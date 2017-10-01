Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Small Doctor Buys His Mother Another Car (19227 Views)

The singer who shared photos of Men of God blessing the car.

wrote:



‘God made me add another car for Iya Teacher.



Watch The Video Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaRTHHfhLiJ/



Source:

He did well.



My Mum's private jet is almost ready. The manufacturer is giving it special finishing touches 51 Likes 3 Shares

He's doing well even though is songs are trash 12 Likes 3 Shares

Akeweje oga nla. Hain hain.... God bless our mothers 7 Likes

I like this guy



He did the right thing



Some won't even remember their mom when they hammer...All they ll be thinking of is how to buy cars and expensive items for their girlfriends and go on vacations. 20 Likes

nice 1 Like





The truth be told;

This car is not befitting of a customized number plate.

The car is not even befitting for a mom.

I'd have preferred he let his mom keep using keke till he can afford to buy her something more decent like a Rolls Royce.



Well....white car for a white garment mom.





Smh most people these days can't even differentiate between a car and some bundled cotonou tokunbo motor

Really, you call Ferrari a car, Range rover a car, LAMBORGHINI a car and this crap up there a car also?

Good one dude.. 2 Likes

At least he tried for his age We are patiently waiting for what you will buy for your own mother. At least he tried for his age We are patiently waiting for what you will buy for your own mother. 82 Likes 6 Shares

Chai, this place was not the same without you, I swear down!



The mods should cut you some slack jor!

You my friend are a crazy fellow!! just warming up I guess? Lmao!Chai, this place was not the same without you, I swear down!The mods should cut you some slack jor!You my friend are a crazy fellow!! 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one, more blessing to him

only mum? what of dad own? 1 Like

Only a sick mind can conjure this. Only a sick mind can conjure this. 16 Likes

ModeratorSeun:

Car or motor?

Smh most people these days can't even differentiate between a car and some bundled cotonou tokunbo motor

Really, you call Ferrari a car, Range rover a car, LAMBORGHINI a car and this crap up there a car also?

God have mercy

You don buy your own mama any one? Shuo. You don buy your own mama any one? Shuo. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one.







Remember your parents when the money starts coming. 1 Like

Nairaland no go rest You're back nowNairaland no go rest 14 Likes

eiihn

A Toyota Camry ??



I wouldn't put my mom in that matches box even if you put a gun to my head



The car, I see.

Even Nwamaikpe, I see.

But, where is the "mummy mi"?? Small Doctore, I see.The car, I see.Even Nwamaikpe, I see.But, where is the "mummy mi"??

Ok

Hope you no dey masturbate again sha?

Iya l'omo wu... Iya ni wura.

Nice one Alaye... Mama Suo just wait a little longer, God willbuse me to make smile... #PEACE... 1 Like





why customizing it thou??

What can I buy my late mother when I hammer?



Unfortunately Nothing 1 Like

SweetBoyFriend:

A Toyota Camry ??



I wouldn't put my mom in that matches box even if you put a gun to my head

na even naija used hehehehe.. no be me talk am oooo b4 NLanders start chasing me with stick.. na my engineer dey test him keypad na even naija used hehehehe.. no be me talk am oooo b4 NLanders start chasing me with stick.. na my engineer dey test him keypad

Who will now be fueling the car in this recession?

