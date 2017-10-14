₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,311 members, 3,852,483 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 04:18 PM

Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) (9165 Views)

Pre-Wedding Photos Yomi Casual And Grace / Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) / Yomi Casual And His Fiancee, Faith Dope In New Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by laidelaitan: 2:56pm
FIRST PHOTOS FROM YOMI CASUAL’S WEDDING AT EKO HOTEL

https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/10/14/first-photos-yomi-casuals-wedding-eko-hotel/

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by ThatFairGuy(m): 3:04pm
Happy married life to the newly wedded couple
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:30pm
Lovely Couple!

More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/photo-from-yomi-casual-and-his.html
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:31pm
Cool
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:32pm
Nice pics. I sight IK Ogbona and some other Nollywood peeps.
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by ableguy(m): 3:32pm
Today I won 300k in 9JABET, so my friends begged me to give them MONEY ...I wanted to give them 5k each,..but I remember what my DAD always told me that" IT IS BETTER TO TEACH A MAN HOW TO FISH THAN TO GIVE HIM A FISH"..so I gave them#100nairaeach and DIRECT them to 9JABET SHOP wia dey can PLAY it.shebi I've told you people that SENSE will not kill me??

35 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by adeSoft2yk: 3:32pm
Cool
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Cladez(m): 3:32pm
Nairaland sha una sabi tag person

Ay's brother
Davido's cousin's gateman's child
Wizkid's child's classmate's father

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Briteiyobo1(m): 3:32pm
Congratulations
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 3:33pm
which one is Casual's wedding again
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:33pm
What's with the huge, unsightly beard?

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 3:33pm
Eiyaa.

God just lifted these dudes up.

I tap in their blessings.

Meanwhile see below for data.

See testimonies too..

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Divay22(f): 3:33pm
Beautiful...
Congratulations to him..

Why is it that, he doesn't smile sad
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:34pm
Bed go hear am tonight and somebody go speak in tongues today more than ever before
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 3:34pm
laidelaitan:
FIRST PHOTOS FROM YOMI CASUAL’S WEDDING AT EKO HOTEL

https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/10/14/first-photos-yomi-casuals-wedding-eko-hotel/


wasting of money...nwaikakpe..come and tell them something..lol
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by zaramgrand(f): 3:34pm
The wife looks like mannequin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by kllinxman(m): 3:34pm
Please.. stop tempting me I don't want to comment on the wife....

2 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by morikee(m): 3:34pm
Niggas be like hating on me
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by chals7893: 3:35pm
winners don't wait, they grab opportunities.
see details below...

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 3:35pm
All these boys like "yellow" women too much.
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by mcayomind(m): 3:35pm
happy married life bro

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 3:35pm
Beautiful gown. HML! kiss
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by congorasta: 3:36pm
good
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by kings09(m): 3:36pm
Ok
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by frenzyduchess(f): 3:37pm
Beautiful dress
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 3:37pm
Needles and pins, Needles and pins; when a man`s married, then trouble begins.

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by VellyG(m): 3:39pm
The beard looks unkempt... Shud have been trimmed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:40pm
chals7893:
winners don't wait, they grab opportunities.
see details below...
mtcheew
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Dottore: 3:40pm
Ok
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Ama80(f): 3:41pm
D groomsmen are well represented.Though not complete without Uti Nwachukwu n Emmanuel Ikubese.congrats to d couple,pls no drama in ur union.we have a lot already

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by 4ward(m): 3:43pm
cool
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by 0wen2017: 3:44pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
Lovely Couple!

More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/photo-from-yomi-casual-and-his.html
Nice

(0) (1) (Reply)

This Is 2pac Shakur’s Only Sister / Death Defying, Extreme Selfies, People Risking Their Lives In Photoshoots. / Battle Of Beautiful,exquisite,monumental Booty And Excellently Shaped Hips

Viewing this topic: udeh3(m), eistien(m), Romeo3(m), tundelight, genecoide, itsandi(m), porschetips, olayemite(m), frank33(m), RealityH(m), delkinz(m), oyila10yahooc(m), ngelbee(f), josephine123, a4jasper(m), Tmissy3000(m), subseaman(m), MarilynNash(f), viqtor(m), heternal, donnaD(f), Jaydee4u, Oye0404(m), chinex276(m), jellymom, kunlite(m), closerange, Nwobosi, Tinaberry10(f), princessfoluke(f), realhumanity, DayviidHymseef, ekolina(m), Excellence12(m), pioki05(m), omonighoblessing(f), stankelz, adamspee(m), itseintel, odogwubiafra, virgindesy, Onlywoman92, Mcslize, dumga, johncesc04(m), QUESHIQUE(f), Nelly6467(f), Elf912, hailajaoseph, Shawnie(f), Silvermoney, hilario8898(m), aodey, marvin902(m), tripleportion(f), toxco, ceejayluv(m), Unbeliever(m), PeeJakes, gcey2k(m), lordOM(m), tobynek, Okwute001, moonme(m), adesewa4uyahoo(f), Areaboyfriend(m), mamabj, macmiral(m), rhemaplus(m), timbs001(m), ALEGETEMITOPE(m), cutechioma1, Oluwaesko(m), Taimony01, oderinde151(m), Dfinex(f), moyoz(m), kumss, Philawole(m), frankolala, mcjendol(m), ennyklassic, mamale8(m), Bisjosh(f), dj4tolex, edetcliff, kubusify(f), Hardamz(m), gabria2003, emperortony, maberry(m), Odelhorno1990, Mirahcul, lorenzos1, yummy001 and 177 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.