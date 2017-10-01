₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Priscy01(f): 3:43am
A Twitter user identified as Troy, has taken to micro-blogging website, twitter to narrate the story of how a man found out that his wife sends their son to a cheap school while she pockets the rest of the tuition in Lagos.
According to him to the guy, the man works far away from home and just came back to see how things are and decided to visit his son's school. That was when he discovered that his wife sends their son to a school that pays N5000 tuition.
Read his tweets below;
News Via; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/discovered-that-his-wife-sends-their.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by dyadeleye(m): 3:51am
Wife might be pregnant and be saving tuition fee for the upcoming baby..
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Amajerry83(m): 3:52am
Happens everywhere.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by IAMSASHY(f): 3:54am
him Dats dropping money wtout luking bak, he probably neva asked his son anything abt his skul nor even checked his books, she wl soon sell dia house and relocate to face me I slap u. D evil dat women do....
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Luciferdevil(m): 3:54am
If I were the man in question, the so called wife must have enough nd good reasons why she did this. If not , we would wear the same trouser that night.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Priscy01(f): 3:59am
dyadeleye:
Which kind thinking be this?
@bolded tuition not the other way
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by dyadeleye(m): 4:02am
Priscy01:
Auntie nah mere typo...
Im writing tution again, comma beat me, in my house
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:06am
He's so irresponsible
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Priscy01(f): 4:08am
dyadeleye:
I dey come
7 Likes
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Priscy01(f): 4:08am
Tajbol4splend:
Please how is he
1 Like
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by dyadeleye(m): 4:10am
Priscy01:
Abeg, wait make i lay bed.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by dyadeleye(m): 4:11am
Tajbol4splend:
Irresponsible in what way?
So man no go hustle again?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Cladez(m): 4:14am
What do you expect when your wife is a housewife and has nothing doing.
But Mr man nawoa to you no time for your family keep forming busy it would soon catch up with you.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:18am
Priscy01:
He was unaware of the school his child attends, do you know what this means, he is far away from the child, he doesn't show fatherly care to the extent that that idea came to his wife's mind, that he would not know, he gives money but no idea how the money is spent
3 Likes
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by nrexzy(m): 4:34am
When u marry akawo girl
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Priscy01(f): 4:49am
dyadeleye:
You don lay am finish?
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Priscy01(f): 4:50am
Tajbol4splend:
Ok thanks for the enlightenment
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by dyadeleye(m): 4:52am
Priscy01:
Me that I sipping my orijin plus Viagra jeje.
Waiting patiently for u.
Abeg use Aladdin mat
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Aquactic(m): 4:57am
dyadeleye:Werey 100%
1 Like
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by ipobarecriminals: 5:40am
lies Wic sch dey collect 5k per term?Useless tale
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Priscy01(f): 5:46am
dyadeleye:
Will take my Love Machine with me.... Incase
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by KardinalZik(m): 5:50am
Knowledge isn't dependent on attending expensive schools.
Most Professors you see today attended free schools.
If the wife can be encouraging the child and organising home lesson for the child, everything will be super okay.
No woman plans failure for her child.
LET YOUR WIFE BE.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by HeWrites: 6:19am
KardinalZik:
100%
1 Like
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by dyadeleye(m): 7:13am
Priscy01:
Incase of what?
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Greenbuoy(m): 7:25am
Iyawo ile to'n chache... Yahoo geh no laptop!
O so ara e di barber, o wa n fa ori oko e ni ifa ku'fa.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by Cuddlebugie(f): 7:49am
KardinalZik:Let her be? She's a liar and a fraud, EOD.
Everything would have been super okay if she sat her husband down and told about the need to change the son's school to a less expensive one instead of making the man believe the child attends a 'big school'.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by dominique(f): 7:59am
One of the best schools in my area is also one of the cheapest. But people don't like to take their children there because of their small unattractive building and mostly low income earners take their children there.
The man was only guilty of negligence, he shouldhave at least requested for school bills, receipts, newsletters etc bearing the school name. Did he not go through the child's books for once at least? That would have given him a clue if the child is a pupil there or not. Still, the wife of more guilty of betrayal, fraud and toying with her child's future. Even if the cheap school the wife supposedly took the child is good, it's very wrong of her to take the child there without the husband's knowledge. We know it's not a new thing for wives to skimp from the money for fees and home upkeep for themselves but at the detriment of your child's future? That's wrong on so many levels.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by northvietnam(m): 8:55am
Silly creatures called women.
1 Like
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by hardywaltz(m): 8:56am
Na wa for hustle
|Re: Man Discovered Their Son Attends Cheap School & Wife Pockets Rest Of The Tuition by kay29000(m): 8:56am
Interesting. So the man never saw pictures of his son in school uniform? These Twitter stories are hard to believe some times.
3 Likes
