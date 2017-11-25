Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 (16363 Views)

The Ref is bias, that goal is clear offside. I cant celebrate the goal at all.



This is match fixing

Superb goal by Willian! Meanwhile, Emenalo needs to come and carry that hair painting Bakayoko guy

Chelsea is cursed honestly.



Check out this players performance in Chelsea and when they played for other teams;



Sallah



Sturridge



Torres



Lukaku



Shevchenko



WrightPhillips



Falcao



Quaresma



Kevin De Bryne



Jcole



I won't forget Eto





If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR 1 Like 1 Share

Common Chelsea!

Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1 1 Like

AceRoyal:

I said it!

Wait make match finish Oga sir Wait make match finish Oga sir

Hw many mins d match de abeg

Antipob777:

The Ref is bias, that goal is clear offside. I cant celebrate the goal at all.



This is match fixing Who ur celebration epp? Who ur celebration epp? 3 Likes

nothing spoil mane and coutinho work some magic make their eyes clear 1 Like

Too many missed chances chelsea could have easily won this game by a large margin. 8 Likes

Liverpool nah idiot 2 Likes

ipledge10:

The commentator said, if it’s a short or a cross it doesn’t matter



Lol Lol 2 Likes

Fabregas is a gift from God to soccer lovers all over the world. No matter which team you support, which country you come from, you should appreciate this gift of love. 21 Likes

youngprofdguru:



Wait make match finish Oga sir Match done end, if any team will score again in the last few minutes, it's Chelsea.



Match done end, if any team will score again in the last few minutes, it's Chelsea. 2 Likes

JamesReacher:

If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR Very true oh! Mostly this Salah, he should be getting ready cos even Nigeria's votes can't take the African Best Player Awards from him this year. Very true oh! Mostly this Salah, he should be getting ready cos even Nigeria's votes can't take the African Best Player Awards from him this year. 1 Like

Full time 1:1 good result for Man utd 3 Likes

What a great game 1 Like

JamesReacher:

so falcao didnt play for man.u

how many goals has Torres scored since he left Chelsea

is sturridge a regular player at Liverpool

idiot talk another thing you no get point so falcao didnt play for man.uhow many goals has Torres scored since he left Chelseais sturridge a regular player at Liverpoolidiottalk another thing you no get point 46 Likes 1 Share

7 Likes

AceRoyal:



Match done end, if any team will score again in the last few minutes, it's Chelsea.



Okay sir Okay sir

JamesReacher:

Sheun001:





so he's the highest scorer means he is better than hazard on same level?? mind you hazard didn't start premier league this season salah has been in all their matches so use your brain next time shut up your mouth.... hyping mediocrity... . Salah scored today.... Still highest goal scorer.. Kill yourself shut up your mouth.... hyping mediocrity... . Salah scored today.... Still highest goal scorer.. Kill yourself 2 Likes

Neymar1095:



Salah didn't celebrate out of respect to

those who died in the terror attack in Egypt

yesterday, nothing to do with him being a

former Chelsea player so now shut up and sit your ass down. OK I did not know that ..... respect to him. Yet, you were urging him to celebrate like a brainless goat that has not chopped for 5 days





Neymar1095:

Disappointed by Salah 's lack of celebration

there. I wanted to see him run the length of

the pitch and give two fingers to the

Chelsea staff and fans



Anyway, I am sending two toilet rolls to your room because I know all the salty tears you are shedding when Willian scored that super equalizer

OK I did not know that ..... respect to him.Anyway, I am sending two toilet rolls to your room because I know all the salty tears you are shedding when Willian scored that super equalizer 3 Likes

If You Don’t Know, My Heart Beats Nothing But Blue

4 Likes

JamesReacher:

If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR you are just a deluded idlot. as you count those who flopped at Chelsea, also count those who have made great names for themselves at Chelsea. you are just a deluded idlot. as you count those who flopped at Chelsea, also count those who have made great names for themselves at Chelsea. 9 Likes

I knew that unless bakayoko is sent off, we won't get anything out of this match. What a waste of space! 3 Likes

Thank You William Fucck You Bakayoko!

awesome goal!

#BlueBlood 3 Likes

C'mon Chelsea.

Liverpool yeye team. 1 Like

plessis:

shut up your mouth.... hyping mediocrity... . Salah scored today.... Still highest goal scorer.. Kill yourself no mind d guy common sense don scarce for him area no mind d guy common sense don scarce for him area

tonididdy:



you nor love them reach me you can’t say that you can’t say that

donshaddow:

Chelshit! I wish they lost 1-0 so they won't have any bragging rights over us. 6 Likes