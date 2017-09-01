Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods (11068 Views)

A canned food is likely to have BPA (bisphenol A) – a chemical known to cause breast cancer, reproductive problems, heart disease and other chronic health problems. Cans have a special covering made with this chemical. It accumulates in the body and its effects are not good. Eating canned foods has become a habit for many of us. This chemical (BPA) kills rats in laboratories even at smaller portions. This chemical causes hormone imbalances and a wide variety of health issues. You can try glass jars instead of cans for the storing of food.



What most people are unaware of is that most often foods are put into aluminium cans, then sealed, and then cooked, supposedly to retain freshness. But it will certainly retain the aluminium free radicals hanging around after heating and contaminating the food. Aluminum accumulation in the body can cause memory problem like Alzheimer’s. Some people believe that the plastic lining of the aluminium cans is supposed to prevent corrosion and contaminating food with aluminium. But the truth is, most of the time, these plastic liners can’t completely protect the food against aluminium since can leak aluminium when heated and while they are sealed, they will contaminate the food.





Also, an extensive amount of sodium (salt) is used to keep the preservatives found in canned food from rotting so that it can keep the food from rotting. These preservatives are not drastically harmful towards healthy people, but they are harmful to pregnant women, children, babies, elderly, or anyone that has a chronic disease.







The truth is that these can foods like pinto beans, tuna, fruit juice, or vegetables could put your health at risk. Instead of canned foods, go for foods stored in glass jars. Do not consume fruits, vegetables, soups, or grains in cans, you can simply buy the fresh ones.



Diseases caused by consuming canned foods



Cardiovascular disease (heart disease)

Kidney disease

Breast cancer

Obesity

Diabetes

Reproductive problems

Botulism-is a rare, but serious illness caused by Clostridium botulinum. The germ is found in soil and can survive, grow, and produce toxin in a sealed canned food. This toxin can affect your nerves, paralyze you and even cause death. A small taste of food containing this toxin can be deadly.

Skin and eye irritation

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea

Brain tumors

Asthma

Gastrointestinal problems

Adverse pregnancy outcomes, etc.



Avoid these canned foods



Canned fruits and fruit juice

Canned vegetables and vegetable juice

Canned drinks

Canned soups

Canned fishes (like sardines, geisha etc.)

Pinto beans or canned baked beans

Corn beef

Canned sweet corn

Canned grains

Canned tomato sauce, etc.



Any food stored in cans should be avoided as it causes a lot of harm to your health. You can go for natural foods like;



Natural fruits and vegetables

Natural fruit juices and vegetable juice

Fresh fish

Kidney beans or cowpea

A well-cooked soup

Whole grains

Well-cooked tomato sauce

Natural drinks like zobo, kunu aya, almond milk, kunu drink, etc

Nuts like cashew, walnut, groundnut, or any other natural nuts



There are a whole lot of natural foods you can consume. Consuming these natural foods is the best as it contains the nutrients you need. It is free from chemicals and other harmful substances that are used in processing and preservation of foods. Always have a nice combination of these natural foods in order to meet nutritional needs.



what about drinks sealed in PET containers 1 Like

they are good, but avoid the ones that have been kept under the sun. they should be kept at cool temperature - just like pure water sold under the sun, it's not really healthy. 8 Likes

What about GM foods? The attempt to over-indulge for quick results is our main challenge. Too many people who should be farming are busy offering other less important and needless services. This is bound to create shortages. 1 Like

To think some people live on canned foods.

Chai

Motigbo. 1 Like 1 Share

Ok noted









Ok

Ayele ooo

Educative





But that won't stop me from eating canned foods. 1 Like

Some thing must kill a man 2 Likes

After reading this article, some people will remember they ate canned food not too long ago, then start falling sick all by themselves 5 Likes 2 Shares

The americans and canned food can neva be seperated, u name it, can soup, can rice, can beef, 1 Like

Photos 2 Likes

Everythinggoes:

Some thing must kill a man

Yes but what if what is not meant to kill you does so? Yes but what if what is not meant to kill you does so? 1 Like

who else was expecting to see maggots in cans when they saw "Photos" 4 Likes





https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/canned-food-good-or-bad canned food aren't all bad or harmfull except if its canning process and processing was done poorly leading to presence of bacteria. 1 Like

That's a good piece from the op, I hope our people listen and abide with it.

Educative





















But not going to be a big issue for us, we don't strive on canned food, we have time for that when you can get good affordable food from mamaput in every corner. Na oyibo wahala jor

What chemical?. It is very important that we verify every information we give out and if possible research to know what we copy and paste.

Copy nd paste upandan. No such tin as natural unless u plant am for ur backyard What chemicalsCopy nd paste upandan. No such tin as natural unless u plant am for ur backyard

Consider Erradication, Pls.

Shaw007:

who else was expecting to see maggots in cans when they saw "Photos" No one else dude. You think too much. No one else dude. You think too much. 1 Like

I don't eat canned foods. It's obviously not normal or natural.

The truth is canned food is unavoidable .... so don't decieve yourself ...

Another story..so canned beer and milk are bad?





ogedanny:

A canned food is likely to have BPA (bisphenol A) – a chemical known to cause breast cancer, reproductive problems, heart disease and other chronic health problems. Cans have a special covering made with this chemical. It accumulates in the body and its effects are not good. Eating canned foods has become a habit for many of us. This chemical (BPA) kills rats in laboratories even at smaller portions. This chemical causes hormone imbalances and a wide variety of health issues. You can try glass jars instead of cans for the storing of food.

1. It is highly unlikely that any company uses bisphenol A anymore in food cans as a result of the negative public perception.



2. It is not true that BPA is "known to cause breast cancer, reproductive problems, heart disease and other chronic health problems". This is emotions, dressed up as facts. Here are the facts -



3. BPA has not been reported to kill rats in the lab. However, anything in excess will kill any organism. Rats will die if you load them up with too much water.



ogedanny:



What most people are unaware of is that most often foods are put into aluminium cans, then sealed, and then cooked, supposedly to retain freshness. But it will certainly retain the aluminium free radicals hanging around after heating and contaminating the food. Aluminum accumulation in the body can cause memory problem like Alzheimer’s. Some people believe that the plastic lining of the aluminium cans is supposed to prevent corrosion and contaminating food with aluminium. But the truth is, most of the time, these plastic liners can’t completely protect the food against aluminium since can leak aluminium when heated and while they are sealed, they will contaminate the food.

This betrays a fundamental lack of understanding of how cans are made. Cans typically consist of at least two surfaces - there is the metal can itself, which may be made of aluminum, and then lined with a coating (often epoxy but also sometimes polyethylene/polypropylene). The coating is what contacts your food in the can, not aluminum.



The bottomline - canned foods are safe, if not safer than fresh foods. As a toxicologist, this write-up is mostly false for the following reasons:1. It is highly unlikely that any company uses bisphenol A anymore in food cans as a result of the negative public perception.2. It is not true that BPA is "known to cause breast cancer, reproductive problems, heart disease and other chronic health problems". This is emotions, dressed up as facts. Here are the facts - http://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/press/news/150121 3. BPA has not been reported to kill rats in the lab. However, anything in excess will kill any organism. Rats will die if you load them up with too much water.This betrays a fundamental lack of understanding of how cans are made. Cans typically consist of at least two surfaces - there is the metal can itself, which may be made of aluminum, and then lined with a coating (often epoxy but also sometimes polyethylene/polypropylene). The coating is what contacts your food in the can, not aluminum.The bottomline - canned foods are safe, if not safer than fresh foods. 2 Likes

omogidi234:



Yes but what if what is not meant to kill you does so? if people knew what was meant to them no one will ever die . if people knew what was meant to them no one will ever die .

YoungRichRuler:

Motigbo.





I don’t know the person that sheared you but I understood you simply meant “noted” but it was misconstrued. I don’t know the person that sheared you but I understood you simply meant “noted” but it was misconstrued.