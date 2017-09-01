₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by ogedanny: 5:50pm On Oct 15
The dangers of eating canned foods – A large amount of food that is found in supermarkets is canned which can cause harm to your health. So, why not go for natural foods instead of these dangerous canned foods
A canned food is likely to have BPA (bisphenol A) – a chemical known to cause breast cancer, reproductive problems, heart disease and other chronic health problems. Cans have a special covering made with this chemical. It accumulates in the body and its effects are not good. Eating canned foods has become a habit for many of us. This chemical (BPA) kills rats in laboratories even at smaller portions. This chemical causes hormone imbalances and a wide variety of health issues. You can try glass jars instead of cans for the storing of food.
What most people are unaware of is that most often foods are put into aluminium cans, then sealed, and then cooked, supposedly to retain freshness. But it will certainly retain the aluminium free radicals hanging around after heating and contaminating the food. Aluminum accumulation in the body can cause memory problem like Alzheimer’s. Some people believe that the plastic lining of the aluminium cans is supposed to prevent corrosion and contaminating food with aluminium. But the truth is, most of the time, these plastic liners can’t completely protect the food against aluminium since can leak aluminium when heated and while they are sealed, they will contaminate the food.
Also, an extensive amount of sodium (salt) is used to keep the preservatives found in canned food from rotting so that it can keep the food from rotting. These preservatives are not drastically harmful towards healthy people, but they are harmful to pregnant women, children, babies, elderly, or anyone that has a chronic disease.
The truth is that these can foods like pinto beans, tuna, fruit juice, or vegetables could put your health at risk. Instead of canned foods, go for foods stored in glass jars. Do not consume fruits, vegetables, soups, or grains in cans, you can simply buy the fresh ones.
Diseases caused by consuming canned foods
Cardiovascular disease (heart disease)
Kidney disease
Breast cancer
Obesity
Diabetes
Reproductive problems
Botulism-is a rare, but serious illness caused by Clostridium botulinum. The germ is found in soil and can survive, grow, and produce toxin in a sealed canned food. This toxin can affect your nerves, paralyze you and even cause death. A small taste of food containing this toxin can be deadly.
Skin and eye irritation
Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea
Brain tumors
Asthma
Gastrointestinal problems
Adverse pregnancy outcomes, etc.
Avoid these canned foods
Canned fruits and fruit juice
Canned vegetables and vegetable juice
Canned drinks
Canned soups
Canned fishes (like sardines, geisha etc.)
Pinto beans or canned baked beans
Corn beef
Canned sweet corn
Canned grains
Canned tomato sauce, etc.
Any food stored in cans should be avoided as it causes a lot of harm to your health. You can go for natural foods like;
Natural fruits and vegetables
Natural fruit juices and vegetable juice
Fresh fish
Kidney beans or cowpea
A well-cooked soup
Whole grains
Well-cooked tomato sauce
Natural drinks like zobo, kunu aya, almond milk, kunu drink, etc
Nuts like cashew, walnut, groundnut, or any other natural nuts
There are a whole lot of natural foods you can consume. Consuming these natural foods is the best as it contains the nutrients you need. It is free from chemicals and other harmful substances that are used in processing and preservation of foods. Always have a nice combination of these natural foods in order to meet nutritional needs.
Source - NaijaFoodTherapy.com
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by alex81(m): 6:08pm On Oct 15
what about drinks sealed in PET containers
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by ogedanny: 6:15pm On Oct 15
they are good, but avoid the ones that have been kept under the sun. they should be kept at cool temperature - just like pure water sold under the sun, it's not really healthy.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Standing5(m): 2:16pm
What about GM foods? The attempt to over-indulge for quick results is our main challenge. Too many people who should be farming are busy offering other less important and needless services. This is bound to create shortages.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by dominique(f): 5:04pm
To think some people live on canned foods.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by ayxmania: 5:05pm
Chai
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:07pm
Motigbo.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by joystickextend1(m): 5:07pm
Ok noted
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for you extender products and other adult toys
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by DancingSkeleton(m): 5:07pm
Ok
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by koksybrown: 5:08pm
Ayele ooo
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Amosjaj(m): 5:08pm
Educative
But that won't stop me from eating canned foods.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Everythinggoes: 5:08pm
Some thing must kill a man
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by kullozone(m): 5:09pm
After reading this article, some people will remember they ate canned food not too long ago, then start falling sick all by themselves
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Darmie7(m): 5:10pm
The americans and canned food can neva be seperated, u name it, can soup, can rice, can beef,
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by jonadaft: 5:11pm
Photos
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by omogidi234(m): 5:12pm
Everythinggoes:
Yes but what if what is not meant to kill you does so?
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Shaw007(m): 5:13pm
who else was expecting to see maggots in cans when they saw "Photos"
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Akoja360(m): 5:16pm
canned food aren't all bad or harmfull except if its canning process and processing was done poorly leading to presence of bacteria.
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/canned-food-good-or-bad
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Pearlyakin(m): 5:18pm
That's a good piece from the op, I hope our people listen and abide with it.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Omaa1(f): 5:19pm
Educative
But not going to be a big issue for us, we don't strive on canned food, we have time for that when you can get good affordable food from mamaput in every corner. Na oyibo wahala jor
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by maduinfo: 5:19pm
ogedanny:What chemical?. It is very important that we verify every information we give out and if possible research to know what we copy and paste.
Oga do your research or ask me.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by ednut1(m): 5:21pm
What chemicals Copy nd paste upandan. No such tin as natural unless u plant am for ur backyard
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by maduinfo: 5:22pm
ogedanny:What chemical?. It is very important that we verify every[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] information we give out and if possible research to know what we copy and paste.
Oga do your research or ask me.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by tobsvent: 5:23pm
Consider Erradication, Pls.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Infamous(m): 5:25pm
Shaw007:No one else dude. You think too much.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by baby124: 5:26pm
I don't eat canned foods. It's obviously not normal or natural.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Damilare5882(m): 5:28pm
The truth is canned food is unavoidable .... so don't decieve yourself ...
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by BigIyanga: 5:33pm
Another story..so canned beer and milk are bad?
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by TWoods(m): 5:36pm
As a toxicologist, this write-up is mostly false for the following reasons:
ogedanny:
1. It is highly unlikely that any company uses bisphenol A anymore in food cans as a result of the negative public perception.
2. It is not true that BPA is "known to cause breast cancer, reproductive problems, heart disease and other chronic health problems". This is emotions, dressed up as facts. Here are the facts - http://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/press/news/150121
3. BPA has not been reported to kill rats in the lab. However, anything in excess will kill any organism. Rats will die if you load them up with too much water.
ogedanny:
This betrays a fundamental lack of understanding of how cans are made. Cans typically consist of at least two surfaces - there is the metal can itself, which may be made of aluminum, and then lined with a coating (often epoxy but also sometimes polyethylene/polypropylene). The coating is what contacts your food in the can, not aluminum.
The bottomline - canned foods are safe, if not safer than fresh foods.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by smulti(m): 5:39pm
omogidi234:if people knew what was meant to them no one will ever die .
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by Optional09: 5:47pm
YoungRichRuler:
I don’t know the person that sheared you but I understood you simply meant “noted” but it was misconstrued.
|Re: The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods by AngelicBeing: 5:48pm
TWoods:Gbam
