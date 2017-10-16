₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 5:44pm
it was successful
notable men and women was there
note: i belong to no party for now
Obiano forked up when we needed him most
obaze yet to give me a valid reason to trust him that he won't be worse than Obiano
haaa Tony nwoye that one even with 500,000 federal might will not go pass nsugbe his town so he's not even in competition
am yet to make a decision on what it will be by then but surely it will be between Obiano or obaze
enjoy the pictures
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 5:46pm
Morocco nwa mmaduka and his group
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 5:46pm
Lalasticlala
Seun obinoscopy
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 5:51pm
more pictures loading
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by phemmyutd(m): 5:59pm
See them. The same people crying no election, don enter Asho-Ebi for campaign.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 6:00pm
lalasticlala Seun obinoscopy
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 6:01pm
phemmyutd:
claptrap
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by clevvermind(m): 6:02pm
UNSERIOUS PEOPLE.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 6:03pm
just observing
Lalasticlala obinoscopy Seun
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 6:05pm
clevvermind:
Nonsense trash
posting campaign pictures doesn't guarantee voting
kiss the truth
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by Spylord48: 6:11pm
I thought there won't be any election in Anambra state? Why are you then campaigning for PDp?
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by victorvezx(m): 6:26pm
No ERECTION in Anambra state
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by oka4ugoo: 6:27pm
S
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by Tamass: 6:28pm
Where is yul edochie...? i thought he was also contesting
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by deafeyez: 6:28pm
Wow I love the spirit in Peter Obi.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by castrol180(m): 6:28pm
trashy post by alfawalefatai, what's the meaning of notable men and women was there? The bold...are you the one (op)with no party for now or who?
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by brainpulse: 6:29pm
A dead corrupt party
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by Bolustical: 6:29pm
Na wa o. Little by little, the hunchback fugitive is becoming as irrelevant as a 5 naira note.
Election is gonna hold in 30-31 days and Mr. Albino will become totally useless.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by Badonasty(m): 6:29pm
AlfaWaleFatai:
Wish them all the best
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by leo047: 6:29pm
Ipob will be like..where is Nnamdi kanu
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by victorvezx(m): 6:29pm
Cc: mynd44
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by IJOBA2: 6:29pm
Spylord48:YOU SOUND LIKE EWEDU MUSLIM
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by saraki2019(m): 6:30pm
where is MAZI KANU
HE CLAIM THAT NIGERIA WILL BURMN
IF ELECTION IS DONE IS ANAMBRA?
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by autotrader014(m): 6:31pm
Spylord48:
Leave noise makers joor
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by jobaltol: 6:32pm
Click like if you think that 1000 naira was the reason for the massive turnout...
Click share if you think otherwise
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by Elnino4ladies: 6:32pm
No lefeldum No erection
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by KingGBsky(m): 6:32pm
What happened?
No biafra flag?
Sorry... *python dance*
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by McINoWell: 6:32pm
I thought they said no election in anambra..
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by sam4(m): 6:33pm
Kawi be kaba be Niyi Omo enia. omo ale ni awon people sha.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by Bolustical: 6:35pm
Someone should please mail, tag Nnamdi Kanu these pictures and tell him election is gonna hold.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by kafiz1(m): 6:35pm
Tamass:yep,nt in pdp rada in ...
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Campaign Flag Off In Pictures by Spylord48: 6:36pm
IJOBA2:Keep shouting Ewedu Moslem. am from Anambra state just in case U don't know
