₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,519 members, 3,933,844 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 (16363 Views)
Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 / Manchester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 3rd December 2016 / Champions League Draw On 25th August 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) ... (14) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Antipob777(f): 8:19pm
The Ref is bias, that goal is clear offside. I cant celebrate the goal at all.
This is match fixing
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Josmila(m): 8:19pm
Superb goal by Willian! Meanwhile, Emenalo needs to come and carry that hair painting Bakayoko guy
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by JamesReacher(m): 8:19pm
Chelsea is cursed honestly.
Check out this players performance in Chelsea and when they played for other teams;
Sallah
Sturridge
Torres
Lukaku
Shevchenko
WrightPhillips
Falcao
Quaresma
Kevin De Bryne
Jcole
I won't forget Eto
If I were a player I would avoid this team. They have no specific style like top flight teams around the world , just knock the ball and rely on whatever. If not for Mourinho, nobody would hear about this mediocre team that should be playing in Championship all year with the likes of QPR
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Mobidot(m): 8:19pm
Common Chelsea!
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by youngprofdguru(m): 8:20pm
AceRoyal:Wait make match finish Oga sir
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by sirvictor21(m): 8:20pm
Hw many mins d match de abeg
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Danelo(m): 8:20pm
Antipob777:Who ur celebration epp?
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by TRAILBLAIZER: 8:20pm
nothing spoil mane and coutinho work some magic make their eyes clear
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by HPS3(m): 8:21pm
Too many missed chances chelsea could have easily won this game by a large margin.
8 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by 8stargeneral: 8:21pm
Liverpool nah idiot
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Ivanlxi(m): 8:21pm
ipledge10:
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by ipledge10(m): 8:21pm
Fabregas is a gift from God to soccer lovers all over the world. No matter which team you support, which country you come from, you should appreciate this gift of love.
21 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by AceRoyal: 8:21pm
youngprofdguru:Match done end, if any team will score again in the last few minutes, it's Chelsea.
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by youngprofdguru(m): 8:22pm
JamesReacher:Very true oh! Mostly this Salah, he should be getting ready cos even Nigeria's votes can't take the African Best Player Awards from him this year.
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 8:22pm
Full time 1:1 good result for Man utd
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by ipledge10(m): 8:22pm
What a great game
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Sheun001(m): 8:22pm
JamesReacher:
so falcao didnt play for man.u
how many goals has Torres scored since he left Chelsea
is sturridge a regular player at Liverpool
idiot talk another thing you no get point
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by I124U: 8:23pm
7 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by youngprofdguru(m): 8:23pm
AceRoyal:Okay sir
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by NoFavors: 8:23pm
JamesReacher:What is this one saying?
13 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by plessis: 8:23pm
Sheun001:shut up your mouth.... hyping mediocrity... . Salah scored today.... Still highest goal scorer.. Kill yourself
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 8:24pm
Neymar1095:OK I did not know that ..... respect to him. Yet, you were urging him to celebrate like a brainless goat that has not chopped for 5 days
Neymar1095:
Anyway, I am sending two toilet rolls to your room because I know all the salty tears you are shedding when Willian scored that super equalizer
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by I124U: 8:24pm
If You Don’t Know, My Heart Beats Nothing But Blue
4 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by ipledge10(m): 8:25pm
JamesReacher:you are just a deluded idlot. as you count those who flopped at Chelsea, also count those who have made great names for themselves at Chelsea.
9 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 8:25pm
I knew that unless bakayoko is sent off, we won't get anything out of this match. What a waste of space!
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Ayomideen(m): 8:25pm
Thank You William Fucck You Bakayoko!
awesome goal!
#BlueBlood
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by cstr1000: 8:25pm
C'mon Chelsea.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Funjosh(m): 8:25pm
Liverpool yeye team.
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by TRAILBLAIZER: 8:25pm
plessis:no mind d guy common sense don scarce for him area
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by ipledge10(m): 8:25pm
tonididdy:you can’t say that
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by OliveCynosure(f): 8:25pm
donshaddow:
6 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 by Josmila(m): 8:26pm
JamesReacher:
Rambling rambler
(0) (1) (2) ... (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) ... (14) (Reply)
Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 2nd October 2016 / Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd September 2017 / Aston Villa Vs Arsenal (0 - 3) On 20th September 2014
Viewing this topic: loskally(m), Dnight(m), alt3r3g0, Panther7(m), gr8tstar, Rothman, ForValour, wilsonlexis, Veetee(m), IbBarham(m), dannytech2uni, osazsky(m), lekantruth, ebukahandsome(m), yemiprogress(m), sheff(m), luvola(m), mvem(m), Konami94, angelboy01(m), Solozo91976, Marthaodion(f), Hayah, murphylinks(m), damilarea2(m), Taiye4Christ(m), Hysmady(m), alexie4real(m), Csami(m), franugo(m), FSFitzGerald, nnachukz(m), yeogar(m), Sammy130, phemmylaw(m), jimmiedave(m), Drienzia, Unlimited22, kushstephen01(m), kalushaiyke(m), Saintsquare(m), mekleelex200(m), joshmee4real(m), ewa20buredi100, kennyz247, AAlozie(m), Thecassanova, mrbillz(m), optional1(f), QuotaSystem, microbaris, Dicksonpal, Emaprince, tolulope855(m), patoski39(m), abuabk(m), Tjohnnay, plessis, ngwababe, excelmerry, kaypompey(m), yakamata(m) and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10