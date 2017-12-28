Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) (9905 Views)

Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On / Jane Emoka Was Involved In Chidinma Okeke's Leaked Sex Video (Pics) / Queen Wokoma Survives Motor Accident (photo)

According to reports, the accident occured at about 6am after a long night of energetic performance by the singer. The accident was said to have occurred when a wreckless driver ran into the singer leading to several bruises and scars on his body.







He only suffered minor bruises and he's said to be recuperating well.



http://www.metronaija.ng/ric-hassani-involved-severe-car-accident/ Early this morning, 27th of December Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani was involved in a terrible car crash on his way home from an event leading to a total wreck of his car.According to reports, the accident occured at about 6am after a long night of energetic performance by the singer. The accident was said to have occurred when a wreckless driver ran into the singer leading to several bruises and scars on his body.He only suffered minor bruises and he's said to be recuperating well.

FrenchWay:

The car no fine sef common sense is not always common thank GOD for his lifecommon sense is not always common 12 Likes

Ehya

Thank God for life!!!

r we still in ember?

Wow, I’m glad he made it out alive



Never heard of his music tho

Death/Accident will never be our portion, we all shall see 2018 and beyond IJN Amen 4 Likes

Da grin tins on ma mind

Who is he? Anyways RIP

Thank God he is safe.





I need a young talented innovative mind that can help me create and manage a You Tube channel. If you think you can handle that for me, kindly send me a pm. Thank you.

The car no fine sef

Who TF is that?!

Anyways Get well soon?!

Is he related to Yusuf, I mean the Okada man?

Learn punctuation.









From the look of the car he is the one that ran into something /someone!



Thank God for his life. 1 Like

woow... Thanksgiving ooo..

please was it with his glass?

olokeded:

Thank God for his life



No evil shall be fall us, Amen.



Seun should create an emoticon with an angelic hallo na wa ooo





this outdated emoticons no they make sense for this new age ooo Thank God for his lifeNo evil shall be fall us, Amen.Seun should create an emoticon with an angelic hallo na wa ooothis outdated emoticons no they make sense for this new age ooo

Ric who?

ebujany:

Who is he? Anyways RIP

sheedy407:

r we still in ember? sheedy407:

r we still in ember?

Thank God for him. I thank God for my live too, today making it 33 days I nearly got burnt in my car. 1 Like

Everybody wants to blame someone @OP were you there when the accident happened so who told you the other driver was reckless, and besides if Ric Hasani wasn`t over speeding he won`t hit,bash,Jam the other car....e don happen to me sef wey be officer na person wey hit with you with him bumper dey at fault.

ebujany:

Who is he? Anyways RIP he's not dead o...Abeg he's not dead o...Abeg

which music e day sing? I never here em name b4 oo

one of the best new act.

sorry bro. speedy recovery in everything.

love your album 3 Likes

Any sane person shud know to stay off lagos island at night dis period as most of this rich people attend so many night events, get drunk and still prefer to drive under the influence of alcohol.

I wish him well.