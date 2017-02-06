₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by henryanna36: 3:37pm
UNINVITED OCCUPANCY OF COCKROACH EXPIRED FOR GOOD
During her years of suffering from evil attacks and a moving object in her womb, Mrs. Chantal Bridget Nyemeck would not only find herself dining in the company of dead people in the dream but she was also continuously tormented by a spiritual husband. In the physical, she actually experienced a moving object that gave her great pain in her womb.
One day, she had a dream in which she saw Prophet T.B. Joshua place her in water, saying ‘Be cleansed!’. After such an encounter, she believed that the solution would come once she travelled from her native country Cameroon to visit The SCOAN. She had the grace to be in the service last Sunday, during which time the Prophet offered Mass Prayer. Indeed, the power of God located Mrs. Chantal Bridget Nyemeck, who vomited a cockroach to the shock of all in the church and those watching the events scrolling across the screen.
During her testimony, Mrs. Nyemeck said she felt an object moving around her stomach as the man of God continued to command out the demonic spirits and objects. Having left the congregation marveled and jaw-dropped by the occurrence, Mrs. Chantal Bridget Nyemeck testified that her years of pain are now a thing of the past and that she now sleeps soundly with no social mingling with dead people or a spiritual husband.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/lady-voits-cockroach-at-prophet-tb.html?m=1
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by doctimonyeka(m): 3:39pm
Eeeeeeuw.... Lord have mercy...
Thank God for grace..
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by SirJeffry(m): 3:41pm
Please all these miracles, are they for real? When and how did she eat the cockroach?
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by ZombieTERROR: 3:47pm
It's time we invited TB Joshua to nairaland
Imagine what nairalanders will vomit
Where is sarrki.. Omenkalives .. Vedaxcool
Hungerbad...etc Make una line up oo
It's gonna be a vomiting galore
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by femolacqua(m): 3:47pm
OMG
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by emeijeh(m): 3:50pm
ZombieTERROR:
Epic!! !!
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by favourmic(m): 4:37pm
and some people still dont believe Edo airline witch craft
how come cockroach enter her?
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by ziego(m): 4:38pm
k
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by obembet(m): 4:38pm
This man need deliverance too
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by xstry(m): 4:39pm
Rubbish
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by gqboyy(m): 4:39pm
Yuck
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by ayogozie(m): 4:39pm
Am just scared of this life may God have mercy on our soul
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by obamd: 4:39pm
Lmao. I don't ever put my mouth in TB Joshua's business. His follwers will start cursing immediately.
Maybe I've just been unlucky to come across the very offensively defensive ones.
But this cockroach story fit get as e be
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by obembet(m): 4:39pm
SirJeffry:
Only you can ask TB that question OOO
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by VickyRotex(f): 4:39pm
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by kingreign: 4:40pm
SirJeffry:
They're
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by AlexCk: 4:40pm
Hmmm.
Maybe she just ate a bad soup that already had a dead cockroach in it, hence d cockroach vomit .
But shaa,
God dey
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by tosyne2much(m): 4:42pm
To all those who don't believe in spiritual powers, I just hope you will not be a victim of it because you admit
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by Tenim47(m): 4:42pm
hoW come? did she hide it in her cheek
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by GodsOwnFav: 4:42pm
Lord have mercy! Africans and juju, shear wickedness from the pit of hell.
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by caniva(m): 4:43pm
Staged and Played for the Blinds
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by emmy4lov(m): 4:46pm
that is the cockroach that is not allowing her sing well ...
many of our sisters in church have all swallowed co c k-roach and they find it difficult to sing, even in the choir. ..
lol .. just thinking out loud lol
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by JustinSlayer69: 4:48pm
All these Pastors would win Oscar awards for Best Director and Actor
Same man couldn't predict his own church would collapse
" A woman would win the US Presidential Elections....God told me this"
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by alignacademy(m): 4:51pm
Ouch
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by ApenaEde: 4:54pm
Dat is y I left Christianity 4 Islam.
This mumu mumu magic advert 4 Church just taya me. Every day na magic competition for churches, each trying 2 outdo d other.
Fakes
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by Pranxta(m): 4:54pm
Op, maka why?
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by daddyrich: 4:56pm
If I hear eh
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by BrutalJab: 4:56pm
The Lord is good.
If you don't believe it, go and watch the video. Chikena
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by jimb(m): 4:56pm
when people dey hustle cocroach pepper soup fr kogi, this wan dey vomit the one wey en chop.
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by Olateef(m): 4:58pm
How do you expect us to progress as a country if people still believes in fraud like this ..
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by Josephamstrong1(m): 5:02pm
eeeh!
|Re: Lady "Vomits Cockcroach" As T.B Joshua Prays For Her In His Church (pics) by dedons: 5:03pm
Only in Africa.
