|2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by RZArecta(m): 9:18am
The Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum and member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman has expressed anger that some people are clamouring for President Muhammadu Buhari’s return in 2019.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/15/2019-election-nigeria-will-collapse-north-buhari-continue-ruling-arewa-consultative-forum-secretary-mohammed/amp/
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by BankeSmalls(f): 9:23am
Jibrin must be allowed to contest and win in 2019, this will be his first real tenure
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by afroniger: 9:27am
Even if the North must continue till 2023, must it be Buhari?
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by Lipscomb: 9:28am
As south west ever complain ? Mischievous we know your tactics buhari should continue we love him .
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by aolawale025: 9:31am
He said some truths. The north needs to present an inclusive candidate in 2019. In the alternative, anything can happen.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by afroniger: 9:33am
Lipscomb:
Buhari has tried his bit. But his health is failing so he should honourably support a more youthful candidate to succeed him, even if that person is another Northerner. Nigeria is bigger than buhari and can still move forward without him at the helm.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by OkutaNla: 9:37am
They should just restructure this country along regional lines so that the presidency will become less attractive and rancorous. That way the regions will decide for themselves whom amongst them will rule them. Problem solved.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by RomeSankara: 9:37am
afroniger:Please stop blaming his health for his failure , the man has been disaster forever, his performance as a young officer was far more disastrous
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by GuyWise(m): 9:37am
The yorubas are now clamouring for tunibu to be the next president which can never happen...... Buhari must continue
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by morbeta(m): 9:40am
Buhari messed up the alliance and trust. From the body language of Chief Bisi Akande, the future of Apc is epileptic. Buhari is a nail to the coffin of West and North alliance. The beautiful bride in the next election is South south and South East. Remember everyone is wise now. Not the Tsunami of numbers that flooded from the north during the last election. This time will be different.
Atiku has upper hand now cos Buhari is better off as Chairman Association of Herdsmen.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by Blizzy9ja: 9:42am
afroniger:He's a walking corpse
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by RZArecta(m): 9:43am
Face the message, don't attack the messenger
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by hakimi1974(m): 9:49am
pastors are complaining because offering till no dey full again. imam too don para due to low, or no patronage from corrupt officials. mmmn, this daylight nightmare buhari is causing amongst people that are used to easy access of govt monies nah wah ooo. abegi, sai baba joor.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by hakimi1974(m): 9:50am
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by EternalTruths: 10:00am
What of Igbo presidency.?
Those Igbos who condemned Kanu and IPOB should get ready to weep
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by HARDDON: 10:03am
"North can ever offer " Buhari. He failed three times woefully until the South West came and they had an alliance. Why are they trying to abuse that alliance? “Four years is enough for the North. Let us respect each other.” He said 2019 is not for Buhari and CPC but for the south ACN"
He conned them. He ain't gono respect the agreement nor let the west rule .
And because of this division within the evil house, PDP would sweep them off with their abandoned broom
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:05am
Blizzy9ja:Like policemen on duty
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by RomeSankara: 10:15am
Forget restructuring for now , our collective goal now should be sending Buhari out of Aso Rock to save the nation
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by months: 10:28am
THERE WILL BE NO NIGERIA EITHER WAY.
IF U THINK THE ARMY IN SE IS PREVENTING BIAFRA MAYBE U NEED A DEMONSTRATION COM NOV WEN THE ELECTORATE WILL OBSERVE A SIT AT HOME.
SW AND NORTH SHOULD BE NIGERIA TOGETHER AND ALONE.
SS/SE ARE ON THEIR WAY OUT.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by perez100: 10:29am
We warned those Sai-Babarians but their foolishness could not let them listen to us.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by zombieHUNTER: 10:32am
Cc all nairaland zombies
Come and see how Arewa people With sense are denying Jibril
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by RZArecta(m): 10:38am
People will come online shouting Sai Baba but when they go to the market to buy foodstuff, they'll lament ko ni da fun baba yi gan... Nigerian money has been turned to tissue paper by that economic terrorist in Aso rock who is also hell bent on burning the country to the ground before he leaves office. The people always prevail against tyrants in power, it might take time but it'll surely happen. 2019 is just around the corner
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by legitnow: 10:40am
I smell fake news, freash from Afonja Bakery.
Afonja destroying Nigeria media with fake news.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by fakeprophet(m): 10:44am
I see them supporting Atiku 2019, they quiet knew Bubu is a certified failure, but they were overwhelmed with ethnic bigotry....
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by letusbepieces: 10:44am
YORUBA ALONE HAVE DONE 8 YEARS PLUS 4 YEARS VICE PRESIDENT SINCE 1999
HAUSA MUST COMPLETE THEIR TENURE THEN AFTER THAT IGBOS.
YORUBA SHOULD JUST FORGET PRESIDENCY FOR A VERY LONG TIME AND SPEND THEIR LOOT GOTTEN FROM OBJ.
DAT IS IF NIGERIA IS TO REMAIN ONE, WHICH I VERY MUCH DOUBT.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by Clerverly: 10:45am
An incoherent opinion of an inconsequential man, has suddenly built up emotions among ipob terrorists....and they are already masturbating here...
Only a political naive person, would believe Buhari will not win 2019 Election, to pave way for a Southern President...
Ipob terrorists, are always out for any news that despises Buhari, and develop a sense false relief ,his tenures ends in 2019...so that they will come and chest beat, that chased Buhari away...how deluded?
Buhari Tenure ends 2023 Simple!
A Southerner Takes Over!
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by QuotaSystem: 10:46am
You gotta love the wit of a Northern politician.
Saying the right things at the right time to be at the right place at the right time
Ba su tapa ganewa
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by QuotaSystem: 10:47am
EternalTruths:
letusbepieces:
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by letusbepieces: 10:48am
QuotaSystem:
NIGERIA IS NOT PRESENTLY LAUGHING.
YORUBAS ARE NOT GOING TO SMELL THAT PRESIDENCY ANYTIME SOON.
NOBODY IS SHINING TEETH WITH ANYBODY HERE.
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by Clerverly: 10:48am
RZArecta:
Engage yourself in something meaningful, Buhari is not going anyway till 2023...then a Southern president will take over!
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by letusbepieces: 10:49am
Clerverly:
Engage yourself in something meaningful, Buhari is not going anyway till 2023...then a Southern president will take over![/s]
AND BY SOUTH U MEAN SS/SE RIGHT?
|Re: 2019 Elections; Nigeria Will Collapse If North/buhari Continue Ruling - ACF by letusbepieces: 10:50am
WE USUALLY INCLUDE YORUBAS WITH THE NORTH WEST.
ABI UNA STILL DEY CALL UNA SELF SOUTH?
