Good day fellow Christians. I really need help with a battle i am facing currently with an ancestral python spirit that has been troubling my family. It's a psychic spirit that even reads my mind and plants wrong dream s in my head. i know you will say Mfm but believe me, I have been there twice.



My only succour is Bible reading before sleeping. My financial situation has dwindled to the extent it distracts my prayer life and even tries to steal the word from my heart

chai.... when will africa embrace the TRUTH of the WORD....



BROTHER... EVERY SPIRIT IS SUBJECT TO THE HOLYSPIRIT AND TO THE WORD OF GOD.... No ritual or prayer will make you free ONLY PURE TRUTH.



am happy you claim Python spirit can read your mind.... IF SO, WHY NOT FILL YOUR MIND WITH THE WORD OF GOD AND MEDITATE IN IT DAY AND NIGHT.... then the Python spirit will also read the word and catch FIRE and run away from u.



Lets not make the power of God useless because of our TRADITIONS... THE bible say GOD WILL KEEP YOU IN PERFECT PEACE IF YOUR MIND IS ON HIS WORD... its so simple. If the Holy spirit is in you then You are more powerful than any of this spirits.....

confess these scriptures and pray in other tongues often

1 John 4:4

Isaiah 54:17 - this verse helps u against snakes cos they use their tongues...

2 Thessalonians 3:16





Read about the power in the name of Jesus

Listen to messages on the name of Jesus

Set aside one week foe u and the name of Jesus.

Wen u re full of the knowledge of the power in the name

then Stand ur ground next time the devil shows up, just say "In the Name of Jesus, thou devil of fear, get out of my life, get out of my family."

that will be the end of it

Witch pple!? Person say him don go mfm twice, na holy spirit dem still dey recommend?



Ngbo, se u go try scoan? Abi apostle suleman?









My own 10k, better go village go appease am! U don fear am already, so no matter where u go, e go find u come! 1 Like

@OP, let nobody deceive you here, give what belong to Ceaser to Ceaser and what belong to God to God.



The question you should be asking yourself is what does this spirit demand of you?

What pact was made with this spirit by The people before you?

A simple research with the elders in your home would shed more light and help in settlement of whatever agreement your fathers before entered with the spirit.



Think of this simple example, a debtor is always troubled till he settles his debt..very simple..



Go do your finding and get yourself settled...peace...!! 2 Likes

Good day fellow Christians. I really need help with a battle i am facing currently with an ancestral python spirit that has been troubling my family. It's a psychic spirit that even reads my mind and plants wrong dream s in my head. i know you will say Mfm but believe me,i have been there twice.My only succour is Bible reading before sleeping. My financial situation has dwindled to the extent it distracts my prayer life and even tries to steal the word from my heart

@OP, let nobody deceive you here, give what belong to Ceaser to Ceaser and what belong to God to God.



The question you should be asking yourself is what does this spirit demand of you?

What pact was made with this spirit by The people before you?

A simple research with the elders in your home would shed more light and help in settlement of whatever agreement your fathers before entered with the spirit.



Think of this simple example, a debtor is always troubled till he settles his debt..very simple..



A BELIEVER OWNS NO DEVIL, FOR CHRIST HAS FULLY PAID FOR HIS DELIVERANCE THROUGH HIS BLOOD...#KNOWTHETRUTH

Yes Christ has paid in full

And the payment has to be applied in his life specifically.

And the payment has to be applied in his life specifically. Yes Christ has paid in fullAnd the payment has to be applied in his life specifically.

Then you know nothing ..Mr.bloodofthelamb

He needs Divine Revelation

Not just letters

Not just letters He needs Divine RevelationNot just letters

Good day fellow Christians. I really need help with a battle i am facing currently with an ancestral python spirit that has been troubling my family. It's a psychic spirit that even reads my mind and plants wrong dream s in my head. i know you will say Mfm but believe me,i have been there twice.My only succour is Bible reading before sleeping. My financial situation has dwindled to the extent it distracts my prayer life and even tries to steal the word from my heart

Try and ignore the snake and co.focus on Christ and ask Him how you will deal with the situation He will answer you.

Then you know nothing ..Mr.bloodofthelamb

YES, I KNOW NOTHING, BUT THROUGH CHRIST JESUS MY WISDOM, KNOWLEDGE AND UNDERSTANDING, I KNOW ALL THINGS. PEACE!

@OP, let nobody deceive you here, give what belong to Ceaser to Ceaser and what belong to God to God.



The question you should be asking yourself is what does this spirit demand of you?

What pact was made with this spirit by The people before you?

A simple research with the elders in your home would shed more light and help in settlement of whatever agreement your fathers before entered with the spirit.



Think of this simple example, a debtor is always troubled till he settles his debt..very simple..



Go do your finding and get yourself settled...peace...!!

You are very correct, just realized that it was coming from my granny and my village idol

Every ancestral problem and curses are best fought at night ..i mean mid night like 1.00am



U ask why? ..that's about time they do the initiations and invoke the curse or strike the deal with ur ancestors.

Hence u give ceaser what belongs to ceaser ..fire for fire.



Wake up at night and pray a serious intercessory prayers for yourself and cut yourself loose..



Start by singing praises

Read Eph 6 the concluding 10 verses

Read read 1 john 3

Read revelations 12 vs 11



Then invite the Host of Heaven to come down and join u..invite Jesus Christ the Master and Grand Commander to Send His power over u and cover yourself with His blood



Confess all known and unknown sin to avoid any backlash



Then start a angry prayer and start Quoting every known scriptures that corresponds to ur plight and PRAY REAL HARD



Do this for 7days if u can and watch ur dreams



Its well with u bro

@OP, let nobody deceive you here, give what belong to Ceaser to Ceaser and what belong to God to God.



The question you should be asking yourself is what does this spirit demand of you?

What pact was made with this spirit by The people before you?

A simple research with the elders in your home would shed more light and help in settlement of whatever agreement your fathers before entered with the spirit.



Think of this simple example, a debtor is always troubled till he settles his debt..very simple..



someone gets it.

It's when people are very hopeless that they believe in these nonsense. The rest of the world is moving on,but we are here fighting python spirit and what have u.



Go to a developed country and tell them you are fighting python spirit and see if you won't be bundled into the psychiatric ward.



The same thing our grand parents believed in,our parents and yet we are so gullible to believe such too. Hopefully it will be passed to the children.

Ask me of any innovative ideas or tech Nigeria has contributed to the world. Absolutely nothing but very lazy minds that still believe in all manner of supernational things which has made them to be the most wicked set of people in this world.

Because the imams, babalawos and the pastors are benefiting fromy this,they keep on preaching and preaching it even to the unborn. And if one continously hears the same thing over and over again, it becomes the truth to him.

How can we move forward when we are so superstitious. Superstition and development don't work together. A very superstitious country is a low IQ country. The country can't boast of producing a single thing without help from outside. Very shameful 7 Likes 1 Share

Do the following.





1. Search your heart. Dedicate your life to Jesus afresh.



2. Do not allow evil, negative thought in your heart.



3. Read the Bible and let the word of God keep ringing in your heart. Don't read to forget. Keep it in your heart





The spirit has access to your thought system.



That's why it is able to disturb you.



If you keep that heart clean and for the word of God,



The access will stop



Deliverance starts with your mind system.



Ask yourself. How are we connected to the Spiritual world?



Thru the Flesh?....No



It is through our thought system.





The scriptures says....be ye TRANSFORMED by the renewal of your mind.



God bless you.

You should also pray.



A prayer of faith. Not of fear.





Can You show us your own work first then I can take you serious. Before then Wikipedia has this to say about India



According to the 2011 census, 79.8% of the population of India practices Hinduism and 14.2% adheres to Islam, while the remaining 6% adheres to other religions (Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism and various indigenous ethnically-bound faiths). Christianity is the 3rd largest religion in India.

The Most Advanced Country USA - Remember that the founding father built the country upon Christianity

According to a 2014 study by the Pew Research Center, 70.6% of the adult population identified themselves as Christians, with 46.5% professing attendance at a variety of churches that could be considered Protestant, and 20.8% professing Catholic beliefs. [/quote]



What of UK

Statistics - with a response of 64 percent stating 'Christian' and 26% stating 'None'. In the same survey, 63% claimed they are not religious with just 33% claiming they are. This suggests that the religious UK population identify themselves as having Christian beliefs, but maybe not as active 'church-goers'.

Even Russia that people claimed to be irreligious

Out of a population of 142,800,000 the survey found that 58,800,000 or 41% are Russian Orthodox, 9,400,000 or 6.5% are Muslims (including Sunni Islam, Shia Islam, Ahmadiyya Islam and a majority of unaffiliated Muslims), 5,900,000 or 4.1% are unaffiliated Christians, 2,100,000 or 1.5% believe in Orthodox Christianity

I can continue with Just Wikipedia, Now tell me which Developed Country is not religious. Africa Problem is Bad Leadership and lack of visionary leaders as US have it. WHAT are saying sassysure?Can You show us your own work first then I can take you serious. Before then Wikipedia has this to say about IndiaThe Most Advanced Country USA - Remember that the founding father built the country upon Christianity[/quote]Even Russia that people claimed to be irreligiousI can continue with Just Wikipedia, Now tell me which Developed Country is not religious. Africa Problem is Bad Leadership and lack of visionary leaders as US have it.

U know the source of ur problem already and you know the solution to it. Since it's ancestral, go to your village or wherever it started and make enquiries so as to understand ur problem then u take it from there. Be steadfast in prayers

Then cook it and it!



Our Problem in this country is just too Many

All you need is within you fam. Would have been easier to explain to you if u studied just a bit of science. Substitute spirit with energy and you can explain a lot of things. But no you won't because you are too lazy to use a machine (brain) God gave you for that. Every energy (spirit, vibration) that you fight against is merely seeking expression. The choice is all yours how you intend to use this energy.

Python spirit you say? You don't even understand the bible you read. Do you even read the Bible to get more knowledge or to satisfy your lazy Christian heart that "I read the Bible before I slept" like some defense?

At first I had the urge to insult you, but then as a practicing Christian I remembered Heb 7:7

Go deeper in prayer and learn how to pray warfare prayer