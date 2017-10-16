₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by NaijaCelebrity: 1:43pm
Tania Omotayo, who recently went into the Fashion Business, graduated from college in 2013, but has has decided to now further her studies, She got admitted into Univeristy of the Arts, London.
Tania disclosed this via IG, revealing that she has since resumed at the tertiary school!.
http://edition.soundoro.com/wizkid-extania-omotayo-admitted-university/
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by LUGBE: 1:48pm
After oloshing around
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by policy12: 1:50pm
Hmmm wrn Olosho no pay again, baby mama no slay again
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by choku123: 2:10pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by Woly: 2:12pm
She forget wetin she suppose do dey follow wizy boy for yansh. Small time now,,she go say she be 17 years.
1 Like
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by SuperSuave(m): 2:14pm
she's scared of returning to school, is she being forced?
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by DCONE1(m): 2:25pm
I'm happy for her, she s realized her mistake and decided to take a stand...not like some girls....I support her jarey ...go girl !
1 Like
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by NwaAmaikpe: 2:55pm
The only question on my mind is,
How will a University degree improve her trade of high-end pröstitution?
1 Share
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by Keneking: 2:55pm
You must read to pass in this school oh...no bottom power for this school
Ask lalasticlala oh
The school just manage enrol you because of your profile..but to get the pali ...lecturers for there mean business...
This one no be Yabatech, abi UniLag abi Uni Abeaokuta
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by bunmioguns(m): 2:56pm
how this one take be news
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by Teewhy2: 2:56pm
good one, i hope she will be able to concentrate fully on her education within this period.
1 Like
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by Badonasty(m): 2:57pm
NaijaCelebrity:
Till her death this girl will be refered to as "wizkids ex"
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by saraki2019(m): 2:57pm
nmj
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by efilefun(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by classicfrank4u(m): 2:58pm
so when she is getting married, bloggers will title it "Wizkids ex tania omotaya getting married"
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by classicfrank4u(m): 2:58pm
h
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by OtunbaEze: 2:59pm
Kk
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by lucrownt(m): 2:59pm
Cool
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by Pidginwhisper: 2:59pm
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by OtunbaEze: 2:59pm
Kkq
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by Muhammadaliyu(m): 2:59pm
No Go Show Ur Sef There Ooo ;DNo Go Show Ur Sef There Ooo
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by patyowr: 2:59pm
I'm happy for her
These days, youths are becoming so restless by posting everything on the media.
Why?
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by Muhammadaliyu(m): 3:00pm
No Go Show Ur Sef There O
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by patyowr: 3:00pm
I'm happy for her
But why are these days youths becoming so restless by posting everything on the media?
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by stevenson007: 3:00pm
RUBBISH
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by samdeto(m): 3:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:did guy sef
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by samdeto(m): 3:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:dis guy sef
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by SirLakes: 3:01pm
Wizkid Ex, na her own title be dat
I weak iswear
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by beamtopola: 3:01pm
so the idio t never gain admission since
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by Ranchhoddas(m): 3:02pm
Badonasty:My thoughts exactly. E be like say na her greatest achievement be that.
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by SlayQueenSlayer: 3:03pm
Isn't it possible for this girl to be referred to without dropping Wizkid's name?
|Re: Tania Omotayo Admitted Into Univeristy Of The Arts, London by samdeto(m): 3:04pm
Badonasty:even when she gets married
