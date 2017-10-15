₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,825 members, 3,854,239 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 05:39 PM

2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu (4564 Views)

Osinbajo Will Not Be Allowed To Replace Buhari In 2019 - Northern Elders Forum / We’ll Replace Buhari In 2019; Nothing Will Stop Us, PDP Chairman, Sheriff, Vows / Ministerial List: Fresh Nomination Crisis In South-west Apc-tribune (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by thatNUPEboy: 8:23am
Publisher of the Ovation Magazine and former Presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has given interpretations to recent comment by an All Progressives Congress chieftain, chief Bisi Akande.

Akande during a meeting of the South West leaders of the ruling party had made it clear that there was no automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari.


Reacting to the matter in a long article he shared on social media yesterday, Momodu pointed out that Yoruba leaders are preparing a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bolaji Tinubu for presidency come 2019.

He said the decision is borne out of frustration, adding that the Yoruba leadership will no longer support any other tribe for presidency.

Part of his article reads, “What Baba Akande has not said is simply that the days when the Presidency would be voluntarily zoned to exclude most sections of the country in favour of another section, whether the candidate presented and supported by the people is competent or useless, are over.

“The truth is zoning never worked anyway, as some Presidential candidates left their original parties for other parties in defiance of the zoning formula of their own party.


“Without mincing words, it is obvious that the Yoruba leadership has decided it would no longer support other tribes, zones or regions to attain to power to the exclusion of their tribe.

“They would rather work hard, reach out, and join hands with like minds to get power.

“Their decision is borne out of the acute frustration and disappointment that makes them feel cheated about the Nigerian configuration which does not throw up the best but regularly favours the dregs of society who have only contributed to drawing Nigeria backward, in most cases.

“The campaign has probably started in earnest, culminating in the search for a Yoruba Presidency.


“Though the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose has controversially but ceremoniously thrown his hat into the ring, it is the fact that the capo di tutti capi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may be warming up for his turn to take a major shot at the race of his life that is most significant.

“Mark my words. One of the greatest political strategists in Nigeria, Tinubu is tired of being a kingmaker and he would rather be the king.

“Indeed, that has always been his ambition but this has been largely curtailed by circumstances.

“Like many of those who supported Major General Muhammadu Buhari to attain power, after so many attempts, the former Senator and former Governor of Lagos State, feels he’s not gotten the respect and relevance he deserves for his monumental effort. Accordingly, he seems determined to make a personal push.


“Apart from the virtues of Baba Akande that I have enumerated above, a lesser known one is his deep sense of loyalty.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/15/2019-election-south-west-apc-planning-replace-buhari-tinubu-dele-momodu/amp/

1 Share

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by dunkem21(m): 8:24am
grin
Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by BreezyCB(m): 8:25am
Awon wayray

3 Likes

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Pat4t5: 8:27am
Who go Thiefnibu? Only afonja.

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by FlyoruB: 8:27am
http://www.nairaland.com/4116874/2019-now-baba-akande-spoken
Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by aolawale025: 8:27am
No matter who APC brings it's fortune cannot change. It's on the downside

8 Likes

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by NaijaMutant(f): 8:28am
Mumu people

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by thatNUPEboy: 8:28am
I know the IPOB yuts will like this. Tinubu will treat them better grin grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by nairavsdollars: 8:32am
Dead on arrival. Tinubu can never get northern votes

8 Likes

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by FlyoruB: 8:33am
thatNUPEboy:
shut up! Are you dele's spokesperson? I am still copying the gist. Just cool down.

My comment was based on a similar report from him that graced front page yesterday. In any case, wetin be my own.

http://www.nairaland.com/4116874/2019-now-baba-akande-spoken

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by thatNUPEboy: 8:35am
FlyoruB:


My comment was based on another supposed report from him that graced front page yesterday.

http://www.nairaland.com/4116874/2019-now-baba-akande-spoken
well this gist was copied from dailypost this morning. Dele might have said so when he was drunk.
Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Spylord48: 8:35am
Tinubu?
So all Apc have to offer is to be presenting all these old cargoes that have been milking this country as presidential candidate?
They need to redeem their image especially after this woeful ist tenure of President Buhari

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Lot13(m): 8:42am
Lies from the pit of hell.
Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by FlyoruB: 8:43am
thatNUPEboy:
well this gist was copied from dailypost this morning. Dele might have said so when he was drunk.

Even if per chance that he did say so, it is just his own personal extrapolation from what akande said. Some Northerners who are also interested in Buhari's seat, like Aliero, have become emboldened to also step forward to declare their ambition. In 2015, rochas okorocha from the SE ran against Buhari and other Northerners for the ticket and nobody stopped him.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Nairastake: 8:45am
Planning what both won't get.
Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by magoo10: 8:45am
No hope for Zombie youths
It za hopeless situation

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by CaptainJeffry: 8:50am
Tinubu, Nigeria President? grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Paperwhite(m): 9:00am
grin cheesy cheesy cheesy wink Another biggest joke of the century.Thank foresee Bourdillon being besieged by ICPC,EFCC,DSS, Tinubu being clipped finally.His conspiracy of silence is worrying.Meanwhile what have happened to "Sai Buhari"in the SW? Sarrki abeg answer.

8 Likes

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by fergie001(m): 9:03am
Did I say so?

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by seunmsg(m): 9:17am
I wish Tinubu the best if he intends to contest in 2019.

5 Likes

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by babytoun: 1:33pm
I have never liked tinubu, but with the dearth of leadership at the center I will give him my support although I am still bitter that he is the mastermind of those that unseated GEJ with propaganda

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by hucienda: 1:35pm
Used and dumped ... like tissue paper.

2 Likes

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by JoshMedia(m): 5:04pm
Ehn..?
What did you say?



Check my signature

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by NwaAmaikpe: 5:04pm
shocked

This Davido's boy truly has no sense of self-respect or shame for him to fathom something as unforgivable as this.

While he is at is,
We will continue looking at his foolishness like this

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by lazeal: 5:05pm
They should let Osinbajo rule As president. Any other person aside this from APC, I won't vote for them

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by johnson232: 5:06pm
....

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by uzoclinton(m): 5:06pm
ogbasaram

2 Likes

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 5:07pm
grin...jokers everywhere... Ndi oshi

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by castrol180(m): 5:07pm
Let this guy Tinubu continue deceiving himself...is it your family only that we want or come to serve in the West? You have been presenting candidates to various offices unknowingly to you that it was your position that you have been trading for money and material things such as cars, lands and many. Gbajabiamila, Oluremi, your wife; current apc chairman, v. President Osinbajo, and many other governors which you do collect returns from are your lot and never you (Tinubu) deceive yourself about being the president of this proud and serious country call Nigeria. You must be a jester of the highest order.
Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Afam4eva(m): 5:09pm
Spylord48:
Tinubu?
So all Apc have to offer is to be presenting all these old cargoes that have been milking this country as presidential candidate?
They need to redeem their image especially after this woeful ist tenure of President Buhari
As much as i have reservations for Tinubu, i don't think he's that bad. If he becomes the president, he's going to be the most enlightened of them all since after the first republic. But i don't see him winning or even coming close.

1 Like

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by IJOBA2: 5:09pm
WILL THE LIKES OF PROF ISHAQ AKINTOLA AND THE REST OF YORUBA MUSLIM COMMUNITY SUPPORT THIS IDEA

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2019: South-West APC May Replace Buhari With Tinubu – Dele Momodu by Protein0: 5:09pm

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Northern Oligarchy Why Nigeria Is Failing / Pdp Presidential Primaries (jonathan & Atiku's Speech) / Nigeria Is A Good Country.we Have Only One Problem.

Viewing this topic: teelawwy, manuelzz(m), sklinks(m), Kenon9, akwarandu(m), kanada(m), cmt1(m), horlarmelehqan(m), harpy4, Wawaman, bionixs, ibrabak(m), Audinowing(m), ajimotoke(m), ehie(f), Prodigysam, EkeBarry(m), afokenny, lunacol(m), sunjos79, wman(m), ObamaOsama, GavelSlam, macfako(m), tejpot(m), columbs(m), Kaysysam, Universities, AWONEYAN(m), jajdmenace, davidodiba(m), BABAFEM74, mbecity90, Ojuororun, Wahlz(m), LUGBE, emperormossad(m), vedaxcool(m), dinana(m), Ayesa(m), Adindupeter, toyoC1(f), bajosky, Lekmusic, Mbenzy(m), femi4love(m), eponoloyin, Basic123, proudlyND(m), saucespecies, jaxxy(m), Ashekboy, Evelynola(m), Dennixe001(m), FlyoruB, know, musa7m(m), Unik3030, chukuli(m), 247Dior(m), Alighoda2(m), rebecca167(m) and 140 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.