She shared a photo of him on twitter and captioned it:

"Just take a look at my #MCM and #MCE. I am a blessed woman. #MansTooHot"















http://gidifeed.com/mans-hot-pastor-foluke-adeboye-gushes-husband/

Bloggers let her be It's her marriage

cute 2 Likes

Man looks at the outward appearance but God looks at the heart. 3 Likes

so mama sef dey use #tag....this is serious

The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka

Skibiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom

Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun

Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun

Poom, poom, you dun know

alright





Be like say mama sef dey watch MTV base and Trending on HipTV.



How did she know the meaning of "MCM" and the "MansnotHot" trend?Be like say mama sef dey watch MTV base and Trending on HipTV.Yes ma, this tweet is not holy

mofeoluwadassah:

so mama sef dey use #tag....this is serious lol lol 2 Likes

#MansTooHot, I'm not understanding , I'm not understanding



is this not a sin?but if na member post am now you and your private jet husband go say na sin..if you are a dundi christian way no get money for soap..do not quote me unless i will crush you and even adeboye cant save you

Daddy G.O thing go skkrrrrryah pat pat pat pat pat pat skiiii

LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THINGY! !! 1 Like

I can't believe mama is doing the #mcm thingy.... best guess na the handler job. All the same sha... #weldonma 4 Likes

And my parish pastor will be telling me what not to do on social media 2 Likes

Cool Cool 1 Like

Loyalblak007:

Bloggers let her be THREAD CLOSED! THREAD CLOSED!

I've tried to imagine Daddy G.O receiving head from Foluke but the image is not forming. Somebody, please help. 1 Like

YOU ARE INVITING TROUBLE.

ACT LIKE A PASTORS WIFE AND NOT AN ATTENTION CRAZED TEENAGER

RESPECT YOURSELF AND YOUR CONGREGATION

THERE IS NO NEED FOR THIS TYPE OF TRASH, WOMAN

IT IS NOT PROPER AT ALL

DECIDE WHAT YOU WANT TO BE: PASTORS WIFE OR STEPHANIE OTOBO. 9 Likes

Spiritual fada in d mood

Things of the world Naim church woman dey use. Nobody holy pass oh 2 Likes

Articul8:

Hahahaha those parish pastors can disturb I don't even have any of church members on any social media as friends



My pastor no dey let me rest he always disturbing of my mustache and beards I tire oooo,



From the little I know about them, I can categorically say she wasn't the one that posted that. Maybe Leke, how she won take know what's 'man's too hot'? Lol,

This couple has worked hard and already fulfilled the glorious Purpose for which they were created, it's left for you and I to impact the world for good. Who knows, you reading this could have been my victim because I would probably have kidnapped and used you or other persons for ritual if not for... Only GOD knows how many millions of people that his preaching helped transformed from being evil to good. I was a semi-Herbalist before I heard his preaching and got bornagain in RCCG, weather you want to acknowledge the truth or not they touch so many lives for good. It's their time to enjoy the rest of their worthy life before they leave this plane of existence to the higher realm. I love Mummy and Daddy Adeboye.



The guy below me is such a perv! Daddy has severally reiterated that MouthAction is sexual perversion, devil popularize and trivialize it because he knows it destroys the glory/power/authority of the Mouth.

KOPT55:

I'm loving this!This couple has worked hard and already fulfilled the glorious Purpose for which they were created, it's left for you and I to impact the world for good. Who knows, you reading this could have been my victim because I would probably have kidnapped and used you or other persons for ritual if not for... Only GOD knows how many millions of people that his preaching helped transformed from being evil to good. I was a semi-Herbalist before I heard his preaching and got bornagain in RCCG, weather you want to acknowledge the truth or not they touch so many lives for good. It's their time to enjoy the rest of their worthy life before they leave this plane of existence to the higher realm. I love Mummy and Daddy Adeboye.The guy below me is such a perv! Daddy has severally reiterated that MouthAction is sexual perversion, devil popularize and trivialize it because he knows it destroys the glory/power/authority of the Mouth.