it was successful

notable men and women was there



note: i belong to no party for now



Obiano forked up when we needed him most

obaze yet to give me a valid reason to trust him that he won't be worse than Obiano

haaa Tony nwoye that one even with 500,000 federal might will not go pass nsugbe his town so he's not even in competition



am yet to make a decision on what it will be by then but surely it will be between Obiano or obaze





Morocco nwa mmaduka and his group



more pictures loading

See them. The same people crying no election, don enter Asho-Ebi for campaign.

See them. The same people crying no election, don enter Asho-Ebi for campaign.

claptrap claptrap

UNSERIOUS PEOPLE.



just observing

UNSERIOUS PEOPLE.

Nonsense trash

posting campaign pictures doesn't guarantee voting

I thought there won't be any election in Anambra state? Why are you then campaigning for PDp?

No ERECTION in Anambra state

Where is yul edochie...? i thought he was also contesting

Wow I love the spirit in Peter Obi.

trashy post by alfawalefatai, what's the meaning of notable men and women was there? The bold...are you the one (op)with no party for now or who?

A dead corrupt party

Na wa o. Little by little, the hunchback fugitive is becoming as irrelevant as a 5 naira note.



Election is gonna hold in 30-31 days and Mr. Albino will become totally useless.

Wish them all the best Wish them all the best

Ipob will be like..where is Nnamdi kanu

I thought there won't be any election in Anambra state? Why are you then campaigning for PDp? YOU SOUND LIKE EWEDU MUSLIM YOU SOUND LIKE EWEDU MUSLIM

where is MAZI KANU

HE CLAIM THAT NIGERIA WILL BURMN

IF ELECTION IS DONE IS ANAMBRA?

I thought there won't be any election in Anambra state? Why are you then campaigning for PDp?

Leave noise makers joor Leave noise makers joor

Click like if you think that 1000 naira was the reason for the massive turnout...

Click share if you think otherwise

No lefeldum No erection



No biafra flag?

Sorry... *python dance* What happened?No biafra flag?Sorry... *python dance*

I thought they said no election in anambra..

Kawi be kaba be Niyi Omo enia. omo ale ni awon people sha.

Someone should please mail, tag Nnamdi Kanu these pictures and tell him election is gonna hold.

Where is yul edochie...? i thought he was also contesting yep,nt in pdp rada in ... yep,nt in pdp rada in ...