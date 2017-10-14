₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by celebsnes: 4:09pm
Why We Are Investigating Davido Over Tagbo’s Death, Lagos CP Says
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/14/why-we-are-investigating-davido-over-tagbos-death-lagos-cp-says/
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by policy12: 4:10pm
Again...
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by FortifiedCity: 4:11pm
I am still suspecting Davido
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by biacan(f): 4:12pm
ok
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by NwaAmaikpe: 4:15pm
My only advice to Davido at a trying time like this is to forget his bible and listen to Tuface's song "Implication"
Better still let me help him with it's lyrics.
"As I kolobi your sister
As I jasi Deborah
As I disobey my mother
I come dey get plenty wahala
As I follow the brother as he commit the disaster
Just because say I dey there
I follow enter the yawa
Olele, olele
Ole jelobunu lele
Olegwa olegwa olejobunu legwa.
Implication, Hahahaha
Implication....
Somebody should be punished.
Davido should be punished for lying.
Wealth should not make anyone bigger than the law.
My joy will be complete if the police does a good job and gives us the satisfaction of seeing Davido in a prison uniform.
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by Nukilia: 4:16pm
STUPID! Conduct a professional investigation and spare us of these media attention!
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by Evablizin(f): 4:19pm
Hmm.
Father, lead us not into temptation,deliever from all evil.
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by junta001: 4:33pm
we are watching....
meanwhile...
If there is someone out there that lives around Ogba, Ishaga area and rides along yaba axis during the early mornings on a regular basis, pls just quote me or send a DM...I'll love to share a ride with you.
NB. you recieve payments for this service (if you want to... )
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by Freetech: 4:39pm
Why is nobody asking questions about the iPhone 8 and 200k won by Tagbo? Who is in possession of these items. Could it be the reason why he was killed
Alcohol intoxication cannot lead to suffocation.
Why would you drop your friend corpse at the hospital and pick race, if everything is alright?
Before Adeleke family cry foul play, they should remember the blackmail they use the death of Senator Adeleke to do against Aregbe in Osun that gave another Adeleke the senatorial seat.
What goes round comes round.
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by MhizzAJ(f): 5:01pm
Tagbo is gone
Davido is heartless
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by crackerspub: 5:47pm
Freetech:
Better pikin, your school fees wasn't a waste
Good analysis, I throw way cap for you. You analyzed it like a Boss.
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by Papiikush: 5:47pm
Too many insane simpletons on nairaland.
Can you Just imagine those fools above me?
Everyone in Nigeria is always forming detective when it comes to cases they know nothing about meanwhile they can't even solve simple mathematics.
Awon ode.
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by emeijeh(m): 5:47pm
Name time e go take
The matter go die down
The Adelekes are powerful and influential
#tartybillionfortheakant
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by hucienda: 5:48pm
It's suspicious.
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by ojkalit: 5:48pm
oh
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by Foodforthought(m): 5:49pm
Why is he telling us? We all know what happens at the end of the day...the case will be tucked under the carpet. I don't think Davido killed his friends but I feel he did not respond well to the situation...wetin I dey talk sef
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by 01mcfadden(m): 5:49pm
Negligence could be the reason for his death. Probably they thought he was just tipsy and would soon come around
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by TheKingIsHere: 5:49pm
Davido is a murderer.
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by NoFavors: 5:50pm
My Question is, is Davido the only person with him that night? If no, then why single out only Davido as suspect?
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by castrol180(m): 5:50pm
It is true that this boy knows one or two things about Tagbo's death. Why did he lie and later the police discovered he (Davido) knows something concerning the death?
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by neonly: 5:50pm
Nawo dis buhari sef
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by BrutalJab: 5:50pm
Make dem park well... What's suspicious there?
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by emsheddy(m): 5:50pm
As na rich folks dey involved, una dey speak English. If na poor man now, una for don arrest everywhere full! Our darling naija police force!
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by notoriousbabe: 5:50pm
Dis Tagbo self no wan rest in peace ,dem don bury all other people wey die after him,him refuse to be buried without Davido.
Me I dey suspect sey na Buhari kill the guy
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by Nostradamu(m): 5:51pm
See 'Gobe'!
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by TheKingIsHere: 5:51pm
01mcfadden:
Stop posting silly lies to cover this up.
If someone is tipsy will you drop him at the hospital and abandon him?
Why didn't they take him home if they knew he was tipsy?
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by uzoclinton(m): 5:51pm
Gobe of life
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by cristianisraeli: 5:52pm
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/14/why-we-are-investigating-davido-over-tagbos-death-lagos-cp-says/[/quote]
vip treatment for the rich in nigeria
its get rich or die trying for me..i must get this money and when i do abeg no stand infront of my car...i go crush you and nothing go happen..lol
God bless this CP..the guy below which zone is he from is he from the 97% or 5%
|Re: Tagbo’s Death: Police Investigating Davido As His Response Is Suspicious - CP by kiasolate: 5:54pm
Big name wahaka
