Mr Latin began acting in 1988 and has featured in more than 100 movies.



Happy birthday sir.



I wasn't even born then



Very funny guy

Began acting in 1988

I wasn't even born then



really ? really

just 2 plot



HBD

Still looking 37

happy birthday... always playing odunlde adekola's dad

Happy Birthday buddy... more movies to your collections

HBD old man

Omo ode de himself

How many birthdays him go celebrate nah, anyways wish him LLNP

50? Was thinking he's more than that..

Happy birthday whosoever u re

Happy birthday to a good comedian .