|Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by Jhaytee4all(m): 11:12pm On Oct 14
Sometimes, people see me with a happy and smiling face, and even with a cool smirk. They don't actually know that, behind that happy and smiling face, is someone depressed, hurting, frustrated, sad and very emotional. Sadly, that's part of whom an introvert is.
In this life, from journeys to experience and various challenges, I've found out that no mere mortals or being can ever make you as happy as you desire to be, or cared for and make you feel belonged.
However, I've found one true and faithful person. I've seen and loved His ways. He's loyal, divine, incomparable with mere humans, meek, mild and gentle in every mannerism and aspect of his ways.
That person is Jesus the Christ. I've never ever seen anyone like him, and neither has my ear heard. He never makes me feel depressed, frustrated, worried and neither does he treats me unfairly.
In this life, I've seen that no matter how many friends you have, Jesus is more than a thousand friend. He is one in a million. When others treats you unfair, He treats you fair. When others use and despise you, He uses you for his own glory [I even heard He takes the poor man or pauper and makes him a king in his abode]. When others frustrates your life, he raises and lifts it up[which reminds me of his renewing and strengthening word, "when my father and my mother forsake me, then the Lord will lift me up" Psalm27:14].
I've never seen and met this kind of person before. So meek and lowly in heart. You can never tell your friends your secrets and trust them to keep it, because if they do not tell at least one person, then the devil is not a liar. But when I pour out my mind and troubles to Jesus, He has always done marvelous things that I cannot use words to define them, but to praise him and dance like king David danced.
Thenceforth, let no man trouble me, for I bare in body and in spirit, the mark of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by obisco4u: 11:23pm On Oct 14
Jesus? Really? It's like saying "Police is your friend" in Nigeria. Please...
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by dhope001(m): 10:24am
My life as an example. He is truly my oga at the top and business partner. Any time I tell him, *things are dry bring new deals, he always bring it* then we shear the percentage. But don't ask how we do shear it
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by jomboliski(m): 10:24am
Jesus a friend indeed
He loves you
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by Elnino4ladies: 10:24am
Who Jesus don epp?
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by Flexherbal(m): 10:24am
All is well!
Happy Sunday!!
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by ojkalito(m): 10:24am
Imaginary being...if only these folks can be spiritual than religious
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by JamesReacher(m): 10:25am
shey Jesus Navas?
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by saraki2019(m): 10:25am
3 question, i will like to ask is
1-why does no one practice christainity in jerusalem
2-why jews never believed injesus and your bible claim that they are God chosen
3- explain how jesus died for the sin of mankind while we still have fornicators, homosexaul, trannies and bisexual today
4- jesus i have te qualitities of messiah as describe in talmud
explain?
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by gritzky1996a: 10:26am
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by jomboliski(m): 10:26am
Elnino4ladies:He has helped me and he can help you too
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by afroniger: 10:26am
'Jesus' name is the biggest merchandising tool since the dawn of man. Pastorpreneurs have been using it to scam billions while smiling to the bank.
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by lolaxavier(m): 10:26am
hiaan
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by Elnino4ladies: 10:27am
jomboliski:
OK. How can he help me?
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by jomboliski(m): 10:27am
Elnino4ladies:He has helped me he can help you too
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by wiringdpt(m): 10:28am
Have you met him? Psychos believing poo they haven't seen.
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by dhardline(m): 10:28am
You are absolutely correct.
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by aribisala0(m): 10:28am
Ogun is quite trustworrthy.
anybody that crosses me I tell Oun and within 7 days tthere is wailing and gnashing of teetth in their household
A trial will convict you
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by Elnino4ladies: 10:28am
JamesReacher:
Noo Gabriel Jesus
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by hopefulLandlord: 10:29am
Jesus is an imaginary friend
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by poweredcom(m): 10:30am
wow white Jesus again when Jesus was not even white slave mentality of Africans
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by Eeroh95(m): 10:32am
I still can't figure out how the black race came into existence
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by Humblebloke(m): 10:32am
bros....wake up!!
Jesus is a façade
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by Originality007: 10:32am
Op thank you...May God Countiue to strengthen you. leave those who are comment rubbish alone. I don't blame dem, I only blame Seun
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by datola: 10:33am
Yes
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by MhizzAJ(f): 10:35am
Okay
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by holluwai(m): 10:37am
Yes!!!
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by ZaraGift: 10:38am
This is blasphemy to Islam
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by jomboliski(m): 10:40am
First step
Accept him as your Lord and saviour
Elnino4ladies:
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by msbbash(m): 10:41am
Jesus no GOD again ? na friend now!......lol yeye dey smell
|Re: Jesus As The Only True And Trustworthy Friend You Can Ever Have In Life by lankieman: 10:42am
