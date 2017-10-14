₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Kolababe: 9:26am
.
According to posts by many of her friends, Jero loveth aka Slimzy Jay committed suicide in the early hours of today, after consuming Sniper (an insecticide).
.
.
.
.
Loveth was a student of Demonstration Secondary School, Warri, Delta State. She had earlier been dumped by her boyfriend who is yet to be identified and sources claim she took her own life due to the heartbreak. A friend also hinted that the late Loveth was pregnant for the boyfriend who dumped her
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/friends-mourn-15yr-old-girl-who-allegedly-drank-sniper-over-love-in-deltapics
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Kolababe: 9:26am
See all her photos with the boyfriend here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/friends-mourn-15yr-old-girl-who-allegedly-drank-sniper-over-love-in-deltapics
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by pojedon: 9:28am
she's not dead
4 Likes
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 9:30am
Ehhh....what is this world turning to?
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by XD3G: 9:32am
Sniper!
Deadlier than its name.
2 Likes
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by ObaKlaz(m): 9:32am
Lord, please watch over my unborn children. Baptise them with the spirit of wisdom, common sense and the fear of your greatness when they come into my life to make me a father.
9 Likes 1 Share
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 9:35am
What do you expect when kids think "Love" is what it seems on the outside?. In her next life, she should wait to be an adult before going into relationships 'cause only the strong come out of heartbreak. Perhaps, she'd be psychologically ready to handle what life throws at her.
1 Like
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Hector09(m): 9:37am
Slimzy j at d age of 15 see name na only that name feel kill person
4 Likes
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 9:40am
Once upon a time..... Someone told me teenage girls mature faster than their male contemporaries.
4 Likes
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by victorioushands: 9:42am
Inukwa 'Born to rule.' Children of these days and sex before common sense.
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Ederson(m): 9:42am
kimbraa:
Mama the Mama...
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 9:44am
Ederson:Yeah, son. How fa?.
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Ederson(m): 9:51am
kimbraa:
Lol... i dey oo
i sight u... �
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 9:52am
Ederson:I sight you too. Have a lovely weekend ahead.
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Ederson(m): 9:53am
kimbraa:
Yea
Nd u too.. My dear
1 Like 1 Share
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:08am
Good . Na this type de poison husband o
2 Likes
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 11:24am
Sad!
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Leez(m): 11:26am
Kolababe:acid fall on which boi
thunder fire dat poster
na d boi tell d girl to off hersef?
smh
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 11:26am
too much telemundo .. nonsense
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by seedman(m): 11:26am
Dem talk say she never die
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by MaritzaNL(f): 11:27am
They said she was pregnant with the boy's child and he broke up with her yesterday morning.
Dating at 15 when she is supposed to be learning Algebra.
2 Likes
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by Legendaryarcher(f): 11:27am
pojedon:i wonder ooo, news just the spread anyhow
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 11:27am
No boyfriend no heaven, u played 2-0 I guess dat is the score Against Liverpool today. Up Man U
Anybody dat Mourn ds girl is a fool.
2 Likes
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 11:28am
I just dy imagin where my future wife dy, hw many guys dn Bleep her and hw may belle she dn abort
2 Likes
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by kay29000(m): 11:28am
Sad. This girl is/was just a child.
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by PSVITA: 11:29am
HELL FIRE, ONE WAY!
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 11:29am
the more reasons why girls her age shouldn't be in relationships because their heart never get shock absorber to withstand the brutal phase of sex and relationships. me self at my age never get the strength for relationship sel
it was all fantasy world, all those zee world, telemundo and all those Philippines soap operas does more harm than good to our young minds making them believe that our chidi, haruna and wale would be behaving like sachief or whatever their male characters are called.
most niggas coming to you are coming for the pants, looking for where to simulate those sexual fantasies wired in their brains.
it's a pity the world is what it is
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 11:29am
The paedophile fvcking her should be castrated.
I can bet you it wouldn't be her peer but one frustrated unemployed negro who has just finished NYSC
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:29am
This sniper seems to be quite reliable for suicide and is readily available in every cornershop
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by czaratwork: 11:30am
mumu girl
Re: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 11:30am
RIP....hope d boy who broke her tender fragile heart is happy now
