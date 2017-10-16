₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by WotzupNG: 1:13pm
Below are pictures showing Senator Dino Melaye and Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The pictures were shared on Instagram.
The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy (France) and William Randal Cremer (United Kingdom). It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations. Initially, the organization was for individual parliamentarians, but has since transformed into an international organization of the parliaments of sovereign states. - wikipedia
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Baawaa(m): 1:17pm
There is nothing on their heads than what to steal,yeye senators
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by delli(m): 2:45pm
This Dino no even wan gree
Must he always for the camera anytime he travels out of the country as if na new to him
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by WotzupNG: 4:49pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by JayJohnson: 5:42pm
The two marketeers controlling the affairs of the thieving Senate
The silent thief and his bodyguard
May sense fall you both
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by chris4gold(m): 5:43pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by NoFavors: 5:43pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Alal(m): 5:43pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by heilige(m): 5:43pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by free2ryhme: 5:43pm
WotzupNG:
Gang of thieves
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Bolustical: 5:43pm
Dino should enjoy his life while it lasts. With Yahaya Bello being the governor, he can kiss the Senate good bye.
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Bolustical: 5:43pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by RapportNaija(m): 5:44pm
Everybody we suit, only Dino think say this h vintage shirt wey e wear few days ago with this jacket na him suite am... Takwa bae senator
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by AkupeMBANO(m): 5:44pm
you may not like these men, but trust me Dino and Saraki are actually the biggest and most active politicians in Nigeria right now. these men are pure stake and share holders in the current and future politics of this nation. I heard some persons wanted to recall Dino? really? Bros! it's easier to recall your trespasses than even a melaye's double ganger right now. Take it or collect it, these men have been highly pragmatic and active in the politics of this nation even amidst challenges facing them. I actually evny these men from the bottom of my heart and pray to be like them someday. haters please dedicate your skul in ogun state, Dino melaye is one of my mentors so long politics of Nigeria is concerned.
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Ibrahim9090: 5:44pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by mana123: 5:44pm
DINO MELAYE: JOHNNY BRAVO of KOGI
POWER RANGER OF KOGI
HES ONLY THERE FOR THE PHOTO OPS.
AM SURE HE HAS NO IDEA ABOUT WHAT THE OTHER SERIOUS ATTENDEES ARE SAYING.
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by fabulousfortune(m): 5:44pm
See d way Saraki stand like robot
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by DjSas11: 5:45pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by maxiuc(m): 5:45pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by cristianisraeli: 5:45pm
WotzupNG:
nobody know them
them they always humble when them comot for nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Dnept: 5:46pm
Inter looting union u mean
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by ogaJon: 5:46pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by NEIGHBOUR(m): 5:47pm
All hail Saraki's family thug.
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Tamass: 5:48pm
dino melaye shaa
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by abuaaliyah(m): 5:49pm
see as bukola stand like a nepa pole
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Zeewal: 5:50pm
Please can't he at least look at how his other colleagues dressed. He is always dressed like a complete illitrate.
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by spokesboy: 5:51pm
See the careless and disrespectful way Dino Melaye is dressed, knowing well that he represents Nigeria at the forum.
And some youths are sitting down, hoping this country will change for good with these set of people.
We have to form a new movement to unseat these wicked leaders come 2019.
#Naija2019YouthRevolution
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by kay29000(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by FisifunKododada: 5:58pm
Bukola and his
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by Uziyl(m): 6:02pm
Dino's own is to be taking pictures every where he goes. are you a slay papa?
|Re: Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) by 360great(m): 6:03pm
