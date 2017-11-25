₦airaland Forum

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Antipob777(f): 8:19pm
The Ref is bias, that goal is clear offside. I cant celebrate the goal at all.

This is match fixing
Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Josmila(m): 8:19pm
Superb goal by Willian! Meanwhile, Emenalo needs to come and carry that hair painting Bakayoko guy
Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by JamesReacher(m): 8:19pm
Chelsea is cursed honestly.

Check out this players performance in Chelsea and when they played for other teams;

Sallah

Sturridge

Torres

Lukaku

Shevchenko

WrightPhillips

Falcao

Quaresma

Kevin De Bryne

Jcole

I won't forget Eto


If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Mobidot(m): 8:19pm
Common Chelsea!
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by youngprofdguru(m): 8:20pm
AceRoyal:
I said it!
tongue
Wait make match finish Oga sir
Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by sirvictor21(m): 8:20pm
Hw many mins d match de abeg
Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Danelo(m): 8:20pm
Antipob777:
The Ref is bias, that goal is clear offside. I cant celebrate the goal at all.

This is match fixing
Who ur celebration epp?

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by TRAILBLAIZER: 8:20pm
nothing spoil mane and coutinho work some magic make their eyes clear

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by HPS3(m): 8:21pm
Too many missed chances chelsea could have easily won this game by a large margin.

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by 8stargeneral: 8:21pm
Liverpool nah idiot

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Ivanlxi(m): 8:21pm
ipledge10:
The commentator said, if it’s a short or a cross it doesn’t matter grin


Lol

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by ipledge10(m): 8:21pm
Fabregas is a gift from God to soccer lovers all over the world. No matter which team you support, which country you come from, you should appreciate this gift of love.

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by AceRoyal: 8:21pm
youngprofdguru:

Wait make match finish Oga sir
Match done end, if any team will score again in the last few minutes, it's Chelsea.

tongue

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by youngprofdguru(m): 8:22pm
JamesReacher:
Chelsea is cursed honestly.

Check out this players performance in Chelsea and when they played for other teams;

Sallah

Sturridge

Torres

Lukaku

Shevchenko

WrightPhillips

Falcao

Quaresma

Kevin De Bryne

Jcole


If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR
Very true oh! Mostly this Salah, he should be getting ready cos even Nigeria's votes can't take the African Best Player Awards from him this year.

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 8:22pm
Full time 1:1 good result for Man utd grin grin grin

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by ipledge10(m): 8:22pm
What a great game

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Sheun001(m): 8:22pm
JamesReacher:
Chelsea is cursed honestly.

Check out this players performance in Chelsea and when they played for other teams;

Sallah

Sturridge

Torres

Lukaku

Shevchenko

WrightPhillips

Falcao

Quaresma

Kevin De Bryne

Jcole


If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR

so falcao didnt play for man.u
how many goals has Torres scored since he left Chelsea
is sturridge a regular player at Liverpool
idiot undecided talk another thing you no get point

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by I124U: 8:23pm

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by youngprofdguru(m): 8:23pm
AceRoyal:

Match done end, if any team will score again in the last few minutes, it's Chelsea.

tongue
Okay sir
Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by NoFavors: 8:23pm
JamesReacher:
Chelsea is cursed honestly.

Check out this players performance in Chelsea and when they played for other teams;

Sallah

Sturridge

Torres

Lukaku

Shevchenko

WrightPhillips

Falcao

Quaresma

Kevin De Bryne

Jcole


If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR
What is this one saying?

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by plessis: 8:23pm
Sheun001:


so he's the highest scorer means he is better than hazard on same level?? undecided mind you hazard didn't start premier league this season salah has been in all their matches so use your brain next time
shut up your mouth.... hyping mediocrity... . Salah scored today.... Still highest goal scorer.. Kill yourself

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 8:24pm
Neymar1095:

Salah didn't celebrate out of respect to
those who died in the terror attack in Egypt
yesterday, nothing to do with him being a
former Chelsea player so now shut up and sit your ass down.
OK I did not know that ..... respect to him. Yet, you were urging him to celebrate like a brainless goat that has not chopped for 5 days grin


Neymar1095:
Disappointed by Salah 's lack of celebration
there. I wanted to see him run the length of
the pitch and give two fingers to the
Chelsea staff and fans


Anyway, I am sending two toilet rolls to your room because I know all the salty tears you are shedding when Willian scored that super equalizer
grin

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by I124U: 8:24pm
If You Don’t Know, My Heart Beats Nothing But Blue

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by ipledge10(m): 8:25pm
JamesReacher:
Chelsea is cursed honestly.

Check out this players performance in Chelsea and when they played for other teams;

Sallah

Sturridge

Torres

Lukaku

Shevchenko

WrightPhillips

Falcao

Quaresma

Kevin De Bryne

Jcole


If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR
you are just a deluded idlot. as you count those who flopped at Chelsea, also count those who have made great names for themselves at Chelsea.

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 8:25pm
I knew that unless bakayoko is sent off, we won't get anything out of this match. What a waste of space!

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Ayomideen(m): 8:25pm
Thank You William Fucck You Bakayoko!
awesome goal!
#BlueBlood

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by cstr1000: 8:25pm
C'mon Chelsea.
Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Funjosh(m): 8:25pm
Liverpool yeye team.

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by TRAILBLAIZER: 8:25pm
plessis:
shut up your mouth.... hyping mediocrity... . Salah scored today.... Still highest goal scorer.. Kill yourself
no mind d guy common sense don scarce for him area
Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by ipledge10(m): 8:25pm
tonididdy:

you nor love them reach me
you can’t say that grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by OliveCynosure(f): 8:25pm
donshaddow:
Chelshit! I wish they lost 1-0 so they won't have any bragging rights over us.

Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Josmila(m): 8:26pm
JamesReacher:
Chelsea is cursed honestly.

Check out this players performance in Chelsea and when they played for other teams;

Sallah

Sturridge

Torres

Lukaku

Shevchenko

WrightPhillips

Falcao

Quaresma

Kevin De Bryne

Jcole


If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR

Rambling rambler

