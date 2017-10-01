Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Watches Barca Vs Atletico Madrid Match In Spain,2 Sign Agreement Wit Madrid (4012 Views)

Elumelu & Jariwafa Bank Sign Agreement, Buhari & King Of Morocco Witness It / Nigeria, UK Sign Agreement On Stolen Assets / Ekiti State Workers Suspend Strike, Sign Agreement With Govt(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye and former Nigerian International, Adokiye Amasiemaka are in Madrid for the agreement signing ceremony scheduled for next Monday.



Yesterday, Governor Wike and his delegation were at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium to witness the League Match between Athletico Madrid and Barcelona.





Source: THE PROCESS TO SET UP AN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL ACADEMY IN RIVERS STATE IN CONJUNCTION WITH REAL MADRID STARTS IN EARNESTRivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye and former Nigerian International, Adokiye Amasiemaka are in Madrid for the agreement signing ceremony scheduled for next Monday.Yesterday, Governor Wike and his delegation were at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium to witness the League Match between Athletico Madrid and Barcelona.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-wike-in-spain-to-sign.html?m=1 1 Like

oily money done miss road. 1 Like

Wetin concern me,main while 5 Likes









Ameachi be reading this news like... Woke just dey flex the oyel moneyAmeachi be reading this news like... 5 Likes 1 Share

After all the money spent on rivers united, they ended up escaping relegation.





But before apc zombies come here to start condemning him, buhari spent 100 times more in days and funds outside the country and yet the zombies were shouting Sai sai sai 7 Likes

Wike My Guy! 4 Likes

Good development,Hope this will uplift Rivers United

Our oil money , if you are angry tell tour statr governor to use una groundnuts oil money or ewedu money too. 6 Likes

We are waiting for 2019.

Wike is a great politician, always in the news.

Wike went to watch the match, saw the beautiful edifice of the stadium, saw how things were organized within the stadium, ad well as around the city. However, I doubt if he inquired on how some of these things can be replicated in rivers to create employment as well as generate revenue for the state. 2 Likes

koboks i see you abeg wen u come back u go take us go port harcourt club oh

He's not even recognized there. Na even for economy fans seat he sit down not VIP 2 Likes

Itsok

Good one, Nigeria is blessed with good and creative sport men but don't have access to good facilities and opportunities like their foreign counterparts. We need to invest more in human capital development as this is a source of wealth and country development that is benefits are yet to fully tapped.

vision-less leader

If he likes, he must stay there and also watch Real Madrid and Getafe,l am less concerned

So dis man no gt job again Dan to b watching soccer up and down.

I have a good question to ask. Pls who is wike abi na wiked among dem?

...... Nobody is even dancing one corner dance for him...... ...... Nobody is even dancing one corner dance for him......

E dun go identify and catch up with that viking/baggar senator. In other words, this was a cult reunion. Nigeria dey one corner situation or dance right now. The condition of stupidity dun dey be permanent and a lot of nigerians no care.

Commentless Commentless

This people ehn...den dey craze

I see una hand oooo jealousy is a disease

So good thing dey sweet unah for body, abi? A well organized and beautiful edifice like this dey sweet unah for body abi? See as unah, relax, dey take selfies and dey laugh, come keep mouth like goat weh drink hot pap...buh u go finish there, come back, common to replicate wetin u saw and enjoyed there for ur home go d hard unah? Nobi say the money no dey o, the money scatter....Thunder go fire unah for una pricks soonest. Thieves!!! See as them dey laugh..

A

BET TO A MAN OF YOURSELF..BET9JA BOOKING CODE?

TODAY FIXED MATCH BOOKING CODE IS AT YOUR DOOR

STEP"PLS STAKE HIGHER"

DONT MISS OUT THIS OPPORTUNITY..WINNING IS GUARANTEED

CALL OR WHATSAPP