₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,927 members, 3,851,312 topics. Date: Friday, 13 October 2017 at 10:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo (7735 Views)
Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) / Emeka Ihedioha Chills At A Beer Parlour In Imo. Photos / Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Nigerian Senate, Calls It Gathering Of "Beer Parlour Chat" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by CastedDude: 8:24pm
Last week Friday, Jude, a resident of Anthony Village was drunk to the point that he forgot his Toyota Camry 2010 Model at a beer parlour only to wake up around 03:30 a.m. Saturday morning to misinform the police that his car had been stolen from where it was parked at his residence.
The police in investigating the theft sent detectives out to the area.
Investigations revealed that no vehicle entered nor exited the enclosure, where the vehicle was allegedly stolen.
Close investigation into the life style of the complainant revealed that he is a drunkard.
This lead prompted police officers to visit the beer parlour where the complainant was alleged to have rendezvoused a night before.
The car was at 8:08 a.m. recovered few meters away from the beer parlour with every part of the vehicle intact.
He was detained briefly and counselled before he was allowed to go.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/drunken-man-held-for-false-vehicle-theft.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by TheFreeOne: 8:26pm
Shayo na bastard
This reminds me of one elderly couple in my hometown many years ago.
They both loved alcohol to the extent that one day the wife in a drunken state took her sewing machine and dumped it in the river and later accused the husband of giving same machine to his mistress.
The incident that shocked us the most was the day they got so much lost in the bottle and got into a fight. The wife grabbed her husband balls and started squeezing and his shouts and lamentation attracted almost everyone. Despite series of pleading from people she refused to let go and for hours she kept squeezing and dragging the man about before she finally let go.
That singular disgraceful incident made the man to moderate his drinking habit.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by greatnaija01: 8:29pm
wine is a MOCKER
4 Likes
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by bedspread: 9:54pm
VERILY I SAY....... WINE (ALCOHOL) IS A MOCKER AND A MOCKERY
3 Likes
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by DanielsParker: 10:05pm
lol
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by koboko69: 10:05pm
Osas my friend left me and babe jn the car to get sharwamah. After guzzling 4 calo rosie and 1 henessy. He came out and was standing in front of his car and was calling me saying. "Where u go again na" ....i was like i dey car na see u for front of motto...he was like i nor see una na. Babe now rolled down and shouted Osas.....see hs here....
He was like holy Bleep...i don forget say na this car we carry. Shayo na bastard!!!
The one wey fear me pass na he chop en sharwamah finish...con dey find where e keep am, thinking say he leave am for car...na then i give up finally. I miss 9ja sha
4 Likes
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by JoshMedia(m): 10:05pm
Ehh
kiloletobe?
Check my signature
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 10:06pm
Lol
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by Infajay(m): 10:06pm
. he never hear wetin appen to Tagbo...
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by coolestchris(m): 10:06pm
shayo Na bastard
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by cristianisraeli: 10:06pm
CastedDude:
he supposed to be arrested for even trying to drive when he knows he was stupidly drunk
in sane countries you would call a cab or call someone to drive you home
we should be greatful he didnt kill anyone on the road
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by veli1(m): 10:06pm
Na him go hear ham wo
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by sunshineV(m): 10:06pm
What can I say, shayo na basterd.
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by samzzycash(m): 10:06pm
Whom the village people want to catch they first made drunk
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by SojiCash(m): 10:07pm
Shayo
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by Queenext: 10:07pm
When you drink to the extent of telling your wife "seems your face looks familiar"
2 Likes
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by Mikelowe: 10:07pm
hmm.. shayo no good.. thank God now.. i remembered going for an outing with my gf now wife... took bottles of beer and other mixtures.. we set out to go home and we sat separately inside d bus taking us home... after 15 mins, i started talking thinking my babe was sitting beside of me... i talked and talked for like 5 mins until i huged the madam thinking it was babe.... it was after her reaction that the image of my babe appeared to me clear from where she sat. part 2 was wen okada carried me pass the bustop same night to a bus stop i have neva bn to in my entire life... the okada man said that was where i mentioned to him...
I paid times 3 of initial okada price dat nite
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by kagari: 10:07pm
Just like a friend that drank and started looking for his car in a gutter.
Come and comment on this thread food thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4104935/general-market-food-price-weekly
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by Ebenezerk2: 10:07pm
He must be single, I guess
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by Felixalex(m): 10:07pm
Thank God o....
Remembering his car would have meant forgetting his life
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by internationalman(m): 10:08pm
God forbid something happened to him now people would probably blame his friends...
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by Ifexladon: 10:08pm
What happen wen ur village people is at work
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by tishbite41: 10:08pm
shayo Na bastard
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by samzzycash(m): 10:08pm
TheFreeOne:see as i just dey look your lie
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by abejide1000(m): 10:08pm
My friend got drunk on Christmas day and paid the bike man #1000 instead of #150, he said he paid the #1000 for himself and his shoes. Shayo na bastard
1 Like
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by biodun966(m): 10:08pm
Shayo na bastar.... Quote me if am wrong..
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by checkolatunji: 10:09pm
TheFreeOne:
Nah!!!! Shayo na Balance Diet
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by SingleDaddy: 10:09pm
You can go and confarm it . shayo nah bastard
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by oglalasioux(m): 10:09pm
Would have been better if he entered the back seat and shouted that his steering wheel has been stolen.
1 Like
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by freenortheast: 10:12pm
Why most someone even drink Alcohol in the first place?
When you it rob you of time, money, honour, dignity, is sinful, is slavery.
|Re: Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo by TheFreeOne: 10:14pm
samzzycash:Bro it's a true story. I saw it live.
checkolatunji:Really. Don't worry we won't fight. Just pass me the bottle
1 Like
How Possible Is It To Convert Manual Gear Cars To Automatic? / Best German Car To Get? / Coolants: Types And When To Flush It.
Viewing this topic: ahamonyeka(m), Temitoppe(m), virtuejoan(f), rerhji(m), goodnews777, astricker, ifeolu002(m), ennyscongy(m), fabulous0706, solihu(m), olayinkaboss11(m), Pharrel22(m), Ezionye(f), tshege(m), Nonybest463, Kinguche1, rhetorical17, ibrah04(m), timbs001(m), EbonyX(m), Pamberry(f), tolex34(m), mikkypel(m), tahoe(m), wizpredict, Gettreadyy(m), lilfreezy, Zeruwa(m), skertel123(m), tgmservice, ojeffo, heywhy4u, 13ShadesOfMay(m), timmiey(m), spellings390(m), reyscrub(m), Whiteshades(m), lanetrips, CLIQBOY(m), PrinceAkbabio(m), Timileyin1234(m), Pheraxyboy(m), philmimi1992(m), DBlackCeazer(m), aliunath(m), nekib89, officialteemi(m), Ken4agent(m), julimax(m), mizclassy(f), sogud, crowbar(m), Arelyn, obicentlis, dastroud, AAU88, diva2011(f), abidemidare, fuckboys, basscode, econspres24, Teiwa(f) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17