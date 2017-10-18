₦airaland Forum

Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by eezeribe(m): 9:31pm On Oct 16
Here is a picture of twelve tanks arranged in sequence.all the tanks are receiving water from the same source....
Which of the tanks do you think will be the first to get filled...
If you give us an answer,please tell us why and how you arrived at your answer...
Thanks

Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by eezeribe(m): 9:33pm On Oct 16
lalasticlala
Obinoscopy
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by HOHPEHYERMIE(m): 9:33pm On Oct 16
Tank 7

1 Like

Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by dollyjoy(f): 9:42pm On Oct 16
grin
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 8:30am On Oct 17
Tank 7; has no outlet and gets filled up first from tank 3 cos of the pipe position
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 8:36am On Oct 17
vivie01:
Tank 7; has no outlet and gets filled up first from tank 3 cos of the pipe position
Effikko....
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 8:44am On Oct 17
shervydman:

Effikko....

Oga shervyyyyyy cheesy , I just say make I dey exercise brain ni ooo, make we dey take am resemble you small small ni oo

Btw, I thought you were banned temporarily when you didn't come online ystynyt
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 8:57am On Oct 17
vivie01:


Oga shervyyyyyy cheesy , I just say make I dey exercise brain ni ooo, make we dey take am resemble you small small ni oo

Btw, I thought you were banned temporarily when you didn't come online ystynyt
Abeg, no dey whine me jor.

I wasn't banned o.I was just tired after yesterday's work. I slept around 8.
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 9:02am On Oct 17
shervydman:

Abeg, no dey whine me jor.

I wasn't banned o.I was just tired after yesterday's work. I slept around 8.

Oh, I see! Hope you rested well sha and hope you have 'Joy' and gladness in your heart now cheesy
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 9:04am On Oct 17
vivie01:


Oh, I see! Hope you rested well sha and hope you allowed 'Joy' to to rejoice your heart, na joke oh cheesy
cheesy cheesy cheesy grin
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 9:05am On Oct 17
vivie01:


Oh, I see! Hope you rested well sha and hope you have 'Joy' and gladness in your heart now cheesy
U sha dey whine me. smiley
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 9:06am On Oct 17
shervydman:

cheesy cheesy cheesy grin

I don edit am but you are fast to quote me ehn? cheesy , I fear oh shocked
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 9:08am On Oct 17
vivie01:


I don edit am but you are fast to quote me ehn? cheesy , I fear oh shocked
grin....u go fear fear now. Awa bad gan.
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 9:10am On Oct 17
shervydman:

grin....u go fear fear now. Awa bad gan.

How bad can the bad be? Just kidding oo, I fear Lagos guys oh cheesy
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by shervydman(m): 9:14am On Oct 17
vivie01:


How bad can the bad be? Just kidding oo, I fear Lagos guys oh cheesy
Huh,don't mind the choice of word I used o sad. I don't want people to fear me,I respect people n u know respect is reciprocal.
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by vivie01(f): 9:17am On Oct 17
shervydman:

Huh,don't mind the choice of word I used o sad. I don't want people to fear me,I respect people n u know respect is reciprocal.

Sure! Don't mind at all! I know you are just joking now wink

1 Like

Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by benega: 3:11pm
S
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by looseweight: 3:11pm
Lemme call gej
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by GodsOwnFav: 3:11pm
No 2 joor
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by Hofbrauhaus: 3:12pm
It's actually number 11.
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by modelmike7(m): 3:12pm
The most favored one!
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by hanassholesolo: 3:12pm
Hmn
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by GodsOwnFav: 3:12pm
TANK 11
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by hilroy: 3:12pm
Some people will be asking quiz questions on Nairaland as if that will fetch man money
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by guarantor17(m): 3:13pm
na 8 ooooo
Re: Which Of These Tanks Will Be The First To Get Filled? by loobby(m): 3:13pm
Http://naijaschoolgist.com

(0) (Reply)

