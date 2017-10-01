Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man Drinks To Stupor, Forgets Car At A Beer Parlour In Lagos. Photo (7735 Views)

The police in investigating the theft sent detectives out to the area.



Investigations revealed that no vehicle entered nor exited the enclosure, where the vehicle was allegedly stolen.



Close investigation into the life style of the complainant revealed that he is a drunkard.



This lead prompted police officers to visit the beer parlour where the complainant was alleged to have rendezvoused a night before.



The car was at 8:08 a.m. recovered few meters away from the beer parlour with every part of the vehicle intact.



He was detained briefly and counselled before he was allowed to go.



This reminds me of one elderly couple in my hometown many years ago.



They both loved alcohol to the extent that one day the wife in a drunken state took her sewing machine and dumped it in the river and later accused the husband of giving same machine to his mistress.



The incident that shocked us the most was the day they got so much lost in the bottle and got into a fight. The wife grabbed her husband balls and started squeezing and his shouts and lamentation attracted almost everyone. Despite series of pleading from people she refused to let go and for hours she kept squeezing and dragging the man about before she finally let go.



wine is a MOCKER 4 Likes

VERILY I SAY....... WINE (ALCOHOL) IS A MOCKER AND A MOCKERY 3 Likes

Osas my friend left me and babe jn the car to get sharwamah. After guzzling 4 calo rosie and 1 henessy. He came out and was standing in front of his car and was calling me saying. "Where u go again na" ....i was like i dey car na see u for front of motto...he was like i nor see una na. Babe now rolled down and shouted Osas.....see hs here....

He was like holy Bleep...i don forget say na this car we carry. Shayo na bastard!!!

The one wey fear me pass na he chop en sharwamah finish...con dey find where e keep am, thinking say he leave am for car...na then i give up finally. I miss 9ja sha 4 Likes

he never hear wetin appen to Tagbo... he never hear wetin appen to Tagbo...

shayo Na bastard

he supposed to be arrested for even trying to drive when he knows he was stupidly drunk



in sane countries you would call a cab or call someone to drive you home



he supposed to be arrested for even trying to drive when he knows he was stupidly drunk

in sane countries you would call a cab or call someone to drive you home

we should be greatful he didnt kill anyone on the road

What can I say, shayo na basterd.

Whom the village people want to catch they first made drunk

When you drink to the extent of telling your wife "seems your face looks familiar" 2 Likes

hmm.. shayo no good.. thank God now.. i remembered going for an outing with my gf now wife... took bottles of beer and other mixtures.. we set out to go home and we sat separately inside d bus taking us home... after 15 mins, i started talking thinking my babe was sitting beside of me... i talked and talked for like 5 mins until i huged the madam thinking it was babe.... it was after her reaction that the image of my babe appeared to me clear from where she sat. part 2 was wen okada carried me pass the bustop same night to a bus stop i have neva bn to in my entire life... the okada man said that was where i mentioned to him...

I paid times 3 of initial okada price dat nite

He must be single, I guess





Remembering his car would have meant forgetting his life

God forbid something happened to him now people would probably blame his friends...

What happen wen ur village people is at work

shayo Na bastard

Shayo na bastard



My friend got drunk on Christmas day and paid the bike man #1000 instead of #150, he said he paid the #1000 for himself and his shoes. Shayo na bastard 1 Like

Shayo na bastar.... Quote me if am wrong..

Nah!!!! Shayo na Balance Diet

shayo nah bastard

Would have been better if he entered the back seat and shouted that his steering wheel has been stolen. 1 Like

Why most someone even drink Alcohol in the first place?



When you it rob you of time, money, honour, dignity, is sinful, is slavery.