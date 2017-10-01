₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,638 members, 3,853,668 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 11:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber (10759 Views)
Kidnapper Evans Hires SAN, Sues IGP, 3 Others: "Release Me Or Charge Me" / Lady Hires Assassins To Kill Ex-Boyfriend In Edo (Photo) / 4 Thieves Raid Shops In Abuja, Kill 2 Security Guards (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by activistjohnny: 3:14am
Operatives of the Lagos state police command have arrested the chairman of Celenca Community landlords association, located along Badagry expressway, Lagos State, for stealing and snatching cars.
.
According to NewTelegraph, the suspect, Daniel Egwe, 42, told police officers that he went into crime after some top Nigeria Customs officers defrauded him of over N4million.
.
He said: “Yes, I went into crime after some Customs officers swindled me of N4m. I borrowed most of the money they stole and I needed to repay my creditors. I also joined crime because I had been dreaming and yearning to become chairman of the landlord association in our community.
.
I needed money for that. You have to lobby other landlords to vote for you.
This included doling out money. I spent money on those landlords that voted for me.” When operatives stormed the community to arrest Egwe, members of the community wouldn’t allow them to take him away.
.
They told the operatives that Egwe was too pious and honest to be a robber. They said it could be a case of mistaken identity. Police alleged that he had used proceeds from crime to build houses in the community.
.
Egwe was arrested along with Bademosi Adebayo and Nnamdi Ariwodo. A police source said: “According to the community members, the suspect had contributed immensely to reduction of crime in the community.
.
He single-handedly hired security guards to keep watch in the community. He hired guards to keep out armed robbers from the community, while he is also an armed robber.”
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/armed-robber-hires-security-guards-to.html
2 Shares
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by activistjohnny: 3:16am
thank God for catching this so called armed robbers.
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Amajerry83(m): 4:08am
Security armed robber
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Bullhari007(m): 5:33am
Ndia self TUFIAKWA
14 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by ipobarecriminals: 5:43am
The Piglet above me should reread the post again.Abi u have monkey pox infection? U need military injection asap.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by sunnysunny69(m): 7:41am
Bullhari007:
The main suspect name is DANIEL EGWE, then 2 accomplices, NNAMDI ARIWODO, BADEMOSI ADEBAYO 2 possibly developers like you right there, common brain you no get, why didn't you read whole story before you start name calling.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Bullhari007(m): 8:00am
sunnysunny69:
4 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by lafuria1(m): 8:54am
Hitman bodyguard
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by maverickdude(m): 8:54am
Oh boy...when u thought u had seen it all.damn!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by EmmaLege: 8:54am
Lol
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Joseunlimited(f): 8:54am
Finally Tagbo has finally rest in peace
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by sunnysunny69(m): 8:54am
[quote author=Bullhari007 post=61434419][/quote] You are quick to call names never mind reading the whole story, the culprit here are your IBO developers.
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by nairavsdollars: 8:54am
Lagos will be peaceful if some of these hot-headed IPOB thieves are deported
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by lelvin(m): 8:55am
Oga landlord
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by datola: 8:55am
Bullhari007:
You mean you also want to be the number one developer of arm robbery in an Afonja land? Why are you disgracing some of your honest and hardworking tribe.
Between, the culprit in question is not your so called Afonja.
6 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Joephat(m): 8:55am
hhh
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by BiggyBamBam: 8:55am
I hate when pictures of adults are blurred.
They have to face their responsibility. Do the crime, bear the shame!
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by castrol180(m): 8:56am
that is what they are known for since the days of their great grand fathers...Daniel Egwe and Nnamdi Ariwodo God punish them,flat heads for putting us unrest each time you invade residences in the thick of nights
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by kay29000(m): 8:56am
lol! Funny.
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by abdelrahman: 8:56am
Pls leave DANIEL EGWU alone jare,is it crime to develop lagos!
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:57am
Actually, the reasons you have to go into crime is not a factor. There are so many honest people in your tribe, who do things, thought to be demeaning, just to survive. But the penchant for ctimes is actually in the blood of many of you guys.
All to just show off wealth!!!
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by binaws(m): 8:57am
IYAMURI BARAW.....
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by kelvinUchiha: 8:57am
Robin Hood.
If u know what I mean
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Horlufemi(m): 8:58am
hmmmm
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by sotall(m): 8:58am
OK
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Ndy1919: 8:59am
Tested Omila
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by ULSHERLAN(m): 9:00am
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Andrewgame42: 9:01am
Objection ! Speculation!
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by Bullhari007(m): 9:02am
sunnysunny69:gerrout of here Fulani slaves
|Re: Armed Robber Hires Security Guards To Protect His Community Against Other Robber by LexngtonSteele: 9:02am
Summary of the article : EGWE, an Aba Jew, burglar by profession shows CSR - Corporate Social Responsibility
3 Likes
Okada Rider Strips To Evade Arrest. / Gov. Abubakar Audu Assaults Wife, Abandons Family In Usa ( Pictures) / Rights Group Condemns The Treatment Of Gay Men In Imo State
Viewing this topic: churchee, blackjackson284(m), ilduce(m), promizbob, abrashmick(m), tuoyoojo(m), holyman247, phlexy2k13(m), Samuel1106(m), KiidaACE(m), Naijaarchive(m), chelseaboi(m), skybird1, vickylincon(m), philantropiest(m), SunnyAmeh, Electronics, Heftyceo, Sunnie7777, DRPMJ(m), Sobolev, shortiespro, eamodu(m), dumodust(m), drealzum(m), sirlekzy, anoda, KBEST3(m), dejavuh0007(m), RichardRexs(m), Morikaih, Cashrange660, Macdonad, BeeBeeOoh(m), Mucokey(m), osahonmk(m), Einl(m), Doctorfitz(m), Oziahete(m), DeRay98(m), fmorrah(m), GGirll(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 122