Why We Are Investigating Davido Over Tagbo’s Death, Lagos CP Says



The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal has explained the reasons why the police are investigating Hip Hop Star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.



Speaking on Channels Television Breakfast Show, Sunrise, Imohimi said the actions of Davido calls for suspicion.



“I asked Davido that, ‘When you left that bar, did you have anything again to do with the deceased?’ What he said was that he was only informed by mutual friends in some other bar that the deceased had died and I took his word for it.



“I called for further investigations, pulled the CCTV cameras from the General Hospital, only to discover that it was Davido’s escort Hilux van, his driver, his friends that brought Tagbo Umeike (the deceased) dead and dumped in the hospital then fled the scene.”



Imohimi said this response by Davido raises suspicion, and that is what is been investigated by the police.



“That raises curiosity and of course that’s what we are investigating, and that was why I ordered that the matter be moved to outstate CID at Yaba for proper investigation and of course, we will duplicate the case file and forward to DPP, Ministry of Justice for legal advise, ”



He said he believed Davido’s initial statement that he was only informed by mutual friends about Tagbo’s death and even told the actress, Caroline Danjuma to be careful about what she posts on social media because the integrity of someone is involved.







“When Actress Caroline Danjuma came up on Instagram that Tagbo Umeike was in the company of the Pop-star, Davido and friends when he died and she suspects foul play.



“I was forced to call all parties involved to my conference room as a kind of pre-investigation fact-finding and Davido was there with his family and friends, the victim’s family and friends plus Caroline Danjuma.



“I asked questions. I remember even telling Caroline Danjuma that ‘Look you don’t go on your Instagram page without verifying facts because a person’s reputation is concerned.”



The acting commissioner of Police in Lagos, however, said that the police is not speculating and the investigation into the case is based on facts.



“It is an open sincere process here. We are not speculating, we are basing our reports on facts,” he said.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NVLpYb6-Gk







https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/14/why-we-are-investigating-davido-over-tagbos-death-lagos-cp-says/ 2 Likes 1 Share

Again...

I am still suspecting Davido 35 Likes 3 Shares

ok







My only advice to Davido at a trying time like this is to forget his bible and listen to Tuface's song "Implication"



Better still let me help him with it's lyrics.





"As I kolobi your sister

As I jasi Deborah

As I disobey my mother

I come dey get plenty wahala

As I follow the brother as he commit the disaster

Just because say I dey there

I follow enter the yawa





Olele, olele

Ole jelobunu lele

Olegwa olegwa olejobunu legwa.



Implication, Hahahaha

Implication....





Somebody should be punished.

Davido should be punished for lying.

Wealth should not make anyone bigger than the law.



STUPID! Conduct a professional investigation and spare us of these media attention! 1 Like

Hmm.





Father, lead us not into temptation,deliever from all evil. 14 Likes





meanwhile...





If there is someone out there that lives around Ogba, Ishaga area and rides along yaba axis during the early mornings on a regular basis, pls just quote me or send a DM...I'll love to share a ride with you.



Why is nobody asking questions about the iPhone 8 and 200k won by Tagbo? Who is in possession of these items. Could it be the reason why he was killed



Alcohol intoxication cannot lead to suffocation.



Why would you drop your friend corpse at the hospital and pick race, if everything is alright?



Before Adeleke family cry foul play, they should remember the blackmail they use the death of Senator Adeleke to do against Aregbe in Osun that gave another Adeleke the senatorial seat.



What goes round comes round. 31 Likes 4 Shares

Tagbo is gone



Davido is heartless 5 Likes

Freetech:

Why is nobody asking questions about the iPhone 8 and 200k won by Tagbo? Who is in possession of these items. Could it be the reason why he was killed



Alcohol intoxication cannot lead to suffocation.



Why would you drop your friend corpse at the hospital and pick race, if everything is alright?



Before Adeleke family cry foul play, they should remember the blackmail they use the death of Senator Adeleke to do against Aregbe in Osun that gave another Adeleke the senatorial seat.



What goes round comes round.



Better pikin, your school fees wasn't a waste





Too many insane simpletons on nairaland.



Can you Just imagine those fools above me?



Everyone in Nigeria is always forming detective when it comes to cases they know nothing about meanwhile they can't even solve simple mathematics.



Awon ode. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Name time e go take





The matter go die down





The Adelekes are powerful and influential





#tartybillionfortheakant 1 Like

It's suspicious.



oh

Why is he telling us? We all know what happens at the end of the day...the case will be tucked under the carpet. I don't think Davido killed his friends but I feel he did not respond well to the situation...wetin I dey talk sef 1 Like

Negligence could be the reason for his death. Probably they thought he was just tipsy and would soon come around

Davido is a murderer. 2 Likes 1 Share

My Question is, is Davido the only person with him that night? If no, then why single out only Davido as suspect? 10 Likes 1 Share

It is true that this boy knows one or two things about Tagbo's death. Why did he lie and later the police discovered he (Davido) knows something concerning the death? 2 Likes

Nawo dis buhari sef

Make dem park well... What's suspicious there?

As na rich folks dey involved, una dey speak English. If na poor man now, una for don arrest everywhere full! Our darling naija police force! 8 Likes

Dis Tagbo self no wan rest in peace ,dem don bury all other people wey die after him,him refuse to be buried without Davido.



Me I dey suspect sey na Buhari kill the guy

See 'Gobe'!

01mcfadden:

Negligence could be the reason for his death.

Probably they thought he was just tipsy and would soon come around

Stop posting silly lies to cover this up.



If someone is tipsy will you drop him at the hospital and abandon him?



Gobe of life





vip treatment for the rich in nigeria



its get rich or die trying for me..i must get this money and when i do abeg no stand infront of my car...i go crush you and nothing go happen..lol



