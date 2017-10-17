₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by nwabobo: 11:41am
With my friend and brother the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by PEPPERified: 11:42am
they are actually looking really fly.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by lordimmaogidi(m): 11:43am
Ebube Dike!!!! Friends of Biafra,I sight You
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Joephat(m): 11:56am
Igbo amaka
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Baawaa(m): 11:58am
An idle mind is devil's workshop,FFK is useless since Jonathan was kicked out of office.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Keneking: 12:02pm
Useless men
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by macluvph1(m): 12:04pm
God bless Nnamdi kanu, through him we have restored our lost dignity and identity.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Esseite: 12:09pm
Nice attire.... i need one of these, cloth na body sha last last..
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by AmadiAba: 12:19pm
nice
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by clevvermind(m): 1:10pm
WHAT IS THEIR ROLE THERE? ARE THEY THERE TO BRIBE JUDGES?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Oloripelebe: 1:41pm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by ALOWONLE419(m): 1:47pm
AS A YORUBA MUSLIM, SEEING FEMI FANI KAYODE WEARING THE IGBO ATTIRE IS AN INSULT TO YORUBA RACE. FFK MUST BE BANISHED FROM YORUBA LAND
WE ARE THE MAJORITY IN THE SOUTH WEST
AND MAJORITY CARRIES THE VOTE.
JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING RELIGION IN THE WORLD IF YOU DONT LIKE MY POST
THANK GOD I'M A MUSLIM
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Alaniyiokorausa: 1:56pm
Baawaa:same way mohammadu buhari the terrorist is useless to Nigeria .
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Xb4Real: 2:05pm
macluvph1:
I dey tell you, nwannem nwoke.
Also, the entire Igbo populace have united because of him.
Our voices are now being hard in the zoo. Right now, when an Igboman sneezes, the zoo gov wants to hear what he's about to say.
Even reasonable people from oda tribes want to identify with us.
NK is a demi-god
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:16pm
After all is said and done, dat range rover boy ffk will turn his back on u. But what's my own sef........
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Tednersy: 2:17pm
Mbok. Is Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria or not?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by djemillionia: 2:17pm
Baawaa:
Keneking:
clevvermind:
ALOWONLE419:
Stop Hate Speech
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Watermelonman: 2:17pm
A lizard can never grow to be a crocodile; no matter how hard it tries. They might look alike but they will never be the same.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Sirheny007(m): 2:17pm
Correct isiagu!!
Bikonu, kedu afa ana etu FFK?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by ODVanguard: 2:18pm
Smh. So this ffk of a guy is still plesing ipobs mumu button. Smh.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by naijaisGOOD: 2:18pm
FFK D JOBLESS HOT MAN
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by naijaisGOOD: 2:18pm
LMAOO
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by Amarabae(f): 2:18pm
Osita chidoka,
this your campaign strategy eh,
there is God o.
#Lolz,
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by rawpadgin(m): 2:18pm
naijaisGOOD:
naijaisGOOD:
U that have multiple jobs, while are you always online posting nonsense
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by MasterKim: 2:18pm
It's like dz guy is just mocking igbos
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by ngwababe: 2:19pm
Kama chidoka ga emeli, Nwa Edochie abulu governor!
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by DONFASZY(m): 2:19pm
FFK should b careful with politics
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire by RareDiamonds: 2:19pm
Nice one. It will not be well with all those who killed civilians and destroyed properties in South East
