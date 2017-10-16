Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London (2053 Views)

Tania Omotayo Hits Club Rumors In Sexy Outfit / Iyanya Celebrates His 30th Birthday With Mavin Stars & Wizkid Ex Tania / Wizkid’s Ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo Pregnant Too?? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Tania disclosed this via IG, revealing that she has since resumed at the tertiary school!.





http://edition.soundoro.com/wizkid-extania-omotayo-admitted-university/ Tania Omotayo, who recently went into the Fashion Business, graduated from college in 2013, but has has decided to now further her studies, She got admitted into Univeristy of the Arts, London.Tania disclosed this via IG, revealing that she has since resumed at the tertiary school!.

After oloshing around

Hmmm wrn Olosho no pay again, baby mama no slay again

hmmmmm

She forget wetin she suppose do dey follow wizy boy for yansh. Small time now,,she go say she be 17 years. 1 Like

she's scared of returning to school, is she being forced?

I'm happy for her, she s realized her mistake and decided to take a stand...not like some girls....I support her jarey ...go girl ! 1 Like







The only question on my mind is,



How will a University degree improve her trade of high-end pröstitution? The only question on my mind is,How will a University degree improve her trade of high-end pröstitution? 1 Share



Ask lalasticlala oh

The school just manage enrol you because of your profile..but to get the pali ...lecturers for there mean business...



This one no be Yabatech, abi UniLag abi Uni Abeaokuta You must read to pass in this school oh...no bottom power for this schoolAsk lalasticlala ohThe school just manage enrol you because of your profile..but to get the pali ...lecturers for there mean business...This one no be Yabatech, abi UniLag abi Uni Abeaokuta

how this one take be news

good one, i hope she will be able to concentrate fully on her education within this period. 1 Like

NaijaCelebrity:

Tania Omotayo, who recently went into the Fashion Business, graduated from college in 2013, but has has decided to now further her studies, She got admitted into Univeristy of the Arts, London.



Tania disclosed this via IG, revealing that she has since resumed at the tertiary school!.





http://edition.soundoro.com/wizkid-extania-omotayo-admitted-university/



Till her death this girl will be refered to as "wizkids ex" Till her death this girl will be refered to as "wizkids ex"

nmj

so when she is getting married, bloggers will title it "Wizkids ex tania omotaya getting married"

h

Kk

Cool

Kkq

No Go Show Ur Sef There Ooo ;DNo Go Show Ur Sef There Ooo

I'm happy for her



These days, youths are becoming so restless by posting everything on the media.



Why?

No Go Show Ur Sef There O No Go Show Ur Sef There O

I'm happy for her



But why are these days youths becoming so restless by posting everything on the media?

RUBBISH

NwaAmaikpe:







The only question on my mind is,



How will a University degree improve her trade of high-end pröstitution? did guy sef did guy sef

NwaAmaikpe:







The only question on my mind is,



How will a University degree improve her trade of high-end pröstitution? dis guy sef dis guy sef





I weak iswear Wizkid Ex, na her own title be datI weak iswear

so the idio t never gain admission since

Badonasty:





Till her death this girl will be refered to as "wizkids ex" My thoughts exactly. E be like say na her greatest achievement be that. My thoughts exactly. E be like say na her greatest achievement be that.

Isn't it possible for this girl to be referred to without dropping Wizkid's name?