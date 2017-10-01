₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,311 members, 3,852,483 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 04:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects (11936 Views)
NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds / Osinbajo Wants To Borrow $500m Eurobond / NGF Gets Tip To Access $500m World Bank Fund - Tribune. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by 360frolic(m): 10:33am
Mr Ularamu Ubandoma, the National Coordinator, Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) says 18 more states will benefit from 500 million dollars World Bank assisted projects.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/federal-government-reveals-18-new.html
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by HungerBAD: 10:34am
Ok
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by madridguy(m): 10:36am
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Amarabae(f): 10:39am
Damage control at work
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by aolawale025: 11:35am
The devil is in the details. I don't trust this government a bit
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by MadeInTokyo: 11:38am
Damage control
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ThatFairGuy(m): 12:24pm
Yakubu Gowan will never know peace, he started these inequalities. This system needs to be change, anything in Nigeria is zoned. Whereas Yorubas and Igbos are with just one zone each, Restructuring or secession!
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by 7lives: 12:29pm
ThatFairGuy:
It shall FOREVER be ILL with those who dismantled regionalism, if not for them, Nigerians won't be singing restructure today referendum tomorrow.
26 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ThatFairGuy(m): 12:35pm
Absolutely. We still need to decide the type of government we want. Restructuring or secession
7lives:
2 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Desyner: 12:47pm
That's alot of money if put to good use. It averages $27 million.
1 Like
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by velai(m): 12:52pm
Damage control at its best.
Why two slots each to south south and south east?
3 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by funkyibodude(m): 1:00pm
As if it is free? All those states are required to pay a counterpart funding..
2 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by SalamRushdie: 1:02pm
Hahaha as usual the useless govt has engaged the work out gears of it's point maintained damage control mechanism in a bid to excite gullible zombies who masturbate in excitement when ever the govt tries to make white the new black ..
2 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by GoroTango: 1:03pm
On the other thread yesterday, some IPOB pigs were screaming the roof off about how Buhari told the world bank to priorutize its projects in the north. I guess Anambra and Abia are in the north east? Scummy swine!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Blue3k(m): 1:11pm
The question is who was benefitting before. This is third phase. The states that benefit had to first meet qualifications world Bank set and express interest to be part of project. This isn't damage control like some erroneously assumed. The people above don't read before playing victim it's sad.
The National Coordinator of Rural Access and Mobility Project, RAMP, Ularamu Ubandoma, said the states will join those already benefiting from the project, which is under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project RAAMP3.
the selected states are able to meet the criteria set up by RAMP and the three development partners were involved in their selection.
The Project will be implemented in 12 states of Nigeria to be selected out of the 21 states that have expressed interest to participate in RAAMP, namely: Abia, Akwaibom, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Ondo, Ekiti, Zamfara, Jigawa and Anambra.
5 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by amiibaby: 3:12pm
Hmmm
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by kay29000(m): 3:13pm
Well, if you are really to look at things logically, the Northern part of the country needs aid more than any other region right now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by sweetkev(m): 3:13pm
Why do World Bank keep giving or borrowing Africa money since it's obvious the money is definitely going to the hands of looters. Our state governors are so corrupt. Chai, I weep for Nigeria
8 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by elChapo1: 3:14pm
another free money for the governors to loot.
4 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ipobarecriminals: 3:14pm
: : are they going to give those THIEVES cash or what
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by OBAGADAFFI: 3:15pm
@OP
After Sukuk (loan) for road project, they are getting another loan for road projects.
Something is wrong with the government.
3 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by lilmax(m): 3:16pm
I don't want to believe this
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ogaJona(m): 3:16pm
Joke of a government, who are we to believe sef
2 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ahamonyeka(m): 3:16pm
North is always the highest in times of benefiting in or any good plans by the federal government.
2 Likes
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Abudu2000(m): 3:18pm
Governor's of those states will be dancing one corner rn
1 Like
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by mccoy47(m): 3:19pm
And useless southern governors would just eat everything
1 Like
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by JayJohnson: 3:19pm
Really
So out brothers from the yEast are also a beneficiary, they have been crying their arse* out!
Republic of Beerfraud we hailing thee
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Blue3k(m): 3:19pm
Most don't understand how this project works hence the outrage. How do people that brag about education so much fall to such base sentiments. It's weird basic research can't be done before crying victim. You can go on world Bank website to understand process.
1 Like
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by four4: 3:19pm
d
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by oweman: 3:19pm
[quote author=ThatFairGuy post=61412154]Yakubu Gowan will never know peace, he started these inequalities. This system needs to be change, anything in Nigeria is zoned. Whereas Yorubas and Igbos are with just one zone each, Restructuring or secession!
When did the Yoruba join the ibo's in thier wailing campaign or as usual the Yorubas name is smuggled in ?
Useless criminals .
Meanwhile as a fact the total iboland is not up to a half of either the north east or north west in either land or population.
The whole ibooland is less than the Sambiisa forest only
1 Like
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Cope1(m): 3:20pm
GoroTango:world Bank chief said it not IPOB.
NB:I'm not from the east.
|Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ToluSuo(m): 3:20pm
Damage Control. Nigeria we hail thee... #PEACE...
1 Like
INEC Holds Supplementary Elections On Saturday In Imo, Taraba & Abia / Gov. Rotimi Amaechi's Victory Speech! / MTEF, 2017 Budget: Why NASS Is Angry With Buhari
Viewing this topic: michiyke2003(m), frickyt(m), Gadgetmobil(m), 9jatriot(m), A4JOE(m), cmon(m), djyoungmoney(m), Tohsynetita1, Ayospanish(m), shekinahola, Greatdre(m), me69, AZeD1(m), heywhytech1(m), DedeNkem, Toluade45, Thedrebaba, diuloaku, Wiseoldman, Kyase(m), dikachi01(m), DrTims(m), successinlife, Sterope(f), chidooh1, voiceofthetruth, squeekyclean, logica(m), Desyner, abes(m), adriftonmemories(m), toyad(m), Godsblessing(m), JJBROS, Adcrown, lonzo(m), TippyTop(m), leemonster(m), iammo(m), akinshivic(m), sialoadenitis, lagosboy86, Sadrey1(m), Ken55ng, Fremlin, Florishade08(f), Bisited, Kaygee10, Amein(m), Magicc, elpiro, daprince098(m), tubolancer(m), agulion, Sadeik, Gurusizkid(m), MystiqueTaurus(m), eedreez505(m), SAGGAT, Tonyogbutor, NAMESABI(m), kayvinci(m), ochigboochayi(m), OwoLee(m), hardeniji02(m), KemjikaEme, tscara(m), Hanabian, ladgentle, Naommydammy(f), freeDR(m), chenor(f), lordthunderbolt(m), shoboy9, easyfem, shams040(m), JaneYave(f), CynthiaChi(f), Greenarrow01(m), phemflex90(m), El900001, abitex577(m), jsb(m), kocvalour(m), Nwachineke1980, listenersky, eakenbor, lilslim(m), SailorXY, Pedagogue, Stephenchisky(m), Godswill90(m), eduj(m), drsolob2(m), M2dX(m), ubergold(m), yunana016(m), bulalakoboko(m), drarchallus(m), SAKUR, laureldeu, debusion and 209 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22