|'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by KingCassy(m): 9:34am
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state says he does not know the whereabouts of the missing leader of the now-outlawed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Recall that after the September 14th 'invasion' of the Umuahia home of Kanu by military officers, his members alleged that he had gone missing. They accused the military of taking him into hostage, an allegation the military has denied. Kanu who is standing trial for treason, is expected to be in court tomorrow, October 17th, for the resumed hearing of the case.
Source; http://www.kobohub.com/dont-know-whereabout-ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanu-abia-state-governor-okezie-ikpeazu-says/
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by Jh0wsef(m): 10:03am
Who cares?
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by clevvermind(m): 10:03am
THEY SHOULD ASK BUHARI OR BETTER STILL, THE MILITARY.
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by santicruz: 10:03am
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by pauljumbo: 10:03am
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by adeniyi55: 10:04am
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by Bolustical: 10:04am
Nigeria will burn down if they try to arrest me...NK 2017
Tell Buhari I am here...NK 2017
.................................................................
FACT CHECK
Nigeria is yet to burn down till now.
The hunch back is no longer in Umuahia
Yet his deluded e-warlords are here chanting a dead cause.
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by Bolustical: 10:04am
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by modelmike7(m): 10:04am
.....and who cares?!
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by Bolustical: 10:04am
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by neoOduduwa: 10:04am
Question 1: If the tally of a million pigs and idiots equals 100 tons of stupidity. Given that their ignorance proliferated at a rate of 97% every 5 seconds through a constant K. Find K without using a calculator
Question 1 is compulsory and carries a reward of 5 wraps of Akpu
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by dunkem21(m): 10:04am
Nobody seems to know
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by profolaolu: 10:05am
No cause for alarm KANU is live and eating chicken with Biafra contributed money
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by BarakOkenny(m): 10:06am
By the time python dance fall on you, you will soon know.
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by Jameslebronne: 10:06am
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:06am
Under whose bed he`s hiding, you mean? After the python came to dance, that is really little surprise.
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by adisabarber(m): 10:06am
With a little common sense, the government would have waited for Kanu to come to court tomorrow then arrest him. Instead, they decided to invade his home.
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by PointZerom: 10:06am
When the times comes, you all will kiss the truth.
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by masteryoda24: 10:07am
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by timsTNA: 10:07am
The man will never entrust you with information of his whereabouts. Y'all ain't trustworthy
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by hatchy: 10:07am
Governor, have you checked under his father's bed?
You know he is an old man that still lives with the father.
He definitely will hide there because of the Python's dance.
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by Unik3030: 10:08am
nnamrun cownu ,where are thou?
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by tino22(m): 10:08am
That's true.. you try Sir
#God bless Nigeria
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by tansderid: 10:08am
Keep lying
|Re: 'I Don’t Know The Whereabout Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu' – Abia State Governor by olayinkaboss11(m): 10:08am
Looking for something that is not lost, is the hardest work in life
