The Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum and member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman has expressed anger that some people are clamouring for President Muhammadu Buhari’s return in 2019.



Abdulrahman told Sun that, “We must not lose sight of the fact that it was an alliance that brought him in.





He further said that Nigeria will crash because of North’s supremacy and any attempt by Buhari to hold on to power will be disastrous.



Noting that President Buhari came to power through alliance with the South, he said the agreement must be respected, adding that Nigeria does not belong to the North alone.



He added, “The North and Buhari must get serious and behave themselves. Nigeria does not belong to the North because if you maintain the position, grandstanding that the North is powerful in Nigeria, you are wasting your time and Nigeria would collapse and crash.



“Why is the North asking for eight years? It is because of incapability to put in a leader. After Buhari, the best is Buhari. I am telling you now; go and write it down.





“The best the North can ever offer is Buhari. He failed three times woefully until the South West came and they had an alliance. Why are they trying to abuse that alliance?



“Four years is enough for the North. Let us respect each other.”



He said 2019 is not for Buhari and CPC but for the south west and ACN.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/15/2019-election-nigeria-will-collapse-north-buhari-continue-ruling-arewa-consultative-forum-secretary-mohammed/amp/

Jibrin must be allowed to contest and win in 2019, this will be his first real tenure 15 Likes

Even if the North must continue till 2023, must it be Buhari? 2 Likes

As south west ever complain ? Mischievous we know your tactics buhari should continue we love him . 2 Likes

He said some truths. The north needs to present an inclusive candidate in 2019. In the alternative, anything can happen. 6 Likes

Lipscomb:

As south west ever complain ? Mischievous we know your tactics buhari should continue we love him .

Buhari has tried his bit. But his health is failing so he should honourably support a more youthful candidate to succeed him, even if that person is another Northerner. Nigeria is bigger than buhari and can still move forward without him at the helm.

They should just restructure this country along regional lines so that the presidency will become less attractive and rancorous. That way the regions will decide for themselves whom amongst them will rule them. Problem solved. 30 Likes 1 Share

afroniger:





Please stop blaming his health for his failure , the man has been disaster forever, his performance as a young officer was far more disastrous

The yorubas are now clamouring for tunibu to be the next president which can never happen...... Buhari must continue 14 Likes

Buhari messed up the alliance and trust. From the body language of Chief Bisi Akande, the future of Apc is epileptic. Buhari is a nail to the coffin of West and North alliance. The beautiful bride in the next election is South south and South East. Remember everyone is wise now. Not the Tsunami of numbers that flooded from the north during the last election. This time will be different.



Atiku has upper hand now cos Buhari is better off as Chairman Association of Herdsmen.

afroniger:





He's a walking corpse

Face the message, don't attack the messenger

pastors are complaining because offering till no dey full again. imam too don para due to low, or no patronage from corrupt officials. mmmn, this daylight nightmare buhari is causing amongst people that are used to easy access of govt monies nah wah ooo. abegi, sai baba joor.

What of Igbo presidency.?







Those Igbos who condemned Kanu and IPOB should get ready to weep 6 Likes

"North can ever offer " Buhari. He failed three times woefully until the South West came and they had an alliance. Why are they trying to abuse that alliance? “Four years is enough for the North. Let us respect each other.” He said 2019 is not for Buhari and CPC but for the south ACN"



He conned them. He ain't gono respect the agreement nor let the west rule .



And because of this division within the evil house, PDP would sweep them off with their abandoned broom 4 Likes

Blizzy9ja:

Like policemen on duty

Forget restructuring for now , our collective goal now should be sending Buhari out of Aso Rock to save the nation

THERE WILL BE NO NIGERIA EITHER WAY.



IF U THINK THE ARMY IN SE IS PREVENTING BIAFRA MAYBE U NEED A DEMONSTRATION COM NOV WEN THE ELECTORATE WILL OBSERVE A SIT AT HOME.



SW AND NORTH SHOULD BE NIGERIA TOGETHER AND ALONE.



SS/SE ARE ON THEIR WAY OUT.

We warned those Sai-Babarians but their foolishness could not let them listen to us.

Come and see how Arewa people With sense are denying Jibril

People will come online shouting Sai Baba but when they go to the market to buy foodstuff, they'll lament ko ni da fun baba yi gan... Nigerian money has been turned to tissue paper by that economic terrorist in Aso rock who is also hell bent on burning the country to the ground before he leaves office. The people always prevail against tyrants in power, it might take time but it'll surely happen. 2019 is just around the corner 12 Likes

I smell fake news, freash from Afonja Bakery.





Afonja destroying Nigeria media with fake news.

I see them supporting Atiku 2019, they quiet knew Bubu is a certified failure, but they were overwhelmed with ethnic bigotry....

YORUBA ALONE HAVE DONE 8 YEARS PLUS 4 YEARS VICE PRESIDENT SINCE 1999





HAUSA MUST COMPLETE THEIR TENURE THEN AFTER THAT IGBOS.





YORUBA SHOULD JUST FORGET PRESIDENCY FOR A VERY LONG TIME AND SPEND THEIR LOOT GOTTEN FROM OBJ.





DAT IS IF NIGERIA IS TO REMAIN ONE, WHICH I VERY MUCH DOUBT.





Only a political naive person, would believe Buhari will not win 2019 Election, to pave way for a Southern President...



Ipob terrorists, are always out for any news that despises Buhari, and develop a sense false relief ,his tenures ends in 2019...so that they will come and chest beat, that chased Buhari away...how deluded?



Buhari Tenure ends 2023 Simple!



Only a political naive person, would believe Buhari will not win 2019 Election, to pave way for a Southern President...

Ipob terrorists, are always out for any news that despises Buhari, and develop a sense false relief ,his tenures ends in 2019...so that they will come and chest beat, that chased Buhari away...how deluded?

Buhari Tenure ends 2023 Simple!

A Southerner Takes Over!

You gotta love the wit of a Northern politician.



Saying the right things at the right time to be at the right place at the right time



EternalTruths:

What of Igbo presidency.?

letusbepieces:



HAUSA MUST COMPLETE THEIR TENURE THEN AFTER THAT IGBOS.

QuotaSystem:







NIGERIA IS NOT PRESENTLY LAUGHING.



YORUBAS ARE NOT GOING TO SMELL THAT PRESIDENCY ANYTIME SOON.



NIGERIA IS NOT PRESENTLY LAUGHING.

YORUBAS ARE NOT GOING TO SMELL THAT PRESIDENCY ANYTIME SOON.

NOBODY IS SHINING TEETH WITH ANYBODY HERE.

RZArecta:

People will come online shouting Sai Baba but when they go to the market to buy foodstuff, they'll lament ko ni da fun baba yi gan... Nigerian money has been turned to tissue paper by that economic terrorist in Aso rock who is also hell bent on burning the country to the ground before he leaves office. The p always prevail against tyrants in power, it might take time but it'll surely happen. 2019 is just around the corner



Engage yourself in something meaningful, Buhari is not going anyway till 2023...then a Southern president will take over!

Clerverly:

AND BY SOUTH U MEAN SS/SE RIGHT?