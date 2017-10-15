₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,733 members, 3,853,971 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today (523 Views)
Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos / Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) / Bolaji Amusan, Mr Latin's 50th Birthday Celebration (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by kidap: 10:48am
Nollywood comic actor, Bolaji Amusan also known as Mr Latin is today celebrating his 50th birthday.
Mr Latin began acting in 1988 and has featured in more than 100 movies.
Happy birthday sir.
http://news.nollyzone.com/bolaji-amusan-celebrating-50th-birthday-today/
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by MhizzAJ(f): 10:51am
Began acting in 1988
I wasn't even born then
Very funny guy
I love the way he acts
1 Like
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by Larrey(f): 10:54am
MhizzAJ:really ?
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by powerfulengine: 10:56am
just 2 plot
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by dhope00: 2:34pm
HBD
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by Ericaikince(m): 2:35pm
Still looking 37
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by TheMainMan: 2:35pm
happy birthday... always playing odunlde adekola's dad
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by TurboWorld(m): 2:35pm
Happy Birthday buddy... more movies to your collections
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by veekid(m): 2:35pm
HBD old man
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by comradespade(m): 2:36pm
Omo ode de himself
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by MorningDew2017(f): 2:36pm
How many birthdays him go celebrate nah, anyways wish him LLNP
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by joystickextendr: 2:36pm
50? Was thinking he's more than that..
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by daveson07(m): 2:36pm
t
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by guywitzerogal(m): 2:36pm
Happy birthday whosoever u re
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by happiness100: 2:37pm
Happy birthday to a good comedian .
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today by Ericaikince(m): 2:37pm
TurboWorld:oya change the
(0) (Reply)
30,000 People Were Dismissed From Dating Site For Being Too Ugly / Help: What Is Kel Saying? / Best And Worst Of 2011
Viewing this topic: wilbase, dhope00, Deen100, gratefulalways, Badonasty(m), prettimoi(f), Sadrey1(m), rajiraymond(m), KALABUNTU, Wonuolatitilayo, sukkot, MorningDew2017(f), TheMainMan, sunky13(m), erimmy(m), macfako(m), boykas(m), Charity05(f), Franco2017(m), nuesmann(m), OasisT, Teelawson, FocusedDiva(f), livinus009(m), sammhi(m), Michaelpresh(m), Christane(m), bodmas119(m), olida, Ekeolu(m), toslad, Josenice(m), happiness100, Ericaikince(m), Ina2k(m), ColdNight(m), OlaMiki, alberson(f), Agbaletu, daveson07(m), veekid(m), adediranta(m), Harwehroh1(f), instinct57vm(m), adun99(f), PqsMike, joystickextendr, lonikit, bidak(m), goodguy4sure(m), verygudbadguy(m), HajimeSaito, MisterKennedy(m), Thedrebaba and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12