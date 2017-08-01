Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital (7509 Views)

It was gathered that the victim, whose name was not disclosed took his life in the early hours of Monday.



The Bayelsa State Government confirmed the development in a joint press conference involving the Commissioners of Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson; Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, the Chief Medical Director, NDUTH, Prof. Dimie Ogoina and other senior health officials.



Etebu disclosed that the deceased was among the 21 suspected cases of ‘MonkeyPox’ that were being managed at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH).



He expressed regret that the patient took his own life despite speedily recovering from the disease.



He ‎said the deceased medical history did not suggest any mental illness or features of depression.



He maintained that the patient did not die from the Monkey pox disease.



Etebu said that the police and his family had been duly contacted and all due diligence was being followed for his funeral.



He sympathised with the family and said that a committee had been put in place to evaluate his past and recent clinical and social history.



He said the examination wound determine “if there were undisclosed mental illness or personal family problem that could have justified the suicide”.





Etebu confirmed that MonkeyPox is in the state ‎following laboratory evidence which puts to rest the earlier suspicion of the disease.



He, however, assured the general public again that the government was doing everything to contain the outbreak and ensure all patients receive appropriate care and treatment.



On his part, Iworiso-Markson on his part urged residents to continue to use preventive measures and ensure they avoid bushmeats and other causes of the disease.



Iworiso-Markson on his part urged residents to continue to use preventive measures and ensure they avoid bushmeat and other causes of the disease.



The Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, saying the matter had been reported to the police.



He, however, said the police were not suspecting any foul play , noting that there were no visible marks of violence other than the rope he tied around his neck.



http://thenationonlineng.net/monkey-pox-victim-commits-suicide/



Sad

avoid bush meat ko, eat bush meat ni.



the only person to avoid is jubril , his cohorts and Nigeria soldiers. not monkey or bush meat





the three mentioned above are the agents of monkey pox 5 Likes 3 Shares

Please nothing is worth taking your life for ......... if you're reading this please don't take your life...... you're the most precious person to be in this earth is just a matter of time and your name will be a blessing that everyone would love to associate with you...... cheers 12 Likes 1 Share

he died leaving his fame at the edge of succes

Illiteracy is bad. Monkey pox is minor, though it might look bad.



RIP

Choi. Maybe he/she for don get HIV before d monkey pox self, so e use d pox as an excuse to commit suicide.





I swear to God, even if I keep the whole of Africa I will never commit any nonsense suicide.

I dey craze? 1 Like







So Sad...This was mostly caused by Ignorance. Taking your life isn't the best solution at all.







R.I.P

heuuu

RIP

I no go blame village people here...



Na Jubril cause am



RIP

This govt lies too much

even animals will heave a sign a relieve for a while .

Pathetic

biacan:

Please nothing is worth taking your life for ......... if you're reading this please don't take your life...... you're the most precious person to be in this earth is just a matter of time and your name will be a blessing that everyone would love to associate with you...... cheers At times life is unfair. you just feel like giving up and rest. you don't know the struggles people are going through. RIP At times life is unfair. you just feel like giving up and rest. you don't know the struggles people are going through. RIP 1 Like 1 Share

Depression is real tho. We need to start being vigilant with the people around us. A lot of suicide attempts would be avoided if we noticed what was happening with others and we listened to them 1 Like

So painful



Stigma kills faster

NaijasonEzeiru:

Illiteracy is bad. Monkey pox is minor, though it might look bad.



RIP

It's not monkey pox that's the issue



Stigmatization kills faster



Even his family members will be stigmatized too



Not everybody have strength to go through it It's not monkey pox that's the issueStigmatization kills fasterEven his family members will be stigmatized tooNot everybody have strength to go through it

RIP

How did he commit suicide in the hospital? Something is fishy! I hope he was not killed by the hospital official otherwise, they should state what he did to commit suicide. Did he swallow drugs? Did he hang himself? Who bought the drugs for him?

Where did he get the rope he tied around his neck?



I smell lies 2 Likes





http://www.mortalpoet.com/monkeypox-all-you-need-to-know/ Story is incomplete. R.I.P Here's what you need to know about the disease and protect yourself and loved ones:

iliyande:

the pox affect he brain





heartless selfish fella the pox affect he brainheartless selfish fella

haba

Fongido:



At times life is unfair. you just feel like giving up and rest. you don't know the struggles people are going through. RIP

Please am begging you in the name of the creator don't try that........we all have our own struggles.....so please don't even though you dey among people wey dey Bash me for here..... Please am begging you in the name of the creator don't try that........we all have our own struggles.....so please don't even though you dey among people wey dey Bash me for here..... 1 Like

enairaprof:

How did he commit suicide in the hospital? Something is fishy! I hope he was not killed by the hospital official otherwise, they should state what he did to commit suicide. Did he swallow drugs? Did he hang himself? Who bought the drugs for him?

Where did he get the rope he tied around his neck?



I smell lies









pauljumbo:





It's not monkey pox that's the issue



Stigmatization kills faster



Even his family members will be stigmatized too



Not everybody have strength to go through it what stigma? Monkey pox is just like a severe case of chicken pox that lasts a month-6 weeks. Its ignorance. what stigma? Monkey pox is just like a severe case of chicken pox that lasts a month-6 weeks. Its ignorance.

iamawara:

Choi. Maybe he/she for don get HIV before d monkey pox self, so e use d pox as an excuse to commit suicide.





I swear to God, even if I keep the whole of Africa I will never commit any nonsense suicide.

I dey craze?





mr man can you please tell us how you intend of keeping the whole of Africa? mr man can you please tell us how you intend of keeping the whole of Africa?

biacan:

Please nothing is worth taking your life for ......... if you're reading this please don't take your life...... you're the most precious person to be in this earth is just a matter of time and your name will be a blessing that everyone would love to associate with you...... cheers Ever since you started commenting, this is the only comment that is reasonable to me although i havent seen too many of your comments..



No problem last forever it is just a matter of time. Ever since you started commenting, this is the only comment that is reasonable to me although i havent seen too many of your comments..No problem last forever it is just a matter of time.

dollytino4real:

he died leaving his fame at the edge of succes And how do you know this? Are you his girl friend? And how do you know this? Are you his girl friend?

gabe:

what stigma? Monkey pox is just like a severe case of chicken pox that lasts a month-6 weeks. Its ignorance.

Bro sickness that leads to patients been quarantined is not small sickness



See the way parents react in the east when they hear the army wants to infect their children with the disease should let you know the kind of stigma people attach to it.



As at now the stigma is more than aids Bro sickness that leads to patients been quarantined is not small sicknessSee the way parents react in the east when they hear the army wants to infect their children with the disease should let you know the kind of stigma people attach to it.As at now the stigma is more than aids

iamawara:

Choi. Maybe he/she for don get HIV before d monkey pox self, so e use d pox as an excuse to commit suicide.





I swear to God, even if I keep the whole of Africa I will never commit any nonsense suicide.

I dey craze?



Which igbo you take this night? Which igbo you take this night?