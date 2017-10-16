₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,402 members, 3,856,060 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 03:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers (9766 Views)
Regina Daniels Shares Throwback And Recent Photos / Fans Go Gaga As Regina Daniels Shares New Photos / Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by 36govs: 12:06pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared On Instagram with caption ..
Location thingie
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaTfS2VFifw/?hl=en&taken-by=regina.daniels
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by veeveejay(f): 12:45pm
filter things
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by Sleyanya1(m): 2:17pm
Truly Beautiful. I just wish she grows in wisdom too.
9 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by EzeEbira(m): 2:18pm
Anioma and Ebira women are the most beautiful in Nigeria.
proudly Anioma-Igbo
proudly Ebira
17 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by wunmi590(m): 2:18pm
Ok, seen, what next?
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by IAMSASHY(f): 2:18pm
finally she is 17
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by OtunbaEze: 2:18pm
Finally 17
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by prettyzee11(f): 2:18pm
Cool
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by DanielsParker: 2:18pm
olosho
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by Pjogs: 2:18pm
This small mbeke don enter 1m Instagram followers... Most of her followers na People Papa ooo. Vain generation
20 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by RapportNaija(m): 2:18pm
2
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by NwaAmaikpe: 2:19pm
If you've been privileged to see these fake Instagram Nollywood actresses looking like prisoners in that their rickety Mercedez Benz 0309 bus. You'd pity for them.
If they are not beside St. Patrick's College, Asaba's fence arguing over boys, you'd find them inside Zenith Hotel ordering waiters around for free food.
Nollywood is completely overrated.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by Aghans(m): 2:19pm
Naturally beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by AntiWailer: 2:19pm
Filter is more powerful and much more deceptive than make up.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by wiloy2k8(m): 2:19pm
DanielsParker:
lol .. stop am na
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by masciv: 2:19pm
This is impersonation...see what makeup is doing to ladies
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by Iseoluwani: 2:19pm
One million
When did she become a footballer
Even Davido still dey celebrate 1millon upon say he got 30billon in the acct
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by free2ryhme: 2:19pm
Msctchew
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by ruggedtimi(m): 2:19pm
veeveejay:i smell jealousy
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by bencobenz(m): 2:19pm
How's this news?
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by Realfitbody: 2:19pm
finally 17
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by KOPT55: 2:19pm
I would have preferred a braless shoot.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by Pidginwhisper: 2:19pm
This one wey don dey carry her 12yr old sister go club
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by tommykiwi(m): 2:19pm
Kudos to her.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by dfrost: 2:19pm
Yaba left and Kangaroo.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by Thelma1552: 2:20pm
No makeup makeup....
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by slimshadyl(m): 2:20pm
ok
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by kay29000(m): 2:20pm
She looks 15. Makeup sure makes these girls look older than their ages.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares No Makeup Picture, Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers by deepwater(f): 2:20pm
sometime i wonder if it was the media pressure that added one more year to her age.
It is like her 17th birthday came after series of online complain about her being 16 for ever.
little one, 16 or 17 use your time well, do not go astray, men are not interested in your no make up or make up pictures neither are they interested in your age.
They just want to smash your little kpekus, register their names and when its old they come back to shine the remaining kongo!!!
Be wise, choose well.
Goodluck
1 Like
Tiger Woods’ Mistresses Hold “anniversary” Party Of When He Crashed His Whip! / Nigerian Professionals Decide Emmy Award Finalists / Girl Transforms Herself Into Drake By Using Make Up!
Viewing this topic: adeoge86, Yobii(m), Tloc(m), NaijaCelebrity, marimaar, EaglesT(m), victorbrock(m), Oluaso, toluwalopsy(f), yinkakani(m), passwelle, achi4u(m), loverofgoodtins, adekanbai, olamidefatoye(f), lomzy1(m), ephraimlongkat, iyisco2001(m), realruth1(f), dominique(f), mhizgap(f), Mccallistas(m), chidelacreme(f), gozmaxs(m), Alexk2(m), zubydave(m), Ilajeboy(m), Jerroryb123, apoti(m), kindheart1234, krestup, whitebeard(m), brudiga, timidapsin(m), sinaj(f), mallorca(m), Rukkydelta(f), KimBerlyie, ArchEnemy(m), Bhol28, enny4real23(m), temmydammy and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23