|2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by thatNUPEboy: 8:23am
Publisher of the Ovation Magazine and former Presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has given interpretations to recent comment by an All Progressives Congress chieftain, chief Bisi Akande.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/15/2019-election-south-west-apc-planning-replace-buhari-tinubu-dele-momodu/amp/
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by dunkem21(m): 8:24am
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by BreezyCB(m): 8:25am
Awon wayray
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Pat4t5: 8:27am
Who go Thiefnibu? Only afonja.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by FlyoruB: 8:27am
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by aolawale025: 8:27am
No matter who APC brings it's fortune cannot change. It's on the downside
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by NaijaMutant(f): 8:28am
Mumu people
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by thatNUPEboy: 8:28am
I know the IPOB yuts will like this. Tinubu will treat them better
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by nairavsdollars: 8:32am
Dead on arrival. Tinubu can never get northern votes
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by FlyoruB: 8:33am
thatNUPEboy:
My comment was based on a similar report from him that graced front page yesterday. In any case, wetin be my own.
http://www.nairaland.com/4116874/2019-now-baba-akande-spoken
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by thatNUPEboy: 8:35am
FlyoruB:well this gist was copied from dailypost this morning. Dele might have said so when he was drunk.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Spylord48: 8:35am
Tinubu?
So all Apc have to offer is to be presenting all these old cargoes that have been milking this country as presidential candidate?
They need to redeem their image especially after this woeful ist tenure of President Buhari
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Lot13(m): 8:42am
Lies from the pit of hell.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by FlyoruB: 8:43am
thatNUPEboy:
Even if per chance that he did say so, it is just his own personal extrapolation from what akande said. Some Northerners who are also interested in Buhari's seat, like Aliero, have become emboldened to also step forward to declare their ambition. In 2015, rochas okorocha from the SE ran against Buhari and other Northerners for the ticket and nobody stopped him.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Nairastake: 8:45am
Planning what both won't get.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by magoo10: 8:45am
No hope for Zombie youths
It za hopeless situation
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by CaptainJeffry: 8:50am
Tinubu, Nigeria President?
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Paperwhite(m): 9:00am
Another biggest joke of the century.Thank foresee Bourdillon being besieged by ICPC,EFCC,DSS, Tinubu being clipped finally.His conspiracy of silence is worrying.Meanwhile what have happened to "Sai Buhari"in the SW? Sarrki abeg answer.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by fergie001(m): 9:03am
Did I say so?
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by seunmsg(m): 9:17am
I wish Tinubu the best if he intends to contest in 2019.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by babytoun: 1:33pm
I have never liked tinubu, but with the dearth of leadership at the center I will give him my support although I am still bitter that he is the mastermind of those that unseated GEJ with propaganda
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by hucienda: 1:35pm
Used and dumped ... like tissue paper.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by JoshMedia(m): 5:04pm
Ehn..?
What did you say?
Check my signature
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by NwaAmaikpe: 5:04pm
This Davido's boy truly has no sense of self-respect or shame for him to fathom something as unforgivable as this.
While he is at is,
We will continue looking at his foolishness like this
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by lazeal: 5:05pm
They should let Osinbajo rule As president. Any other person aside this from APC, I won't vote for them
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by johnson232: 5:06pm
....
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by uzoclinton(m): 5:06pm
ogbasaram
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 5:07pm
...jokers everywhere... Ndi oshi
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by castrol180(m): 5:07pm
Let this guy Tinubu continue deceiving himself...is it your family only that we want or come to serve in the West? You have been presenting candidates to various offices unknowingly to you that it was your position that you have been trading for money and material things such as cars, lands and many. Gbajabiamila, Oluremi, your wife; current apc chairman, v. President Osinbajo, and many other governors which you do collect returns from are your lot and never you (Tinubu) deceive yourself about being the president of this proud and serious country call Nigeria. You must be a jester of the highest order.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Afam4eva(m): 5:09pm
Spylord48:As much as i have reservations for Tinubu, i don't think he's that bad. If he becomes the president, he's going to be the most enlightened of them all since after the first republic. But i don't see him winning or even coming close.
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by IJOBA2: 5:09pm
WILL THE LIKES OF PROF ISHAQ AKINTOLA AND THE REST OF YORUBA MUSLIM COMMUNITY SUPPORT THIS IDEA
|Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Protein0: 5:09pm
