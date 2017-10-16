₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by NaijaCelebrity: 4:47pm
Pastor Foluke Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian church, is seriously gushing over her husband, Pastor Adeboye.
She shared a photo of him on twitter and captioned it:
"Just take a look at my #MCM and #MCE. I am a blessed woman. #MansTooHot"
http://gidifeed.com/mans-hot-pastor-foluke-adeboye-gushes-husband/
4 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by Loyalblak007(f): 4:48pm
It's her marriage
Bloggers let her be
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by TheMainMan: 4:53pm
cute
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by thesicilian: 5:00pm
Man looks at the outward appearance but God looks at the heart.
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by mofeoluwadassah: 5:21pm
so mama sef dey use #tag....this is serious
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by BreezyCB(m): 5:26pm
The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka
Skibiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom
Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun
Poom, poom, you dun know
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by ezana1(m): 5:26pm
B
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by Jaytecq(m): 5:26pm
alright
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by Papiikush: 5:26pm
How did she know the meaning of "MCM" and the "MansnotHot" trend?
Be like say mama sef dey watch MTV base and Trending on HipTV.
Yes ma, this tweet is not holy
17 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by HumbleGee(m): 5:27pm
mofeoluwadassah:lol
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by stcool(m): 5:27pm
#MansTooHot, I'm not understanding
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by cristianisraeli: 5:27pm
She shared a photo of him on twitter and captioned it:
"Just take a look at my #MCM and #MCE. I am a blessed woman. #MansTooHot"
http://gidifeed.com/mans-hot-pastor-foluke-adeboye-gushes-husband/
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44[/quote]
is this not a sin?but if na member post am now you and your private jet husband go say na sin..if you are a dundi christian way no get money for soap..do not quote me unless i will crush you and even adeboye cant save you
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by PMWSpirit(m): 5:27pm
Daddy G.O thing go skkrrrrryah pat pat pat pat pat pat skiiii
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by modelmike7(m): 5:28pm
LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THINGY! !!
1 Like
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by lumzybo: 5:28pm
I can't believe mama is doing the #mcm thingy.... best guess na the handler job. All the same sha... #weldonma
4 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by Articul8(m): 5:28pm
And my parish pastor will be telling me what not to do on social media
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by solpat(m): 5:28pm
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by anochuko01(m): 5:28pm
Loyalblak007:THREAD CLOSED!
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by KOPT55: 5:29pm
I've tried to imagine Daddy G.O receiving head from Foluke but the image is not forming. Somebody, please help.
1 Like
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by yabatown: 5:29pm
YOU ARE INVITING TROUBLE.
ACT LIKE A PASTORS WIFE AND NOT AN ATTENTION CRAZED TEENAGER
RESPECT YOURSELF AND YOUR CONGREGATION
THERE IS NO NEED FOR THIS TYPE OF TRASH, WOMAN
IT IS NOT PROPER AT ALL
DECIDE WHAT YOU WANT TO BE: PASTORS WIFE OR STEPHANIE OTOBO.
9 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by maxiuc(m): 5:29pm
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by asawanathegreat(m): 5:30pm
Spiritual fada in d mood
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by Dnept: 5:30pm
Things of the world Naim church woman dey use. Nobody holy pass oh
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by maxiuc(m): 5:31pm
Articul8:Hahahaha those parish pastors can disturb I don't even have any of church members on any social media as friends
My pastor no dey let me rest he always disturbing of my mustache and beards I tire oooo,
1 Like
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by Isaacpyo04(m): 5:33pm
Lol,
From the little I know about them, I can categorically say she wasn't the one that posted that. Maybe Leke, how she won take know what's 'man's too hot'?
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by free2ryhme: 5:34pm
NaijaCelebrity:
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by SurePresident: 5:34pm
I'm loving this! This couple has worked hard and already fulfilled the glorious Purpose for which they were created, it's left for you and I to impact the world for good. Who knows, you reading this could have been my victim because I would probably have kidnapped and used you or other persons for ritual if not for... Only GOD knows how many millions of people that his preaching helped transformed from being evil to good. I was a semi-Herbalist before I heard his preaching and got bornagain in RCCG, weather you want to acknowledge the truth or not they touch so many lives for good. It's their time to enjoy the rest of their worthy life before they leave this plane of existence to the higher realm. I love Mummy and Daddy Adeboye.
The guy below me is such a perv! Daddy has severally reiterated that MouthAction is sexual perversion, devil popularize and trivialize it because he knows it destroys the glory/power/authority of the Mouth.
KOPT55:
1 Like
|Re: Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye by blowjob: 5:34pm
SHE DEY HAIL AM, ..MY GUY,THE MASTER SCAMMER...STUPID AND IGNORANT 200MILL MUMU...
1 Like
