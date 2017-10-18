₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by eezeribe(m): 9:31pm On Oct 16
Here is a picture of twelve tanks arranged in sequence.all the tanks are receiving water from the same source....
Which of the tanks do you think will be the first to get filled...
If you give us an answer,please tell us why and how you arrived at your answer...
Thanks
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by eezeribe(m): 9:33pm On Oct 16
lalasticlala
Obinoscopy
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by HOHPEHYERMIE(m): 9:33pm On Oct 16
Tank 7
1 Like
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by dollyjoy(f): 9:42pm On Oct 16
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 8:30am On Oct 17
Tank 7; has no outlet and gets filled up first from tank 3 cos of the pipe position
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 8:36am On Oct 17
vivie01:Effikko....
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 8:44am On Oct 17
shervydman:
Oga shervyyyyyy , I just say make I dey exercise brain ni ooo, make we dey take am resemble you small small ni oo
Btw, I thought you were banned temporarily when you didn't come online ystynyt
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 8:57am On Oct 17
vivie01:Abeg, no dey whine me jor.
I wasn't banned o.I was just tired after yesterday's work. I slept around 8.
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 9:02am On Oct 17
shervydman:
Oh, I see! Hope you rested well sha and hope you have 'Joy' and gladness in your heart now
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 9:04am On Oct 17
vivie01:
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 9:05am On Oct 17
vivie01:U sha dey whine me.
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 9:06am On Oct 17
shervydman:
I don edit am but you are fast to quote me ehn? , I fear oh
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 9:08am On Oct 17
vivie01:....u go fear fear now. Awa bad gan.
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 9:10am On Oct 17
shervydman:
How bad can the bad be? Just kidding oo, I fear Lagos guys oh
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 9:14am On Oct 17
vivie01:Huh,don't mind the choice of word I used o . I don't want people to fear me,I respect people n u know respect is reciprocal.
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 9:17am On Oct 17
shervydman:
Sure! Don't mind at all! I know you are just joking now
1 Like
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by benega: 3:11pm
S
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by looseweight: 3:11pm
Lemme call gej
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by GodsOwnFav: 3:11pm
No 2 joor
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by Hofbrauhaus: 3:12pm
It's actually number 11.
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by modelmike7(m): 3:12pm
The most favored one!
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by hanassholesolo: 3:12pm
Hmn
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by GodsOwnFav: 3:12pm
TANK 11
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by hilroy: 3:12pm
Some people will be asking quiz questions on Nairaland as if that will fetch man money
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by guarantor17(m): 3:13pm
na 8 ooooo
|Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by loobby(m): 3:13pm
Http://naijaschoolgist.com
