According to him to the guy, the man works far away from home and just came back to see how things are and decided to visit his son's school. That was when he discovered that his wife sends their son to a school that pays N5000 tuition.



Read his tweets below;



Wife might be pregnant and be saving tuition fee for the upcoming baby.. 40 Likes 1 Share

Happens everywhere. 3 Likes 1 Share

him Dats dropping money wtout luking bak, he probably neva asked his son anything abt his skul nor even checked his books, she wl soon sell dia house and relocate to face me I slap u. D evil dat women do.... him Dats dropping money wtout luking bak, he probably neva asked his son anything abt his skul nor even checked his books, she wl soon sell dia house and relocate to face me I slap u. D evil dat women do.... 23 Likes 1 Share

If I were the man in question, the so called wife must have enough nd good reasons why she did this. If not , we would wear the same trouser that night. 5 Likes

dyadeleye:

Wife might be pregnant and be saving tution fee for the upcoming baby..





Which kind thinking be this?



@bolded tuition not the other way





Lalasticlala Mynd44 Which kind thinking be this?@boldednot the other wayLalasticlala Mynd44

Priscy01:







Which kind thinking be this?



@bolded tuition not the other way





Lalasticlala Mynd44

Auntie nah mere typo...

Im writing tution again, comma beat me, in my house Auntie nah mere typo...Im writing tution again, comma beat me, in my house 33 Likes 1 Share

He's so irresponsible

dyadeleye:



Auntie nah mere typo... Im writing tution again, comma beat me, in my house





I dey come I dey come 7 Likes

Tajbol4splend:

He's so irresponsible

Please how is he Please how is he 1 Like

Priscy01:











I dey come

Abeg, wait make i lay bed. Abeg, wait make i lay bed. 4 Likes

Tajbol4splend:

He's so irresponsible

Irresponsible in what way?

So man no go hustle again? Irresponsible in what way?So man no go hustle again? 14 Likes 1 Share

What do you expect when your wife is a housewife and has nothing doing.

But Mr man nawoa to you no time for your family keep forming busy it would soon catch up with you. 4 Likes

Priscy01:







Please how is he



He was unaware of the school his child attends, do you know what this means, he is far away from the child, he doesn't show fatherly care to the extent that that idea came to his wife's mind, that he would not know, he gives money but no idea how the money is spent He was unaware of the school his child attends, do you know what this means, he is far away from the child, he doesn't show fatherly care to the extent that that idea came to his wife's mind, that he would not know, he gives money but no idea how the money is spent 3 Likes

When u marry akawo girl

dyadeleye:



Abeg, wait make i lay bed.

You don lay am finish? You don lay am finish?

Tajbol4splend:







He was unaware of the school his child attends, do you know what this means, he is far away from the child, he doesn't show fatherly care to the extent that that idea came to his wife's mind, that he would not know, he gives money but no idea how the money is spent



Ok thanks for the enlightenment Ok thanks for the enlightenment

Priscy01:







You don lay am finish?

Me that I sipping my orijin plus Viagra jeje.

Waiting patiently for u.

Abeg use Aladdin mat Me that I sipping my orijin plus Viagra jeje.Waiting patiently for u.Abeg use Aladdin mat

dyadeleye:



Auntie nah mere typo... Im writing tution again, comma beat me, in my house Werey 100% Werey 100% 1 Like

lies Wic sch dey collect 5k per term?Useless tale lies Wic sch dey collect 5k per term?Useless tale

dyadeleye:



Me that I sipping my orijin plus Viagra jeje. Waiting patiently for u. Abeg use Aladdin mat

Will take my Love Machine with me.... Incase Will take my Love Machine with me.... Incase

Knowledge isn't dependent on attending expensive schools.



Most Professors you see today attended free schools.



If the wife can be encouraging the child and organising home lesson for the child, everything will be super okay.



No woman plans failure for her child.



LET YOUR WIFE BE. 14 Likes 2 Shares

KardinalZik:

Knowledge is dependent on attending expensive schools.



Most Professors you see today attended free schools.



If the wife can be encouraging the child and organising home lesson for the child, everything will be super okay.



No woman plans failure for her child.



LET YOUR WIFE BE.

100% 100% 1 Like

Priscy01:







Will take my Love Machine with me.... Incase

Incase of what? Incase of what?

Iyawo ile to'n chache... Yahoo geh no laptop!

O so ara e di barber, o wa n fa ori oko e ni ifa ku'fa. 2 Likes

KardinalZik:

Knowledge isn't dependent on attending expensive schools.



Most Professors you see today attended free schools.



If the wife can be encouraging the child and organising home lesson for the child, everything will be super okay.



No woman plans failure for her child.



LET YOUR WIFE BE. Let her be? She's a liar and a fraud, EOD.

Everything would have been super okay if she sat her husband down and told about the need to change the son's school to a less expensive one instead of making the man believe the child attends a 'big school'. Let her be? She's a liar and a fraud, EOD.Everything would have been super okay if she sat her husband down and told about the need to change the son's school to a less expensive one instead of making the man believe the child attends a 'big school'. 22 Likes 1 Share

One of the best schools in my area is also one of the cheapest. But people don't like to take their children there because of their small unattractive building and mostly low income earners take their children there.



The man was only guilty of negligence, he shouldhave at least requested for school bills, receipts, newsletters etc bearing the school name. Did he not go through the child's books for once at least? That would have given him a clue if the child is a pupil there or not. Still, the wife of more guilty of betrayal, fraud and toying with her child's future. Even if the cheap school the wife supposedly took the child is good, it's very wrong of her to take the child there without the husband's knowledge. We know it's not a new thing for wives to skimp from the money for fees and home upkeep for themselves but at the detriment of your child's future? That's wrong on so many levels. 5 Likes

Silly creatures called women. 1 Like

Na wa for hustle