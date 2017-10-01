₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,825 members, 3,854,239 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid (4012 Views)
Elumelu & Jariwafa Bank Sign Agreement, Buhari & King Of Morocco Witness It / Nigeria, UK Sign Agreement On Stolen Assets / Ekiti State Workers Suspend Strike, Sign Agreement With Govt(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:04am
THE PROCESS TO SET UP AN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL ACADEMY IN RIVERS STATE IN CONJUNCTION WITH REAL MADRID STARTS IN EARNEST
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye and former Nigerian International, Adokiye Amasiemaka are in Madrid for the agreement signing ceremony scheduled for next Monday.
Yesterday, Governor Wike and his delegation were at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium to witness the League Match between Athletico Madrid and Barcelona.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-wike-in-spain-to-sign.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:05am
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by fran6co(m): 9:07am
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by babdap: 9:09am
oily money done miss road.
1 Like
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by makdcash(m): 9:26am
Wetin concern me,main while
5 Likes
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by decatalyst(m): 9:29am
Woke just dey flex the oyel money
Ameachi be reading this news like...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by zionmade1: 9:29am
After all the money spent on rivers united, they ended up escaping relegation.
But before apc zombies come here to start condemning him, buhari spent 100 times more in days and funds outside the country and yet the zombies were shouting Sai sai sai
7 Likes
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by ijekul(m): 9:32am
Wike My Guy!
4 Likes
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by opuada331(m): 10:53am
Good development,Hope this will uplift Rivers United
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by beamtopola: 11:10am
Our oil money , if you are angry tell tour statr governor to use una groundnuts oil money or ewedu money too.
6 Likes
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by HopeAtHand: 11:59am
We are waiting for 2019.
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by Headlaw(m): 12:55pm
Wike is a great politician, always in the news.
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by kstyle2(m): 1:12pm
Wike went to watch the match, saw the beautiful edifice of the stadium, saw how things were organized within the stadium, ad well as around the city. However, I doubt if he inquired on how some of these things can be replicated in rivers to create employment as well as generate revenue for the state.
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by jordyspices: 1:37pm
koboks i see you abeg wen u come back u go take us go port harcourt club oh
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by Ericaikince(m): 5:25pm
He's not even recognized there. Na even for economy fans seat he sit down not VIP
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by aktolly54(m): 5:29pm
Itsok
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by Teewhy2: 5:29pm
Good one, Nigeria is blessed with good and creative sport men but don't have access to good facilities and opportunities like their foreign counterparts. We need to invest more in human capital development as this is a source of wealth and country development that is benefits are yet to fully tapped.
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by drshrewd: 5:30pm
vision-less leader
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by Fishout(m): 5:31pm
If he likes, he must stay there and also watch Real Madrid and Getafe,l am less concerned
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by YINKS89(m): 5:31pm
So dis man no gt job again Dan to b watching soccer up and down.
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by lilcashking(m): 5:32pm
I have a good question to ask. Pls who is wike abi na wiked among dem?
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by SABA2002(m): 5:32pm
...... Nobody is even dancing one corner dance for him......
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by vioment: 5:32pm
E dun go identify and catch up with that viking/baggar senator. In other words, this was a cult reunion. Nigeria dey one corner situation or dance right now. The condition of stupidity dun dey be permanent and a lot of nigerians no care.
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 5:33pm
Commentless
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by CriticMaestro: 5:35pm
This people ehn...den dey craze
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by Rickyzagy: 5:35pm
I see una hand oooo jealousy is a disease
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by talk2percy(m): 5:36pm
So good thing dey sweet unah for body, abi? A well organized and beautiful edifice like this dey sweet unah for body abi? See as unah, relax, dey take selfies and dey laugh, come keep mouth like goat weh drink hot pap...buh u go finish there, come back, common to replicate wetin u saw and enjoyed there for ur home go d hard unah? Nobi say the money no dey o, the money scatter....Thunder go fire unah for una pricks soonest. Thieves!!! See as them dey laugh..
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by COOLDK(m): 5:37pm
A
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by ude35: 5:39pm
BET TO A MAN OF YOURSELF..BET9JA BOOKING CODE?
TODAY FIXED MATCH BOOKING CODE IS AT YOUR DOOR
STEP"PLS STAKE HIGHER"
DONT MISS OUT THIS OPPORTUNITY..WINNING IS GUARANTEED
CALL OR WHATSAPP
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by Pidginwhisper: 5:39pm
|Re: Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid by honestivo(m): 5:39pm
River's money
(0) (Reply)
Charles Taylor's Escape, Census, 3rd Term "coincidence" - Within 8 Days! / 4.1.9. Letters "From My Inbox". / 'Pure Water' Now 10 Naira
Viewing this topic: Ukododondon, baski92(m), Zenzu01(m), Arrowgents, Theben(m), Beboy23(m), origima, rasakwahab, CriticMaestro, OBEHIOYE(m), Tolutheo(m), Jetleeee, jayjayfancy(m), mkoabiola, TorNERDo(m), nurexfutmx(m), DIVFAVOR(m), HelloT, phameous(f), harrisonclive95(m), Bibidear(f), tragergeorge(m), Rickyzagy, nofij(m), Katakore(m), bigtboi(m), Feezdculestboy(m), cowleg(m), Transporter123(m), cremeboy, LagosIkd(m), Day11(m), YINKS89(m), adegunwa4real(m), zikkystar(m), baddest04, ConradErnest, Kelechi2020(m), jcdon06(m), kinglhanrey(m), Compliant, hizson(m), Dapocomen03, obi4eze, Noblewhiz(m), pagimo, aewhydot, COOLDK(m), kelvinkul, grin88(m), Diegobonito, ogreemah(m), Emmerlee(m), Umunede, EMILO2STAY(m), FISAYOADEX(m), ecosystm(m), thoollz, Suavepaschal, Dandsome, femijunior4, Charlesdablazer, Danjuma827(m), iduisaiah(m), victemige(m), kellybently(m), Dzes, beejay4all(m), MeeMi4, phemswag, mightykay(m), AK2020, Mayydayy(m), Bobbyunitedfc(m), anny268(f), Machinemayana(m), popsy2(m), Snow5, kaymankind, philybuck(m), toyinjimoh(m), Kitequincy, jessejeys(m), McReoz, Gentlephysique, biodun95, sotall(m), IJOBA2, 8stargeneral, olabolawasiu(m), akereconfi, opyzy(m), fojb, tosinet(m), openmine(m), soniachuks(f), TWoods(m), charlycharles(m), darmiee1(m), PDPGuy, chemicalibk, Mightyraw(m), Mickybricks, sunkuns003(m), johnnobles, sialoadenitis, fortune1894(m), Benluda(m), rastaman20(m), kingkakaone(m), LordofNaija, smartolala, darenyx(m), yommexe(m), ModeratorSeun, devensian(m), Luckyomon(m), SirKriz(m), djpriopry(m), anibi9674, andersyn, OnyekachukwuC, Baileyz101(m), pen2, DONMAYOR19(m), somehow, puntmaniac, lanreokoro(m), zicobass12, haftob(m), Oluwakemitosin, sensisosu, abimbolabolaw(m), saasala(m), ikwikwi, ude35, aro1(m), chetaraph(m), singwa, obj84(m), bunmijinmi, Chommieblaq(f), Pidginwhisper, idiagbo86(m), bashorunbazok, balo30, debque(m), blackcoffee(m), Unik3030, bennyokere, samandy, bodmas119(m), sherbol, honestivo(m), dongbo, loksed, iamrosheed, Robbin7(m), zavalskii(m), shyyor, hopilo, diego2015(m), BELKIS(f), Deeldorado, obafemee80(m), chuksonu, Mpeace(m), AJCs(m), Lokospirit(m), 247ibile and 244 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16