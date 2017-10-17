₦airaland Forum

Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by contactmorak: 9:51pm
The famous America video vixen and groupie who was brought into the country by D'banj over the weekend acted like a true Hollywood celebrity when she stepped out in this scanty dress which made it clear that she was not wearing panties. See the photos below..

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/search-bernice-burgos-steps-out-in-lagos-without-wearing-panties

1 Like

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by contactmorak: 9:51pm
See her unclad photos here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/search-bernice-burgos-steps-out-in-lagos-without-wearing-panties
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Magnifico2000: 10:02pm
Ok
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Buharimustgo: 10:05pm
Na so,najia men oya come and price

1 Like

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Homeboiy(m): 10:16pm
I no go even fúck her for free
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by OKorowanta: 10:35pm
N100 akara over her pvssy.
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by kennygee(f): 10:42pm
What is an American video vixen Thot doing on Nairaland front page biko?

For those who don't know, a groupie is a woman who shares it for musicians.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by gaeul(f): 10:42pm
hmmmm

2 Likes

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Uyi168(m): 10:42pm
Hw is this one news?
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by NoFavors: 10:42pm
If I have the $10k I will pay and fück her



I'm in my room, come and beat me

1 Like

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by mosesbola(f): 10:42pm
C
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by beewhy009(m): 10:42pm
And MOD sef sharply put this for FP without proper scrutiny or even enough comments.

Better posts no go see FP, seems MOD sef na Vaseline crew members cuz na dah minority group only ds 1 go wn benefit. lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by NaijasonEzeiru: 10:42pm
Fake boobs undecided

5 Likes

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by solid3(m): 10:42pm
Pls what's so special about her?
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by IamOpemipo(m): 10:43pm
Like this babe die
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Zizicardo(f): 10:43pm
And she fine o tongue
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Franco2017(m): 10:43pm
I'm not impressed

2 Likes

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by ikp120(m): 10:43pm
Make those boys knack that shìt mehn! angry angry
Naija no dey dull grin grin
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by kafiz1(m): 10:43pm
grin dollar rise e no rise,e no concern me.....#bernice oily well

3 Likes

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Michaelpresh(m): 10:43pm
Everything makes fp dis days.











Next!
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by alexistaiwo: 10:43pm
Where's Evans and his crew when you need them

1 Like

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Slymonster(m): 10:43pm
those A55 though
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Throwback: 10:43pm
NoFavors:
If I have the $10k I will pay and fück her



I'm in my room, come and beat me

Then when your 2minutes is done and your $10k is gone, you will wonder who cast a spell on you that made you let go of almost N4m for 2minutes pleasure that could have been free elsewhere.

1 Like

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by missyb08(f): 10:43pm
Uyi168:
Hw is this one news?
h
I wonder ooo

1 Like

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by roqrules04(m): 10:43pm
Who are these ones with pink lips
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by EmekaBlue(m): 10:44pm
I dont like this kind of her breast angry
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Damminglola(f): 10:44pm
The weather is too hot for her nah.
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Bills2307(m): 10:44pm
Homeboiy:
I no go even fúck her for free
shut it pls ..you can't be deciding for your local govt between your legs

1 Like

Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by Ugoeze2016: 10:44pm
Na she be dis? smiley
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by victorazyvictor(m): 10:45pm
Fake booobs
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by 26Clueless(m): 10:45pm
Homeboiy:
I no go even fúck her for free
cos u can't avoid both d free and charged service of hers
Re: Bernice Burgos Steps Out In Lagos Wearing Skimpy Outfit by uchihajt: 10:45pm
grin ;DFake boobs..!! I will love to burst them..

