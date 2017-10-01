₦airaland Forum

18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by 360frolic(m): 10:33am
Mr Ularamu Ubandoma, the National Coordinator, Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) says 18 more states will benefit from 500 million dollars World Bank assisted projects.

The project is under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP3).


Ubandoma said this at the unveiling of selected participants in the 18 states under the RAAMP 3 project and Pre Appraisal Mission Wrap Up Meeting with the development partners in Abuja on Friday.


According to him, the selected states are able to meet the criteria set up by RAMP and the three development partners were involved in their selection.

He said that 50 to 60 million dollars would be used to construct about 500 km roads in each of the 18 participating states across the country.

“The whole essence of the project sponsored by the World Bank, French Development Bank and Africa Development Bank is to provide suitable road network for rural farmers to convey their farm produce to the market to avoid losses.


“What we are doing here today is a meeting with new RAAMP states. New RAAMP is rural access and agricultural marketing and we have about 18 states that have been selected to participate in this new project all over the country.

“In the North East, we have Borno, Bauchi and Taraba. In North Central, we have Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Kwara. In North West, we have Kano, Kastina, Sokoto and Kebbi.


“In South East, we have Abia and Anambra. In South South, we have Cross River and Akwa Ibo. In South West, we have Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States. These are states that emergence from the six geo-political zones.

“The new RAAMP3 will be a little different from the usual RAMP1 and 2, and we have implemented projects in seven states and these projects are almost 100 per cent conclusion.

“The only difference is that we are targeting RAAMP3 in line with president Buhari’s policy on agricultural transformation.

“The policy is implemented through the Green Agricultural Alternative under the leadership of the Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“The thinking now is zero rejection of our agricultural produce at the international markets,” he said.

Ubandoma said that the third phase of this project, RAAMP3 was to improve rural access and agricultural marketing in the selected participating states, whilst enhancing sustainability of the rural and state road network.

“We are going to target markets and the value chains by adding value to our agricultural produce right from production level. We will be looking at storage and processes.

“We want to know how these produce can access different level of markets. We are trying to shift away from the usual market not considering the rural people.

“We are now considering the rural people because they form the bulk of our production level and they are predominantly farmers living in the rural areas.

“We believe if we develop the rural farmers through the provision of markets, definitely the economy will improve and we will be earning foreign exchange through exportation, ” he added.

Ubandoma, however appealed to state governors to show some level of seriousness in paying their counterparts fund which is just eight per cent of the total cost of the project in their states.

Mr Tesfamichael Nahusenay, the World Bank Task Team Leader said from the result of study conducted in Nigeria, 60 per cent of farm produce got wasted during transportation and lack of storage facilities.

He said that World Bank hoped to add value to farmer’s income by giving them access to market after harvest, proper handling of farm produce after harvest and provide storage facilities to them.

“World Bank has been providing assistance to Nigerian government for many years and we have standard for procedure in execution of any project in the country.

“The Federal Government will receive the fund they lent to states. We have mechanism to process the procurement process to ensure that value for money is achieved and transparency in transaction.

“At the end of the day, money intended for any project is used correctly. We do direct checking of the projects across all the states. The states bring back the money if they cannot achieve the set project.

“We do field visit to ensure that the goods are delivered in appropriate time and ensure standard,” he said.

Assessing the level of RAMP2 project, the Adamawa Project Coordination, Mr Abbas Adamu said about 201.4 km of roads had been completed in 13 locations under the first phase in the state.

He added that about140 km was ongoing under the second phase which would be completed by December across the state.

He said so far, farmers in the state had benefited from RAMP projects through easy access to market after harvest for better livelihood.

The Project Coordinator however appreciated the support of the state governor on his intention to change the entire state with good and quality roads, adding that the governor did not deviate in payment of counterpart fund.

Mr Gideon Akpan, the Project Coordinator, Akwa Ibom RAAMP3 said that the state decided to join in the project because of the state governor’s transformation agenda in agriculture.

“Looking at the past resources we have in agriculture sector, we decided to express interest in joining the third phase of the project to bring development to our rural farmers.

“Most of the challenges our farmers faced is the inability to access market after harvest due to bad road networks,’’ he said.

RAMP is a co-sponsoring project of the World Bank, the French Development Agency, Africa Bank and the Federal Government.

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/federal-government-reveals-18-new.html

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by HungerBAD: 10:34am
Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by madridguy(m): 10:36am
Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Amarabae(f): 10:39am
Damage control at work
Damage control at work

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by aolawale025: 11:35am
The devil is in the details. I don't trust this government a bit

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by MadeInTokyo: 11:38am
Damage control
Damage control

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ThatFairGuy(m): 12:24pm
Yakubu Gowan will never know peace, he started these inequalities. angry This system needs to be change, anything in Nigeria is zoned. Whereas Yorubas and Igbos are with just one zone each, Restructuring or secession!

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by 7lives: 12:29pm
ThatFairGuy:
Yakubu Gowan will never know peace, he started these inequalities. angry This system needs to be change, anything in Nigeria is zoned. Whereas Yorubas and Igbos are with just one zone each, Restructuring or secession!

It shall FOREVER be ILL with those who dismantled regionalism, if not for them, Nigerians won't be singing restructure today referendum tomorrow.

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ThatFairGuy(m): 12:35pm
Absolutely. We still need to decide the type of government we want. Restructuring or secession
7lives:


It shall FOREVER be ILL with those who dismantled regionalism, if not for them, Nigerians won't be singing restructure today referendum tomorrow.

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Desyner: 12:47pm
That's alot of money if put to good use. It averages $27 million.

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by velai(m): 12:52pm
Damage control at its best.
Why two slots each to south south and south east?

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by funkyibodude(m): 1:00pm
As if it is free? All those states are required to pay a counterpart funding.. undecided

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by SalamRushdie: 1:02pm
Hahaha as usual the useless govt has engaged the work out gears of it's point maintained damage control mechanism in a bid to excite gullible zombies who masturbate in excitement when ever the govt tries to make white the new black ..

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by GoroTango: 1:03pm
On the other thread yesterday, some IPOB pigs were screaming the roof off about how Buhari told the world bank to priorutize its projects in the north. I guess Anambra and Abia are in the north east? Scummy swine!

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Blue3k(m): 1:11pm
The question is who was benefitting before. This is third phase. The states that benefit had to first meet qualifications world Bank set and express interest to be part of project. This isn't damage control like some erroneously assumed. The people above don't read before playing victim it's sad.

The National Coordinator of Rural Access and Mobility Project, RAMP, Ularamu Ubandoma, said the states will join those already benefiting from the project, which is under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project RAAMP3.
the selected states are able to meet the criteria set up by RAMP and the three development partners were involved in their selection.
The Project will be implemented in 12 states of Nigeria to be selected out of the 21 states that have expressed interest to participate in RAAMP, namely: Abia, Akwaibom, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Ondo, Ekiti, Zamfara, Jigawa and Anambra.

RAAMP2

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by amiibaby: 3:12pm
Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by kay29000(m): 3:13pm
Well, if you are really to look at things logically, the Northern part of the country needs aid more than any other region right now.

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by sweetkev(m): 3:13pm
Why do World Bank keep giving or borrowing Africa money since it's obvious the money is definitely going to the hands of looters. Our state governors are so corrupt. Chai, I weep for Nigeria cry

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by elChapo1: 3:14pm
another free money for the governors to loot.

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ipobarecriminals: 3:14pm
sad : sad : are they going to give those THIEVES cash or what
Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by OBAGADAFFI: 3:15pm
@OP

After Sukuk (loan) for road project, they are getting another loan for road projects.

Something is wrong with the government.

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by lilmax(m): 3:16pm
I don't want to believe this grin
I don't want to believe this grin
Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ogaJona(m): 3:16pm
Joke of a government, who are we to believe sef

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ahamonyeka(m): 3:16pm
North is always the highest in times of benefiting in or any good plans by the federal government.

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Abudu2000(m): 3:18pm
Governor's of those states will be dancing one corner rn

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by mccoy47(m): 3:19pm
And useless southern governors would just eat everything angry

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by JayJohnson: 3:19pm
So out brothers from the yEast are also a beneficiary, they have been crying their arse* out!
Republic of Beerfraud we hailing thee

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Blue3k(m): 3:19pm
Most don't understand how this project works hence the outrage. How do people that brag about education so much fall to such base sentiments. It's weird basic research can't be done before crying victim. You can go on world Bank website to understand process.

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by four4: 3:19pm
Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by oweman: 3:19pm
[quote author=ThatFairGuy post=61412154]Yakubu Gowan will never know peace, he started these inequalities. angry This system needs to be change, anything in Nigeria is zoned. Whereas Yorubas and Igbos are with just one zone each, Restructuring or secession!



When did the Yoruba join the ibo's in thier wailing campaign or as usual the Yorubas name is smuggled in ?
Useless criminals .
Meanwhile as a fact the total iboland is not up to a half of either the north east or north west in either land or population.
The whole ibooland is less than the Sambiisa forest only

Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by Cope1(m): 3:20pm
GoroTango:
On the other thread yesterday, some IPOB pigs were screaming the roof off about how Buhari told the world bank to priorutize its projects in the north. I guess Anambra and Abia are in the north east? Scummy swine!
world Bank chief said it not IPOB.
NB:I'm not from the east.
Re: 18 States That Will Benefit From $500m World Bank Projects by ToluSuo(m): 3:20pm
Damage Control. Nigeria we hail thee... #PEACE...
grin

