|Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by CastedDude: 1:21pm
Some men suspected to be armed robbers were apprehended by a team of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, along Yenizue-Epie new Road, Yenagoa Bayelsa state. The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday, 13th October.
According to reports, the armed robbers were given a chase by angry mob after they had successfully robbed a man identified as a school principal, who retrieved cash from the bank for payment of teacher's salaries.
The robbers met their Waterloo while trying to escape through the Sani-Abacha expressway route by the aforementioned location after a heavy shootout between the robbers and the police.
One of the robbers was shot, and arrested alongside his colleagues.
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by biacan(f): 1:22pm
Even though I don't give broke guys a listening ear.......if want to make me happy........ you don't have to steal to make me happy there are some ways you can still meet up to my stands by working your ass off..... real hustle not by stealing
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by mikejj(m): 1:32pm
biacan:true talk my baby but some sick dullards wills not listen
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 1:33pm
biacan:Are Nigeria's politicians included or excluded??
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by biacan(f): 1:34pm
mikejj:
Make sure you hustle hard oooooo
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 1:35pm
mikejj:Nairalander's shall we all stand as I introduce to you all Mr. Nyash Chopper 2017
#applauds
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by biacan(f): 1:36pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Nah they are excluded
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 1:38pm
biacan:Na so Lai Mohammed started, please don't misunderstood me. Abegew
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:39pm
Bye bye
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by biacan(f): 1:40pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Oga live me alone know spoil my market
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 1:45pm
biacan:the lawd is ur strength, aluta continua
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by biacan(f): 1:51pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Keep joking
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 1:59pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by daveson07(m): 3:06pm
as dem dey catch dem evriday nah so dem dey plenty more
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by Sammybase(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by tejpot(m): 3:07pm
Nice! But how on earth in this age and time will a principal withdraw cash to pay salary? What happens to payment through bank instruction? I guess they want it off the book or something.
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by jombolisk: 3:08pm
okay
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by Readonee35L(m): 3:08pm
biacan:
You probably move with guys that have low self esteem.
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by itiswellandwell: 3:08pm
The kind beatings and hardship the remaining thieves will go through in the hands of those SARS. Them go dey beg for death but them no go see.
The kind beatings and hardship the remaining thieves will go through in the hands of those SARS. Them go dey beg for death but them no go see.
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by osuofia2(m): 3:09pm
SARS de try a times sha......but if their madness enter them e de reset their brain
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by xtreemk: 3:09pm
Rest in pieces
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 3:09pm
I get angry wen someone caught in d act is being refer to as suspect.
Evans confessed with his Mouth he's a kidnapper, bloggers n Police still call him suspect. I give up abt out nation
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by TeeAL(m): 3:09pm
they are done for
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by majekdom2: 3:10pm
biacan:Na u dem dey steal for ?? Criminals no d hustle for babes!!
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by seunmakin: 3:10pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by mightyhazel: 3:10pm
he was traced to his house ? cos banks dont work saturdays
armed robbers deserve no mercy
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 3:10pm
Ok oo
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 3:11pm
biacan:
Learn English first and shift attention from your pvssy to your brain. It pays to use the brain instead of pvssy.
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by biacan(f): 3:11pm
majekdom2:Live me alone
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by mightyhazel: 3:11pm
biacan:u be cripple ?
abi u dey forbid work ?
|Re: Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos by biacan(f): 3:12pm
mightyhazel:Broke guy spotted
