



During her years of suffering from evil attacks and a moving object in her womb, Mrs. Chantal Bridget Nyemeck would not only find herself dining in the company of dead people in the dream but she was also continuously tormented by a spiritual husband. In the physical, she actually experienced a moving object that gave her great pain in her womb.



One day, she had a dream in which she saw Prophet T.B. Joshua place her in water, saying ‘Be cleansed!’. After such an encounter, she believed that the solution would come once she travelled from her native country Cameroon to visit The SCOAN. She had the grace to be in the service last Sunday, during which time the Prophet offered Mass Prayer. Indeed, the power of God located Mrs. Chantal Bridget Nyemeck, who vomited a cockroach to the shock of all in the church and those watching the events scrolling across the screen.



During her testimony, Mrs. Nyemeck said she felt an object moving around her stomach as the man of God continued to command out the demonic spirits and objects. Having left the congregation marveled and jaw-dropped by the occurrence, Mrs. Chantal Bridget Nyemeck testified that her years of pain are now a thing of the past and that she now sleeps soundly with no social mingling with dead people or a spiritual husband.





