise them and their region
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by Kingspin(m): 3:12pm
victorDanladi:U are unwise person did u see any name I mentioned above? I'm talking about any leader of Nigeria u backward fellow.. Learn to move forward please..
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by DONSMITH123(m): 3:14pm
Kingspin:
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by victorDanladi: 3:16pm
Kingspin:
Seriously.
GEJ did more than that for southwest leaders.
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by dannytoe(m): 3:17pm
Probably to discuss 97% Vs 5% sharing formula of the federal resources.
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by Firefire(m): 3:19pm
Be careful with the Northern President.
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 3:20pm
Not interested in the growo chewing burukutu sipping man meeting with the efelefu sell out governors.
The zoo must fall
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by Paperwhite(m): 3:23pm
Of what benefit after tagging them the 5% group? What are the shameless governors doing there-to reverse their foolishness on the IPOB issue
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by DozieInc(m): 3:28pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by mgbadike81: 3:37pm
IdisuleOurOwn:+1000 likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 3:39pm
Paperwhite:
Probably to beg the governors to help plead with our supreme leader not to bring down the zoo.
We all know that our supreme leader is in Pyongyang, North Korea for the speady delivery of missiles and bombs in order to bring down the zoological republic.
The zoo must fall.
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by DONSMITH123(m): 3:40pm
IdisuleOurOwn:
i laugh in swahili. Who is going to bring down the zoo please?
The run away Leader?
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by DONSMITH123(m): 3:41pm
IdisuleOurOwn:
person when don run like Kangaroo
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by Ereolamide: 3:42pm
The cowards have gone to Abuja to see their Fulani master.
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by OnankpaBa(m): 3:43pm
yeye
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by OnankpaBa(m): 3:44pm
IdisuleOurOwn:
you mean pigs and idiots can bring down the zoo. But Kanu is still hidding o
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by OnankpaBa(m): 3:44pm
DONSMITH123:
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by yudee233: 3:45pm
Anambra Election loading.....
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by BakireBulmaker: 3:45pm
OnankpaBa:
He is just being sarcastic.
Kids everywhere
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by OnankpaBa(m): 3:46pm
IPOB the terrorist organization
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by Oloripelebe: 3:50pm
The pot bellies in south east av bin meeting since without any meaningful solution to our dilector that went missing
Give us our dilector or we wl stop our developmental plans all over the world, we wl make sure we crumble the economy of lagos state
We wl ensure that biafla citizens selling gala in Lagos state return to the land of the rising fools
Emma powerful
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by OnankpaBa(m): 3:51pm
BakireBulmaker:
E pain am
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by kalufelix(m): 3:53pm
The Puppets Have Gone To See Their Slave Masters And Probably Collect Their Sell Out Pay...
All Hail Ohamadike1 The Incorruptible Nigerian Slayer...
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by BakireBulmaker: 3:53pm
OnankpaBa:
Pain ke
That you are not bright
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by Keneking: 3:54pm
Ok
"President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of thought from the South East are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja."
- Which leaders of thought? Was Nnamdi Kanu there?
|Re: President Buhari Meets South-East Governors, Leaders by OnankpaBa(m): 3:54pm
BakireBulmaker:
