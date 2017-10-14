₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by laidelaitan: 2:56pm
FIRST PHOTOS FROM YOMI CASUAL’S WEDDING AT EKO HOTEL
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/10/14/first-photos-yomi-casuals-wedding-eko-hotel/
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by ThatFairGuy(m): 3:04pm
Happy married life to the newly wedded couple
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:30pm
Lovely Couple!
More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/photo-from-yomi-casual-and-his.html
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:31pm
Cool
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:32pm
Nice pics. I sight IK Ogbona and some other Nollywood peeps.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by ableguy(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by adeSoft2yk: 3:32pm
Cool
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Cladez(m): 3:32pm
Nairaland sha una sabi tag person
Ay's brother
Davido's cousin's gateman's child
Wizkid's child's classmate's father
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Briteiyobo1(m): 3:32pm
Congratulations
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 3:33pm
which one is Casual's wedding again
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:33pm
What's with the huge, unsightly beard?
Eiyaa.
God just lifted these dudes up.
I tap in their blessings.
Eiyaa.
God just lifted these dudes up.
I tap in their blessings.
Meanwhile see below for data.
See testimonies too..
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Divay22(f): 3:33pm
Beautiful...
Congratulations to him..
Why is it that, he doesn't smile
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:34pm
Bed go hear am tonight and somebody go speak in tongues today more than ever before
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 3:34pm
laidelaitan:
wasting of money...nwaikakpe..come and tell them something..lol
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by zaramgrand(f): 3:34pm
The wife looks like mannequin
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by kllinxman(m): 3:34pm
Please.. stop tempting me I don't want to comment on the wife....
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by morikee(m): 3:34pm
Niggas be like hating on me
Niggas be like hating on me
winners don't wait, they grab opportunities.
see details below...
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 3:35pm
All these boys like "yellow" women too much.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by mcayomind(m): 3:35pm
happy married life bro
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 3:35pm
Beautiful gown. HML!
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by congorasta: 3:36pm
good
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by kings09(m): 3:36pm
Ok
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by frenzyduchess(f): 3:37pm
Beautiful dress
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 3:37pm
Needles and pins, Needles and pins; when a man`s married, then trouble begins.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by VellyG(m): 3:39pm
The beard looks unkempt... Shud have been trimmed
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:40pm
chals7893:mtcheew
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Dottore: 3:40pm
Ok
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by Ama80(f): 3:41pm
D groomsmen are well represented.Though not complete without Uti Nwachukwu n Emmanuel Ikubese.congrats to d couple,pls no drama in ur union.we have a lot already
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by 4ward(m): 3:43pm
cool
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) by 0wen2017: 3:44pm
YomzzyDBlogger:Nice
