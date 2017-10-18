₦airaland Forum

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by paymentvoucher: 12:04am
Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

1.) Contracts Assistant

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


2.) Drilling Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


3.) Cost Estimator

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


4.) Instrumentation Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


5.) Emergency Response Coordinator

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


6.) HSE Advisor

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


7.) Commissioning Lead

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


8.) Interventure/Interco Accounting Officer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


9.) Senior Drilling Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


10.) Hydrocarbon Accounting Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


11.) Laboratory Leader

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


12.) Transport Foreman

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


13.) Marine Superintendent

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


14.) Occupational Health Physician

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


15.) Planning Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


16.) Maintenance Supervisor

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


17.) Pharmacist

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


18.) Onne Operations Supervisor

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


19.) Medical Doctor

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


20.) Process Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


21.) Manager, Maintenance Operations

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


22.) Manager, DW Well Performance

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


23.) Technician, Wells Data Management

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


24.) Well Equipment Inspector

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


25.) Graduate Survey & Positioning Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


26.) DW Site Lifting Specialist (SLS)

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


27.) Quantity Surveyor

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


28.) Process Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


29.) Technical Assistance

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


30.) Drill Team Quality Representative

Deadline: 19th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


31.) Shipping Officer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


32.) Lead Structural Engineer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


33.) Radio Operation Services Officer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


34.) Security Protection Services Officer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


35.) Port Facility Security Officer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


36.) Utility HVAC Supervisor

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


37.) Fluids Facilitator

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


38.) Senior Completing Supervisor

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


39.) Head of Contract

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


40.) Centralized Buyer

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


41.) Site Supervisor

Deadline: 18th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


Application Closing Date
18th October 2017

Source: http://www.dailyjobweb.com.ng/2017/10/amaiden-energy-nigeria-limited-fresh.html

Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by dailyjobweb: 12:42am
Nice One Op.



Dear Uncle Lalasticlala,

Kindly please help move this post to the permanent site for people to apply as soon as possible.

It is a mass recruitment with just two days to apply.

Best Regards.
Concerned Citizen
Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by paymentvoucher: 7:23am
Reminder
Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by paymentvoucher: 8:08am
Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 9:22am
Nice one.

Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by bigpicture001: 9:22am
are all dix job placement real..?
Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by Abimbola29(m): 9:35am
someone with business management cannot apply?
Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by rayobaba(m): 9:36am
my client
Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by johnsondbolaji(m): 9:38am
Re: Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by Taviajack(m): 9:52am
Nice one OP

