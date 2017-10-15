Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu (4564 Views)

Publisher of the Ovation Magazine and former Presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has given interpretations to recent comment by an All Progressives Congress chieftain, chief Bisi Akande.



Akande during a meeting of the South West leaders of the ruling party had made it clear that there was no automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari.





Reacting to the matter in a long article he shared on social media yesterday, Momodu pointed out that Yoruba leaders are preparing a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bolaji Tinubu for presidency come 2019.



He said the decision is borne out of frustration, adding that the Yoruba leadership will no longer support any other tribe for presidency.



Part of his article reads, “What Baba Akande has not said is simply that the days when the Presidency would be voluntarily zoned to exclude most sections of the country in favour of another section, whether the candidate presented and supported by the people is competent or useless, are over.



“The truth is zoning never worked anyway, as some Presidential candidates left their original parties for other parties in defiance of the zoning formula of their own party.





“Without mincing words, it is obvious that the Yoruba leadership has decided it would no longer support other tribes, zones or regions to attain to power to the exclusion of their tribe.



“They would rather work hard, reach out, and join hands with like minds to get power.



“Their decision is borne out of the acute frustration and disappointment that makes them feel cheated about the Nigerian configuration which does not throw up the best but regularly favours the dregs of society who have only contributed to drawing Nigeria backward, in most cases.



“The campaign has probably started in earnest, culminating in the search for a Yoruba Presidency.





“Though the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose has controversially but ceremoniously thrown his hat into the ring, it is the fact that the capo di tutti capi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may be warming up for his turn to take a major shot at the race of his life that is most significant.



“Mark my words. One of the greatest political strategists in Nigeria, Tinubu is tired of being a kingmaker and he would rather be the king.



“Indeed, that has always been his ambition but this has been largely curtailed by circumstances.



“Like many of those who supported Major General Muhammadu Buhari to attain power, after so many attempts, the former Senator and former Governor of Lagos State, feels he’s not gotten the respect and relevance he deserves for his monumental effort. Accordingly, he seems determined to make a personal push.





“Apart from the virtues of Baba Akande that I have enumerated above, a lesser known one is his deep sense of loyalty.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/15/2019-election-south-west-apc-planning-replace-buhari-tinubu-dele-momodu/amp/

Awon wayray 3 Likes

Who go Thiefnibu? Only afonja. 1 Like

No matter who APC brings it's fortune cannot change. It's on the downside 8 Likes

Mumu people 1 Like

I know the IPOB yuts will like this. Tinubu will treat them better 3 Likes 1 Share

Dead on arrival. Tinubu can never get northern votes 8 Likes

thatNUPEboy:

shut up! Are you dele's spokesperson? I am still copying the gist. Just cool down.

My comment was based on a similar report from him that graced front page yesterday. In any case, wetin be my own.



http://www.nairaland.com/4116874/2019-now-baba-akande-spoken My comment was based on a similar report from him that graced front page yesterday. In any case, wetin be my own. 2 Likes 1 Share

FlyoruB:





My comment was based on another supposed report from him that graced front page yesterday.



http://www.nairaland.com/4116874/2019-now-baba-akande-spoken well this gist was copied from dailypost this morning. Dele might have said so when he was drunk. well this gist was copied from dailypost this morning. Dele might have said so when he was drunk.

Tinubu?

So all Apc have to offer is to be presenting all these old cargoes that have been milking this country as presidential candidate?

They need to redeem their image especially after this woeful ist tenure of President Buhari 1 Like

Lies from the pit of hell.

thatNUPEboy:

well this gist was copied from dailypost this morning. Dele might have said so when he was drunk.

Even if per chance that he did say so, it is just his own personal extrapolation from what akande said. Some Northerners who are also interested in Buhari's seat, like Aliero, have become emboldened to also step forward to declare their ambition. In 2015, rochas okorocha from the SE ran against Buhari and other Northerners for the ticket and nobody stopped him. Even if per chance that he did say so, it is just his own personal extrapolation from what akande said. Some Northerners who are also interested in Buhari's seat, like Aliero, have become emboldened to also step forward to declare their ambition. In 2015, rochas okorocha from the SE ran against Buhari and other Northerners for the ticket and nobody stopped him. 9 Likes 1 Share

Planning what both won't get.

No hope for Zombie youths

It za hopeless situation 1 Like

Tinubu, Nigeria President? 1 Like

Another biggest joke of the century.Thank foresee Bourdillon being besieged by ICPC,EFCC,DSS, Tinubu being clipped finally.His conspiracy of silence is worrying.Meanwhile what have happened to "Sai Buhari"in the SW? Sarrki abeg answer. Another biggest joke of the century.Thank foresee Bourdillon being besieged by ICPC,EFCC,DSS, Tinubu being clipped finally.His conspiracy of silence is worrying.Meanwhile what have happened to "Sai Buhari"in the SW? Sarrki abeg answer. 8 Likes

Did I say so? 1 Like

I wish Tinubu the best if he intends to contest in 2019. 5 Likes

I have never liked tinubu, but with the dearth of leadership at the center I will give him my support although I am still bitter that he is the mastermind of those that unseated GEJ with propaganda 7 Likes 1 Share

Used and dumped ... like tissue paper. 2 Likes

Ehn..?

What did you say?







Check my signature 1 Like





This Davido's boy truly has no sense of self-respect or shame for him to fathom something as unforgivable as this.



While he is at is,

We will continue looking at his foolishness like this This Davido's boy truly has no sense of self-respect or shame for him to fathom something as unforgivable as this.While he is at is,We will continue looking at his foolishness like this 4 Likes 2 Shares

They should let Osinbajo rule As president. Any other person aside this from APC, I won't vote for them 1 Like

.... 1 Like

ogbasaram 2 Likes

...jokers everywhere... Ndi oshi ...jokers everywhere... Ndi oshi 1 Like

Let this guy Tinubu continue deceiving himself...is it your family only that we want or come to serve in the West? You have been presenting candidates to various offices unknowingly to you that it was your position that you have been trading for money and material things such as cars, lands and many. Gbajabiamila, Oluremi, your wife; current apc chairman, v. President Osinbajo, and many other governors which you do collect returns from are your lot and never you (Tinubu) deceive yourself about being the president of this proud and serious country call Nigeria. You must be a jester of the highest order.

Spylord48:

Tinubu?

So all Apc have to offer is to be presenting all these old cargoes that have been milking this country as presidential candidate?

They need to redeem their image especially after this woeful ist tenure of President Buhari As much as i have reservations for Tinubu, i don't think he's that bad. If he becomes the president, he's going to be the most enlightened of them all since after the first republic. But i don't see him winning or even coming close. As much as i have reservations for Tinubu, i don't think he's that bad. If he becomes the president, he's going to be the most enlightened of them all since after the first republic. But i don't see him winning or even coming close. 1 Like

WILL THE LIKES OF PROF ISHAQ AKINTOLA AND THE REST OF YORUBA MUSLIM COMMUNITY SUPPORT THIS IDEA 3 Likes 1 Share