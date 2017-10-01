Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter (2263 Views)

Policemen stormed the area in Chisamba town on Monday (yesterday) to exhume the remains of the 9-year-old girl who was killed in cold blood on the 7th of December, 2016, by the step mum, Charity after her heartbreaking confession.



According to media reports, on the fateful morning of Saturday 14th October, 2017, Charity's husband, who is a truck driver, tried to inquire for the last time after several attempts, about the whereabouts of his daughter.



The wife first told him that she sent his daughter to a boarding school in Lusaka but the man found out it was a lie.



The husband who suspected something was wrong - became angered due to her dishonesty and threatened to take her to police in the morning but she waited till he fell asleep and then poured boiled water on him and then fled after he screamed.



The husband was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.



The wife Charity was later caught on Sunday night by two boys who recognized her trying to hike enroute Lusaka.



According to reports, the woman later confessed at the police station that she killed her step daughter 10 months ago and buried her right in front of her own house.



The police and forensic doctors rushed to the scene and exhumed the remains of the dead child.



She confessed also that she killed her first husband together with his mother.



Apparently, this was her fourth marriage, all her past Husbands had died.



Mmmm

Just speechless..

ls this wickedness or spell?





1. To the man...get healed immediately

2. To the dry bones...remember that dry bones shall rise again.

3. To the woman ...for your sins...I cast you into the pit of hell where you shall weep and gnash your molar and premolar till eternity



Keneking:

Jonathan sef



Shocking. Simply shocking. Shocking. Simply shocking.

People no just get heart again.. Wickedness in high definition.. God please save us from the hands of wicked women like this.

Please do that to me

G

But why

AFTER GOD, FEAR WOMAN.........

Zambia needs a hangman.





Now, see what a woman have done, none of them is here to label her a beast. If it was a man that did half of what she did, some ediots would have called him a beast.Now, see what a woman have done, none of them is here to label her a beast. 1 Like

Evil woman

God have mercy......

This woman is not alright, she seems to get away with all her criminal activities...killed her four husbands without bin caught, killed her step daughter and buried her in front of her house and nobody saw or noticed anything. Anyway sha, her cup just full this time.

What the actual fcck?!!! This woman is devil incarnate.. she's not human oo

See her evil face sef

Jezebel in africa.

Angelanest:

God: Daughter, that is the way to hell. God: Daughter, that is the way to hell.



This is her fourth marriage and her exes are dead and yet a man just jumps in headlong without a background check?Nna odiegwu o.



Psychotic woman she is. How do some people marry spouses without even checking out the background?This is her fourth marriage and her exes are dead and yet a man just jumps in headlong without a background check?Nna odiegwu o.Psychotic woman she is.

The man is a useless man.



He deserve that death.







R.I.P to the lil girl an in advance to the man.

the heart of a woman is dusty