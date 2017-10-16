Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye And Bukola Saraki At The Inter-parliamentary Union (pictures) (5262 Views)

Dino Melaye And His Children At Zoo Atlanta (Photos) / Caption This Photo Of Amaechi And Bukola Saraki / Senator Dino Melaye And His Vintage Car Spotted In Maitama [photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy (France) and William Randal Cremer (United Kingdom). It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations. Initially, the organization was for individual parliamentarians, but has since transformed into an international organization of the parliaments of sovereign states. - wikipedia



https://www.wotzup.ng/dino-melaye-bukola-saraki-inter-parliamentary-union/ Below are pictures showing Senator Dino Melaye and Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The pictures were shared on Instagram.The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy (France) and William Randal Cremer (United Kingdom). It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations. Initially, the organization was for individual parliamentarians, but has since transformed into an international organization of the parliaments of sovereign states. - wikipedia

There is nothing on their heads than what to steal,yeye senators 12 Likes

This Dino no even wan gree

Must he always for the camera anytime he travels out of the country as if na new to him

lalasticlala more

The two marketeers controlling the affairs of the thieving Senate



The silent thief and his bodyguard



May sense fall you both 5 Likes

Good 1

Ok

i see

WotzupNG:



Below are pictures showing Senator Dino Melaye and Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The pictures were shared on Instagram.



The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy (France) and William Randal Cremer (United Kingdom). It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations. Initially, the organization was for individual parliamentarians, but has since transformed into an international organization of the parliaments of sovereign states. - wikipedia



https://www.wotzup.ng/dino-melaye-bukola-saraki-inter-parliamentary-union/



Gang of thieves Gang of thieves

Dino should enjoy his life while it lasts. With Yahaya Bello being the governor, he can kiss the Senate good bye.

Yes







Anyways check out Everybody we suit, only Dino think say this h vintage shirt wey e wear few days ago with this jacket na him suite am... Takwa bae senatorAnyways check out top Nigerian health blog and be free

you may not like these men, but trust me Dino and Saraki are actually the biggest and most active politicians in Nigeria right now. these men are pure stake and share holders in the current and future politics of this nation. I heard some persons wanted to recall Dino? really? Bros! it's easier to recall your trespasses than even a melaye's double ganger right now. Take it or collect it, these men have been highly pragmatic and active in the politics of this nation even amidst challenges facing them. I actually evny these men from the bottom of my heart and pray to be like them someday. haters please dedicate your skul in ogun state, Dino melaye is one of my mentors so long politics of Nigeria is concerned.

Space Booked

DINO MELAYE: JOHNNY BRAVO of KOGI

POWER RANGER OF KOGI



HES ONLY THERE FOR THE PHOTO OPS.

AM SURE HE HAS NO IDEA ABOUT WHAT THE OTHER SERIOUS ATTENDEES ARE SAYING. 2 Likes

See d way Saraki stand like robot

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim 2 Likes

WotzupNG:



Below are pictures showing Senator Dino Melaye and Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The pictures were shared on Instagram.



The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy (France) and William Randal Cremer (United Kingdom). It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations. Initially, the organization was for individual parliamentarians, but has since transformed into an international organization of the parliaments of sovereign states. - wikipedia



https://www.wotzup.ng/dino-melaye-bukola-saraki-inter-parliamentary-union/

nobody know them



them they always humble when them comot for nigeria nobody know themthem they always humble when them comot for nigeria

Inter looting union u mean

BRAVO

All hail Saraki's family thug.

dino melaye shaa

see as bukola stand like a nepa pole

Please can't he at least look at how his other colleagues dressed. He is always dressed like a complete illitrate.

See the careless and disrespectful way Dino Melaye is dressed, knowing well that he represents Nigeria at the forum.

And some youths are sitting down, hoping this country will change for good with these set of people.

We have to form a new movement to unseat these wicked leaders come 2019.

#Naija2019YouthRevolution

Hmm

tout sorry bodyguard









Bukola and hissorry bodyguard 1 Like

Dino's own is to be taking pictures every where he goes. are you a slay papa?