|Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by contactmorak: 4:15pm
According to a crew member/close friend of singer Davido, Kayode, controversial video vixen/Instagram celebrity Bernice Burgos, who arrived in Nigeria days ago for D'Banj's album release party, is allegedly cashing in. See what he wrote below.
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by contactmorak: 4:16pm
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by nairavsdollars: 8:06pm
I am sure the governor of my state is number one on the list
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by proudlyYoruba(m): 8:07pm
Every crap makes front page nowadays, every dick and harry has an opinion as long as you know someone that knows Dáfídì, a non entity made a statement. Ṣeun and his mods decided to shove it down our throat
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by emusmithy(m): 8:07pm
One of those days you book space and you don't know what to comment because the Bible and the rule of thumb for a peaceful life states:
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by Desyner: 8:08pm
High class sumtin . . .
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by lelvin(m): 8:08pm
Is it his PVSSY?
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by akincay: 8:08pm
Kaii is this life?
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by cristianisraeli: 8:08pm
lies..puna no cost reach that level
nairaland girls be like just give me 10knaira and am urs.lol
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by Yewandequeen(f): 8:08pm
Rubbish.
Kiss and tell crew #nozense
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by BCISLTD: 8:08pm
chicken change
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by kafiz1(m): 8:08pm
honey pot,u no go kill person
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by ib4real95(m): 8:08pm
10k one nut.. her pussy na gold mine?
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by Prince4945(m): 8:08pm
Glo network your papa left yansh
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by delugajackson(m): 8:09pm
Expensive Shiiit.
She's got the goodies. Naija babes ain't got nothing on you.
Naija babes right now.
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by Mayflowa(m): 8:09pm
Yewandequeen:
abi. why announcing it
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by darkenkach(m): 8:09pm
Masturbation is the best.. #TeamVaslin
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by modath(f): 8:09pm
No virtue / value in modesty anymore..
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by chibwike(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by IBBG(m): 8:09pm
say na diamond dey between her legs? imagine how 3.6 million naira wen converted want take vanish on top hole wey no different from iya bisi own. gerrahia mehn!
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by ogaJona(m): 8:09pm
Spoiled brats
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by Piiko(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by lordcornel(m): 8:09pm
Nothing new
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by kafiz1(m): 8:09pm
nairavsdollars:kai.....oya be bold to tell us nah.....wats his name ni ??
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by OldBeer: 8:09pm
Every ho from US automatically becomes a celebrity in Nigeria.
Even z-list people like this one whose only claim to fame is being TI's SIDE CHICK.
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by Larrey(f): 8:10pm
Hmmmm, these guys can never change
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by bennynaza(m): 8:10pm
#3.5m per nut?
Abi na to buy the girl wholesale?
I think its just hype for the event or so.
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by tommykiwi(m): 8:10pm
How this new take improve our economy?
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by TDEMONEW: 8:10pm
Chai see that waist ooooo.... some many things are going through my mind right now
|Re: Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims by akins177(m): 8:10pm
OK...... kontinu... diaris God in everything u r doing
