₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,639 members, 3,856,942 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 12:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital (7509 Views)
A Lady Suffering From Monkey Pox In Enugu (Photo) / Bizarre As Bayelsa Hospital Drags 121 Corpses To Court / Bayelsa Hospital Drags Corpses To Court (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by iliyande(m): 8:31pm On Oct 16
A victim of Monkey Pox receiving treatment at the quarantine centre in the Niger Delta University Hospital (UNDTH) Okolobiri, has committed suicide.
It was gathered that the victim, whose name was not disclosed took his life in the early hours of Monday.
The Bayelsa State Government confirmed the development in a joint press conference involving the Commissioners of Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson; Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, the Chief Medical Director, NDUTH, Prof. Dimie Ogoina and other senior health officials.
Etebu disclosed that the deceased was among the 21 suspected cases of ‘MonkeyPox’ that were being managed at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH).
He expressed regret that the patient took his own life despite speedily recovering from the disease.
He said the deceased medical history did not suggest any mental illness or features of depression.
He maintained that the patient did not die from the Monkey pox disease.
Etebu said that the police and his family had been duly contacted and all due diligence was being followed for his funeral.
He sympathised with the family and said that a committee had been put in place to evaluate his past and recent clinical and social history.
He said the examination wound determine “if there were undisclosed mental illness or personal family problem that could have justified the suicide”.
Etebu confirmed that MonkeyPox is in the state following laboratory evidence which puts to rest the earlier suspicion of the disease.
He, however, assured the general public again that the government was doing everything to contain the outbreak and ensure all patients receive appropriate care and treatment.
On his part, Iworiso-Markson on his part urged residents to continue to use preventive measures and ensure they avoid bushmeats and other causes of the disease.
Iworiso-Markson on his part urged residents to continue to use preventive measures and ensure they avoid bushmeat and other causes of the disease.
The Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, saying the matter had been reported to the police.
He, however, said the police were not suspecting any foul play , noting that there were no visible marks of violence other than the rope he tied around his neck.
http://thenationonlineng.net/monkey-pox-victim-commits-suicide/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by iliyande(m): 8:32pm On Oct 16
Sad
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Joephat(m): 8:44pm On Oct 16
avoid bush meat ko, eat bush meat ni.
the only person to avoid is jubril , his cohorts and Nigeria soldiers. not monkey or bush meat
the three mentioned above are the agents of monkey pox
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by biacan(f): 8:45pm On Oct 16
Please nothing is worth taking your life for ......... if you're reading this please don't take your life...... you're the most precious person to be in this earth is just a matter of time and your name will be a blessing that everyone would love to associate with you...... cheers
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by dollytino4real(f): 9:03pm On Oct 16
he died leaving his fame at the edge of succes
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by NaijasonEzeiru: 10:32pm On Oct 16
Illiteracy is bad. Monkey pox is minor, though it might look bad.
RIP
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by iamawara(m): 10:32pm On Oct 16
Choi. Maybe he/she for don get HIV before d monkey pox self, so e use d pox as an excuse to commit suicide.
I swear to God, even if I keep the whole of Africa I will never commit any nonsense suicide.
I dey craze?
1 Like
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Sleyanya1(m): 10:33pm On Oct 16
So Sad...This was mostly caused by Ignorance. Taking your life isn't the best solution at all.
R.I.P
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by ikdaddy01(m): 10:33pm On Oct 16
heuuu
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Olarababy(f): 10:33pm On Oct 16
RIP
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Kingluqman89(m): 10:33pm On Oct 16
I no go blame village people here...
Na Jubril cause am
RIP
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by SalamRushdie: 10:33pm On Oct 16
This govt lies too much
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by onatisi(m): 10:34pm On Oct 16
even animals will heave a sign a relieve for a while .
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by TinaAnita(f): 10:35pm On Oct 16
Pathetic
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Fongido(m): 10:35pm On Oct 16
biacan:At times life is unfair. you just feel like giving up and rest. you don't know the struggles people are going through. RIP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by blackbeau1(f): 10:36pm On Oct 16
Depression is real tho. We need to start being vigilant with the people around us. A lot of suicide attempts would be avoided if we noticed what was happening with others and we listened to them
1 Like
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by pauljumbo: 10:36pm On Oct 16
So painful
Stigma kills faster
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by pauljumbo: 10:38pm On Oct 16
NaijasonEzeiru:
It's not monkey pox that's the issue
Stigmatization kills faster
Even his family members will be stigmatized too
Not everybody have strength to go through it
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by asawanathegreat(m): 10:39pm On Oct 16
RIP
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by enairaprof: 10:39pm On Oct 16
How did he commit suicide in the hospital? Something is fishy! I hope he was not killed by the hospital official otherwise, they should state what he did to commit suicide. Did he swallow drugs? Did he hang himself? Who bought the drugs for him?
Where did he get the rope he tied around his neck?
I smell lies
2 Likes
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:41pm On Oct 16
Story is incomplete. R.I.P Here's what you need to know about the disease and protect yourself and loved ones:
http://www.mortalpoet.com/monkeypox-all-you-need-to-know/
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by oshe11(m): 10:42pm On Oct 16
iliyande:the pox affect he brain
heartless selfish fella
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by gaeul(f): 10:43pm On Oct 16
haba
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by biacan(f): 10:43pm On Oct 16
Fongido:
Please am begging you in the name of the creator don't try that........we all have our own struggles.....so please don't even though you dey among people wey dey Bash me for here.....
1 Like
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by TDonald: 10:43pm On Oct 16
enairaprof:
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by gabe: 10:44pm On Oct 16
pauljumbo:what stigma? Monkey pox is just like a severe case of chicken pox that lasts a month-6 weeks. Its ignorance.
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by tydi(m): 10:47pm On Oct 16
iamawara:
mr man can you please tell us how you intend of keeping the whole of Africa?
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Magnifico2000: 10:53pm On Oct 16
biacan:Ever since you started commenting, this is the only comment that is reasonable to me although i havent seen too many of your comments..
No problem last forever it is just a matter of time.
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Magnifico2000: 10:54pm On Oct 16
dollytino4real:And how do you know this? Are you his girl friend?
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by pauljumbo: 10:55pm On Oct 16
gabe:
Bro sickness that leads to patients been quarantined is not small sickness
See the way parents react in the east when they hear the army wants to infect their children with the disease should let you know the kind of stigma people attach to it.
As at now the stigma is more than aids
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by Magnifico2000: 10:56pm On Oct 16
iamawara:
Which igbo you take this night?
|Re: Monkey Pox Victim Commits Suicide In Bayelsa Hospital by biacan(f): 10:56pm On Oct 16
Magnifico2000:
Just a matter of time dear and your name will be heard for greatness........ take things slow ooooooo
Even If Its Just A Little Flesh / Woman's Breast And Butt Implants Goes Horribly Wrong / 101 Die From Lassa Fever In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: mikkyjagga1(m), Darrex4rel, chamoworldwide, Olameen1713, BASOUL66, Chizmickey(m), emmynuelnwatu, mogboyelade(f), ontheway2017, Emekayoung(m), latup4real(m), olamiposi007(m), TAIRA, Figs(m), Frankfit13(m) and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26