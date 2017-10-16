Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lagos Guys Offer Bernice Burgos Money For Sex - Kayode Claims (22447 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lagos-bigboys-trying-to-offer-us-groupie-bernice-burgos-money-for-sexman-claims According to a crew member/close friend of singer Davido, Kayode, controversial video vixen/Instagram celebrity Bernice Burgos, who arrived in Nigeria days ago for D'Banj's album release party, is allegedly cashing in. See what he wrote below.

See more photos>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lagos-bigboys-trying-to-offer-us-groupie-bernice-burgos-money-for-sexman-claims 1 Like 1 Share

I am sure the governor of my state is number one on the list 23 Likes

Every crap makes front page nowadays, every dick and harry has an opinion as long as you know someone that knows Dáfídì, a non entity made a statement. Ṣeun and his mods decided to shove it down our throat 39 Likes 3 Shares

One of those days you book space and you don't know what to comment because the Bible and the rule of thumb for a peaceful life states: 4 Likes

High class sumtin . . .

Is it his PVSSY? 7 Likes

Kaii is this life?

lies..puna no cost reach that level



nairaland girls be like just give me 10knaira and am urs.lol 10 Likes

Rubbish.

Kiss and tell crew #nozense 4 Likes

chicken change chicken change

honey pot,u no go kill person honey pot,u no go kill person

10k one nut.. her pussy na gold mine? 4 Likes

Glo network your papa left yansh





Expensive Shiiit.



She's got the goodies. Naija babes ain't got nothing on you.



Naija babes right now. Expensive Shiiit.She's got the goodies. Naija babes ain't got nothing on you.Naija babes right now. 9 Likes

Yewandequeen:

Rubbish.

Kiss and tell crew #nozense

abi. why announcing it abi. why announcing it 1 Like

Masturbation is the best.. #TeamVaslin 9 Likes 2 Shares

No virtue / value in modesty anymore.. 2 Likes

say na diamond dey between her legs? imagine how 3.6 million naira wen converted want take vanish on top hole wey no different from iya bisi own. gerrahia mehn! 5 Likes 1 Share

Spoiled brats 1 Like

Nothing new

nairavsdollars:

I am sure the governor of my state is number one on the list kai.....oya be bold to tell us nah.....wats his name ni ?? kai.....oya be bold to tell us nah.....wats his name ni??

Every ho from US automatically becomes a celebrity in Nigeria.

Even z-list people like this one whose only claim to fame is being TI's SIDE CHICK. 14 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm, these guys can never change

#3.5m per nut?

Abi na to buy the girl wholesale?

I think its just hype for the event or so. 1 Like

How this new take improve our economy?

Chai see that waist ooooo.... some many things are going through my mind right now