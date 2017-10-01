₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,906 members, 3,854,481 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car (19227 Views)
Lil Kesh Buys His Mom A New Car!! / E-money Buys His Wife A Range Rover Super Sport (Photos) / Kcee Buys His Mother A Toyota Jeep As Birthday Gift (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Muckross1122(m): 3:26pm
The penalty crooner "Small Doctor", just upgraded his mum’s garage with another car.
The singer who shared photos of Men of God blessing the car.
wrote:
‘God made me add another car for Iya Teacher.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaRTHHfhLiJ/
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/nigerian-singer-small-doctor-buys-his.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by FortifiedCity: 3:29pm
He did well.
My Mum's private jet is almost ready. The manufacturer is giving it special finishing touches
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by danieljessy: 3:36pm
He's doing well even though is songs are trash
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Rutley(m): 3:36pm
Akeweje oga nla. Hain hain.... God bless our mothers
7 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by MhizzAJ(f): 3:42pm
I like this guy
He did the right thing
Some won't even remember their mom when they hammer...All they ll be thinking of is how to buy cars and expensive items for their girlfriends and go on vacations.
20 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Preca(f): 3:49pm
nice
1 Like
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by NwaAmaikpe: 3:50pm
The truth be told;
This car is not befitting of a customized number plate.
The car is not even befitting for a mom.
I'd have preferred he let his mom keep using keke till he can afford to buy her something more decent like a Rolls Royce.
Well....white car for a white garment mom.
Probably from the proceeds of him seeking redress through legal action on Snapchat for leaking his masturbation video.
41 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by ModeratorSeun: 3:56pm
Car or motor?
Smh most people these days can't even differentiate between a car and some bundled cotonou tokunbo motor
Really, you call Ferrari a car, Range rover a car, LAMBORGHINI a car and this crap up there a car also?
God have mercy
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by chriskosherbal(m): 4:00pm
Good one dude..
2 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by maleekberry: 4:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
At least he tried for his age We are patiently waiting for what you will buy for your own mother.
82 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by donlucabrazi(m): 4:07pm
NwaAmaikpe:just warming up I guess? Lmao!
Chai, this place was not the same without you, I swear down!
The mods should cut you some slack jor!
You my friend are a crazy fellow!!
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by ufuosman(m): 4:07pm
Nice one, more blessing to him
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by nerodenero: 4:09pm
At times, it is good to be quiet
NwaAmaikpe:
13 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Young03(m): 4:16pm
only mum? what of dad own?
1 Like
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by alabiyemmy(m): 4:17pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Only a sick mind can conjure this.
16 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by alabiyemmy(m): 4:19pm
ModeratorSeun:
You don buy your own mama any one? Shuo.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by BrutalJab: 4:25pm
Nice one.
Remember your parents when the money starts coming.
1 Like
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by excel127(m): 4:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:You're back now
Nairaland no go rest
14 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Infajay(m): 6:36pm
eiihn
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:36pm
A Toyota Camry ??
I wouldn't put my mom in that matches box even if you put a gun to my head
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:37pm
Small Doctore, I see.
The car, I see.
Even Nwamaikpe, I see.
But, where is the "mummy mi"??
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Kingluqman89(m): 6:37pm
Ok
Hope you no dey masturbate again sha?
Iya l'omo wu... Iya ni wura.
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by ToluSuo(m): 6:39pm
Nice one Alaye... Mama Suo just wait a little longer, God willbuse me to make smile... #PEACE...
1 Like
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by donblade85555(m): 6:39pm
Nice one....congratz Mr penalty, we go buy motor tire for our mama in Jesus name oh
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man, visit www.laughkillme.com
2 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by tollytexy(m): 6:39pm
why customizing it thou??
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Cruset(m): 6:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:bad Belle at your age shey you don buy wheel barrow for your mama,that car shows he loves his mama now imagine if he has billions what he will get for his mother... Nigerians and their bad belle...I fear una
9 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by alexistaiwo: 6:39pm
What can I buy my late mother when I hammer?
Unfortunately Nothing
1 Like
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by Danjuma827(m): 6:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:I am sorry brother, your perspective is very wrong. He did something befitting and it worth celebrating. How many people can buy cars for their parent not to even talk about themselves.
4 Likes
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by tollytexy(m): 6:39pm
SweetBoyFriend:
na even naija used hehehehe.. no be me talk am oooo b4 NLanders start chasing me with stick.. na my engineer dey test him keypad
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by comshots(m): 6:39pm
Who will now be fueling the car in this recession?
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by oshe11(m): 6:40pm
Muckross1122:The Chief Masturbator HIMSELF
|Re: Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car by pcguru1(m): 6:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Not all moms are materialistic as modern girls they understand the thought behind it
2 Likes
Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) / A Nairalander With Rita Dominic / Omotola Blasts FG For Mistreating Nigerians
Viewing this topic: granely(f), davit, Alexcupa24(m), bamidelekay89, dayoo111(m), imma2(m), Foxyn, chizzy161(f), sparta(f), Engineer123(m), MarioLope(m), datwins0022003, 9iceDaniel, ProWalker, zikodem, modivaz(f), eminent007(m), UhuruKenyata, BlueBrothers(m), OyewoleFadeke, Sakie, Sagaciousd1, Gboyeboy(m), Patoskid(m), evy4ch, Naijasimplenews, yesorno, Banny01, ligopedro, Observer25, iberu001(m), jessejunior(m), igbeke, tolugar, frustratedrat, bolajesu, Abisolahafsat, asaju10(m), aimst1, Kindycute(m), ogaadinma, loverofgoodtins, victorni9t, feelinboyya(m), ebony20200, ghadaphy(m), Dynatress700, enioluwa2010, conscienceman4, telure, meizoos(m), immobilare(m), watchwoman(f), imotersteve, obaomoni, Viccur(m), promowise(m), Abudu2000(m), icnsystem(m), nzeBiddle(m), Kemjay(m), Religiondb(m), AkachukwuD(m), nayantunde, Tee999, Dappertwayne, zionglory(m), Cmeo(m), Chinedumsimpero, Naziridamos, HonourablePomk, spott(m), Unlimited22, jen2praise(f), concept86, kalebsky, itsIYKE(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6