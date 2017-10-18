₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (41 Positions) by paymentvoucher: 12:04am
Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Contracts Assistant
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
2.) Drilling Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
3.) Cost Estimator
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
4.) Instrumentation Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
5.) Emergency Response Coordinator
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
6.) HSE Advisor
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
7.) Commissioning Lead
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
8.) Interventure/Interco Accounting Officer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
9.) Senior Drilling Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
10.) Hydrocarbon Accounting Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
11.) Laboratory Leader
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
12.) Transport Foreman
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
13.) Marine Superintendent
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
14.) Occupational Health Physician
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
15.) Planning Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
16.) Maintenance Supervisor
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
17.) Pharmacist
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
18.) Onne Operations Supervisor
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
19.) Medical Doctor
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
20.) Process Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
21.) Manager, Maintenance Operations
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
22.) Manager, DW Well Performance
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
23.) Technician, Wells Data Management
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
24.) Well Equipment Inspector
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
25.) Graduate Survey & Positioning Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
26.) DW Site Lifting Specialist (SLS)
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
27.) Quantity Surveyor
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
28.) Process Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
29.) Technical Assistance
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
30.) Drill Team Quality Representative
Deadline: 19th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
31.) Shipping Officer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
32.) Lead Structural Engineer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
33.) Radio Operation Services Officer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
34.) Security Protection Services Officer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
35.) Port Facility Security Officer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
36.) Utility HVAC Supervisor
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
37.) Fluids Facilitator
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
38.) Senior Completing Supervisor
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
39.) Head of Contract
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
40.) Centralized Buyer
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
41.) Site Supervisor
Deadline: 18th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
18th October 2017
Source: http://www.dailyjobweb.com.ng/2017/10/amaiden-energy-nigeria-limited-fresh.html
