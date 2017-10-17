Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Cousin's Mother-In-Law Is Tormenting Her! (4575 Views)

Good day Nairalanders, it is with a sad heart I write this piece , the mother in law of my cousin is tormenting her, and it is affecting her both emotionally and physically.



My cousin has been married for one year and three months , she is yet to conceive and is medically healthy, but her mother in law is making her life miserable, for the last five month's her mother in law has been calling her in the midnight to shout at her to give her a grand child, she cannot report to her husband because it will cause a quarrel that might separate the son and mother and she will be called a witch and all blames will be pushed on her, my cousin refuse to eat anything and hardly speaks to anyone, her mother in law also constantly visits her to insult her , she tells my cousin that there is no barren woman in their family and she knows that she has aborted her womb and her time in the house will soon be up.



Please nairalanders what advice can I give to my cousin, because this lady is in pains . 2 Likes

lets her talk to her hubby abt it...he will know what to tell his mum. its too early for the mother to be disturbing her like that.



this is the type of woman that makes women wish their mother in law dead. 25 Likes 1 Share

That your cousin is not even serious. She doesn't want to tell her hubby about it so as to not create issues? Dafuq is wrong with her brain?? She'll continue to wallow in misery until the MIL brings in another wife right under her nose. I don't know if she thinks she's being a good wife by being silent on the issue, but let her know she's being an utterly dumb fvck!!! 50 Likes 1 Share

Is infertility always the fault of the woman? Have they done fertility tests? Has her husband been checked? Too many sterile men these days due to lifestyle.

Forget the excuse of she doesn't want to be called a witch. Her husband should be her confidant in times like this. A good husband should be sensitive to know his TTC wife is under pressure. If she continues swallowing insults, they'll wreck her and bring another wife for their son.



It's also possible the mother in-law is speaking her son's mind. She should restrict her MIL calls and tell her husband,his action would determine what next.



There is no award for the wife that collects/endures most insults. Maybe an award for the best walkover. Pseudo-humility, is what will kill Nigerian wives _endure insults outside : die of depression indoors. I don't tolerate insults from in-laws. Where does the husband go to in the midnight?Forget the excuse of she doesn't want to be called a witch. Her husband should be her confidant in times like this. A good husband should be sensitive to know his TTC wife is under pressure. If she continues swallowing insults, they'll wreck her and bring another wife for their son.It's also possible the mother in-law is speaking her son's mind. She should restrict her MIL calls and tell her husband,his action would determine what next. 22 Likes 1 Share

Ve they gone for the necessary fertility tests?

She will continue to endure torments without them taking steps to find the solution

Waste of time and emotions! 2 Likes

The best thing to do is to keep her coọl and over look the old woman, cus being sad/worried can never help her, rather it will worsen her situation

She should speak out before she dies depression and high bp 9 Likes 1 Share

she and her MIL should go to the clinic to run fertility tests if she's sure of herself.



She might have caused damage to her womb with abortions or untreated infections.





Goes to say things we do in the past always have a way of coming back to bite us in the ass 3 Likes 1 Share





This is not even something to keep from her husband. If he is going to caution his mother and she calls the wife a witch. So what Who cares?? His mum should mind her own house and allow her son to mind his. Your cousin is his wife. She has rights and privileges and she must be protected from the guy's family by him. She should better toughen up and stop crying up and down.



Your cousin is playing the gentle wife. In some situations you need to stand up for yourself and put yourself in a position where no inlaw can insult you. The best they would do is go through your husband. Does she have to pick up the calls just to listen to insults. If my MIL calls me to insult me, i wont utter a word. When i drop the call, i will call my mother to call her.



I will never forget the advice my oldest aunt gave me when i was getting married. She said "twaka tie do"...sit down comfortably there. That nobody can come and intimidate me in my husband's house. That i should sit comfortably and cross my legs . Your cousin is acting like she begged to marry the guy and she is somewhat privileged. Doesn't she have family?This is not even something to keep from her husband. If he is going to caution his mother and she calls the wife a witch. So whatWho cares?? His mum should mind her own house and allow her son to mind his. Your cousin is his wife. She has rights and privileges and she must be protected from the guy's family by him. She should better toughen up and stop crying up and down.Your cousin is playing the gentle wife. In some situations you need to stand up for yourself and put yourself in a position where no inlaw can insult you. The best they would do is go through your husband. Does she have to pick up the calls just to listen to insults. If my MIL calls me to insult me, i wont utter a word. When i drop the call, i will call my mother to call her.I will never forget the advice my oldest aunt gave me when i was getting married. She said "twaka tie do"...sit down comfortably there. That nobody can come and intimidate me in my husband's house. That i should sit comfortably and cross my legs 9 Likes 2 Shares

She should stop picking the woman's calls, and should only do so when her husband is around and she can put it on speaker.

Also, she should find something doing that would take her out of the house in the morning till evening when her husband will be back, so the old woman won't have a chance to corner her alone.

Thirdly, the couple needs to start seeking medical help for their infertility issues. For all you know, the man might be shooting blanks. 10 Likes

Must she pick the woman's calls?



She can also hand the phone to her husband especially in the middle of the night to pick the calls!



It's quite common place to be harassed like this and unfair but it is what it is she will have to find a means of protecting herself physically and otherwise 6 Likes 1 Share

Women are their own worst enemies. 8 Likes

just 1 year are u sure her husband is not supporting his mother,cos how can ur wife take midnight call & he didnt inquire to know who it is,who wouldnt know wen a woman is depressed.Nawa 2 Likes





My wife and I would stay three years without giving birth, I must enjoy her to the full before I start sharing equipments with any new born Do these things till happen in this modern age? WTF , some MIL's can be devils in human form, a marriage of just one year three monthsMy wife and I would stay three years without giving birth, I must enjoy her to the full before I start sharing equipments with any new born 3 Likes

Block her number simple 4 Likes

Ose! Block her number! Then block her ears to her! Block the entire being sef. Wtf is her problem. Haven't we heard of husbands shooting blanks? Ose! Block her number! Then block her ears to her! Block the entire being sef. Wtf is her problem. Haven't we heard of husbands shooting blanks? 3 Likes

Why is she picking the call? Switch off your phone at night. 2 Likes



Where is the husband whenever his mother comes around to harass his wife?? where is he when his mother places those midnight calls to his wife??



I've been thinking about something, on this infertility MIL issue, can't the lady's mother come and accuse her SIL for not letting her daughter give her a grandchild...just asking

Why can't people give couples breathing space? is it so difficult for in-laws to do? A year and half and all hell is getting loose already



Woman, let your husband know what his mum is making you go through with evidences, let him do something



Let your cousin and her husband get all fertility tests done, if it comes that the husband is the one with the issue, she should pay mama back in her coins.. When next mama Calls, she should wake her husband and let him hear what his mama has to say.Where is the husband whenever his mother comes around to harass his wife?? where is he when his mother places those midnight calls to his wife??I've been thinking about something, on this infertility MIL issue, can't the lady's mother come and accuse her SIL for not letting her daughter give her a grandchild...just askingWhy can't people give couples breathing space? is it so difficult for in-laws to do? A year and half and all hell is getting loose alreadyWoman, let your husband know what his mum is making you go through with evidences, let him do somethingLet your cousin and her husband get all fertility tests done, if it comes that the husband is the one with the issue, she should pay mama back in her coins.. 5 Likes





so that he too can partake on the Good night wishes. Since she's the type that doesn't like complain . It is very simple What kinda phone does your cousin use... Next time she is calling at midnight, She should put her phone on speaker and wake her man up.. that the mother wants to wish them good night.so that he too can partake on the Good night wishes. Since she's the type that doesn't like complain . It is very simple 3 Likes

What? Let her tell her husband asap! 2 Likes 1 Share





Yes, I know I sound harsh.



Why pick a tormenters call?



Why are you letting someone put you under that kind of pressure?



Is the husband totally unaware of the harassment or is he secretly instigating it?



How can you live in the same house with your wife and not know that your mum is harrasing her?



If she dies, life goes on.Yes, I know I sound harsh.Why pick a tormenters call?Why are you letting someone put you under that kind of pressure?Is the husband totally unaware of the harassment or is he secretly instigating it?How can you live in the same house with your wife and not know that your mum is harrasing her? 7 Likes 1 Share

That been said no doubt there are many horrible MIL so the wife should open up to her husband before she has a nervous breakdown .... how is this possible? .....except if husband and wife no dey sleep for same bed if not doesn't he hear when she leaving the room or on the phone . if it by phone simple wife should not pick up the callThat been said no doubt there are many horrible MIL so the wife should open up to her husband before she has a nervous breakdown .... 1 Like



Tell your cousin she needs to talk to herself and change her reasoning.



The issue at hand is not a big deal, tell your cousin to talk to her husband and to also talk to her mother. Delay is not denial and a woman with delay can still give birth to 7 children.



Let her change her line

That MIL is crazy. Hasn't she heard about couples staying 25,15,10,5 years before having a child? 1 Like

Let her block the MIL if she no wan tell hubby.



Her peace of mind is very important, if one is not psychologically okay, how belle wan take enter? 5 Likes

Let your cousin come clean with what she did with her womb! Too many abortions. Let your cousin come clean with what she did with her womb! Too many abortions. 1 Like