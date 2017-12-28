₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,934,903 members, 3,993,868 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 December 2017 at 07:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) (9905 Views)
Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On / Jane Emoka Was Involved In Chidinma Okeke's Leaked Sex Video (Pics) / Queen Wokoma Survives Motor Accident (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by olokeded: 2:25pm
Early this morning, 27th of December Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani was involved in a terrible car crash on his way home from an event leading to a total wreck of his car.
According to reports, the accident occured at about 6am after a long night of energetic performance by the singer. The accident was said to have occurred when a wreckless driver ran into the singer leading to several bruises and scars on his body.
He only suffered minor bruises and he's said to be recuperating well.
http://www.metronaija.ng/ric-hassani-involved-severe-car-accident/
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by Hotshawarma(m): 2:36pm
thank GOD for his life
FrenchWay:common sense is not always common
12 Likes
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 2:42pm
Ehya
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by LessNoise(m): 3:16pm
Thank God for life!!!
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by sheedy407(m): 5:40pm
r we still in ember?
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by hakeem4(m): 5:40pm
Wow, I’m glad he made it out alive
Never heard of his music tho
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:40pm
Death/Accident will never be our portion, we all shall see 2018 and beyond IJN Amen
4 Likes
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by northvietnam(m): 5:40pm
Da grin tins on ma mind
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by ebujany(m): 5:40pm
Who is he? Anyways RIP
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by MiztaSpycee: 5:40pm
Thank God he is safe.
I need a young talented innovative mind that can help me create and manage a You Tube channel. If you think you can handle that for me, kindly send me a pm. Thank you.
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by FrenchWay: 5:40pm
...
The car no fine sef
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:41pm
Who TF is that?!
Anyways Get well soon?!
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by simplemach(m): 5:41pm
Is he related to Yusuf, I mean the Okada man?
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by adonismuller(m): 5:42pm
Learn punctuation.
From the look of the car he is the one that ran into something /someone!
Thank God for his life.
1 Like
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by greysoul(m): 5:42pm
Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION
Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress
Bluetooth Calls while driving
Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country
Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country
More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by AiiVee(m): 5:43pm
woow... Thanksgiving ooo..
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by Dodo5: 5:43pm
please was it with his glass?
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:43pm
olokeded:
Thank God for his life
No evil shall be fall us, Amen.
Seun should create an emoticon with an angelic hallo na wa ooo
this outdated emoticons no they make sense for this new age ooo
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 5:45pm
Ok
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by NubiLove(m): 5:45pm
Ric who?
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by aliondo: 5:46pm
ebujany:
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by bloodqueen(f): 5:48pm
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by agarawu23(m): 5:49pm
Thank God for him. I thank God for my live too, today making it 33 days I nearly got burnt in my car.
1 Like
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by bigplayerz(m): 5:50pm
Everybody wants to blame someone @OP were you there when the accident happened so who told you the other driver was reckless, and besides if Ric Hasani wasn`t over speeding he won`t hit,bash,Jam the other car....e don happen to me sef wey be officer na person wey hit with you with him bumper dey at fault.
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by bloodqueen(f): 5:50pm
ebujany:he's not dead o...Abeg
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by maj59(m): 5:52pm
which music e day sing? I never here em name b4 oo
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by paradigmshift(m): 5:52pm
one of the best new act.
sorry bro. speedy recovery in everything.
love your album
3 Likes
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by pedrilo: 5:53pm
Any sane person shud know to stay off lagos island at night dis period as most of this rich people attend so many night events, get drunk and still prefer to drive under the influence of alcohol.
I wish him well.
|Re: Ric Hassani Involved In A Car Accident (Photo) by Bestchoice4me(m): 5:55pm
FrenchWay:Where is urs?..Receive sense by fire by thunder..Go and sin no more.
Rare Photo Of Davido And The Hkn GANG Before They Made Money. / A Turning Point In My Career - Chiwetalu Agu Reveals / Operation Breast Feed The Nation – Actress Ini Edo Unleashes Her Boobs!!
Viewing this topic: oluwajosh, Barrywilly(m), mekzyjoe(m), kollysnut(m), Babangida70(m), Biafrandon(m), thentics(m), kisibo, safari0412, ReorxTohGan(m), Frankchidi(m), airmirthd1(f), olaruchi, GENIUS18, dexentity, Successful01(m), bigsamuell, youngbang(m), ismailibnbashir, iemmanuel33(m), saucekid(m), stiles009(m), hideraoluwa(f), nicerod(m), perfectjosh, toyo4souls(m), trilobite, okenwaa(m), RaeMystix(f) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10