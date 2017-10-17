Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode & Osita Chidoka In Court For Nnamdi Kanu's Trial In Igbo Attire (16840 Views)

With my friend and brother the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka.



At Nnamdi Kanu's trial this morning at the Federal High Court, Abuja with my friend and brother Chief Osita Chidoka.

9 Likes

they are actually looking really fly. 84 Likes 1 Share

Ebube Dike!!!! Friends of Biafra,I sight You 69 Likes 2 Shares

Igbo amaka 68 Likes 2 Shares

An idle mind is devil's workshop,FFK is useless since Jonathan was kicked out of office. 57 Likes 8 Shares

Useless men 10 Likes 5 Shares

God bless Nnamdi kanu, through him we have restored our lost dignity and identity. 52 Likes 2 Shares

Nice attire.... i need one of these, cloth na body sha last last.. 45 Likes 1 Share

nice 5 Likes

WHAT IS THEIR ROLE THERE? ARE THEY THERE TO BRIBE JUDGES? 2 Likes





WE ARE THE MAJORITY IN THE SOUTH WEST

AND MAJORITY CARRIES THE VOTE.









JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING RELIGION IN THE WORLD IF YOU DONT LIKE MY POST



Baawaa:

An idle mind is devil's workshop,FFK is useless since Jonathan was kicked out of office. same way mohammadu buhari the terrorist is useless to Nigeria . same way mohammadu buhari the terrorist is useless to Nigeria . 53 Likes 2 Shares

macluvph1:

God bless Nnamdi kanu, through him we have restored our lost dignity and identity.

I dey tell you, nwannem nwoke.

Also, the entire Igbo populace have united because of him.

Our voices are now being hard in the zoo. Right now, when an Igboman sneezes, the zoo gov wants to hear what he's about to say.

Even reasonable people from oda tribes want to identify with us.

After all is said and done, dat range rover boy ffk will turn his back on u. But what's my own sef........ 1 Like 1 Share

Mbok. Is Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria or not? 2 Likes

Stop Hate Speech Stop Hate Speech 23 Likes

A lizard can never grow to be a crocodile; no matter how hard it tries. They might look alike but they will never be the same. 7 Likes 1 Share

Correct isiagu!!

Bikonu, kedu afa ana etu FFK? 5 Likes

Smh. So this ffk of a guy is still plesing ipobs mumu button. Smh. 3 Likes













LMAOO

Osita chidoka,

this your campaign strategy eh,

there is God o.

#Lolz, 2 Likes

It's like dz guy is just mocking igbos 2 Likes

Kama chidoka ga emeli, Nwa Edochie abulu governor! 1 Like

FFK should b careful with politics