The singer who said he decided to spoil his girl and himself a bit, was asked by the fan “hope say no be fake credit card you use do all these shoppings”.



Here’s their exchange below;



Lolll 1 Like

laugh wan kill me o 1 Like

Evil people everywhere 1 Like

Well deserved...#Gbefilaspecial# 1 Like

People can be funny.



dammykrane is really stu.pid and senseless.



he recently got out of a crime scandal and he can't lie low for sometime? still showing off on IG. smh.



Didn't say he shouldn't take photos, but we really don't wanna know if he went shopping or not 1 Like

After buying iPhone 8 at Yaba, only to take a nap and you saw yourself using Infinix Hot in your dream.

Me: AYE MI OONI BAJE!!!

.





E pain dammykrane small sha That guy gat no chillsE pain dammykrane small sha 1 Like

Damn!

The internet never forgets o Damn!The internet never forgets o

Epic... Talku talku.. Tatafo people everywhere 1 Like

Adverts247:

Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/10/see-epic-reply-dammy-krane-gave-to-fan.html Well deserved Well deserved

Why showing off?

Our so called celebrities always dissapoint,how can u be snapping picture just because u bought lv stuffs.

Dammy Boy no b fight

Any good thing you do, people will always wanna find faults in it.. bad belle them



Fake credit card ??



What in the hell is a fake credit card ??



I guess there are fake cars too



I wouldn't waste my time replying that cockroach pusssy