Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 01:15 PM
Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Angelanest: 12:01pm
A heartless woman has been arrested after pouring hot water on her husband in his sleep for inquiring about the whereabouts after his daughter. The Zambian woman identified as Charity Banda, allegedly killed her step daughter some months ago and buried her corpse right in front of her house.
Policemen stormed the area in Chisamba town on Monday (yesterday) to exhume the remains of the 9-year-old girl who was killed in cold blood on the 7th of December, 2016, by the step mum, Charity after her heartbreaking confession.
According to media reports, on the fateful morning of Saturday 14th October, 2017, Charity's husband, who is a truck driver, tried to inquire for the last time after several attempts, about the whereabouts of his daughter.
The wife first told him that she sent his daughter to a boarding school in Lusaka but the man found out it was a lie.
The husband who suspected something was wrong - became angered due to her dishonesty and threatened to take her to police in the morning but she waited till he fell asleep and then poured boiled water on him and then fled after he screamed.
The husband was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.
The wife Charity was later caught on Sunday night by two boys who recognized her trying to hike enroute Lusaka.
According to reports, the woman later confessed at the police station that she killed her step daughter 10 months ago and buried her right in front of her own house.
The police and forensic doctors rushed to the scene and exhumed the remains of the dead child.
She confessed also that she killed her first husband together with his mother.
Apparently, this was her fourth marriage, all her past Husbands had died.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/woman-kills-step-daughter-attacks-husband-in-zambia.html
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Angelanest: 12:02pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Ebios(m): 12:06pm
Mmmm
Just speechless..
ls this wickedness or spell?
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Keneking: 12:08pm
Jonathan sef
1. To the man...get healed immediately
2. To the dry bones...remember that dry bones shall rise again.
3. To the woman ...for your sins...I cast you into the pit of hell where you shall weep and gnash your molar and premolar till eternity
This APC government nonsense, useless goverment
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by AngelicBeing: 12:11pm
Keneking:
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Pearlqueen(f): 12:13pm
Shocking. Simply shocking.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Yeligray(m): 12:23pm
People no just get heart again.. Wickedness in high definition.. God please save us from the hands of wicked women like this.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Unbreakable007: 1:06pm
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Jnutro: 1:06pm
Please do that to me
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by whisper88(m): 1:07pm
G
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by EliteBiz: 1:07pm
But why
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Gentlevin: 1:07pm
AFTER GOD, FEAR WOMAN.........
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by ivolt: 1:07pm
Zambia needs a hangman.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by TheKingIsHere: 1:07pm
If it was a man that did half of what she did, some ediots would have called him a beast.
Now, see what a woman have done, none of them is here to label her a beast.
1 Like
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by emeijeh(m): 1:07pm
Evil woman
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by ngwababe: 1:08pm
God have mercy......
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by mikky4764(f): 1:08pm
This woman is not alright, she seems to get away with all her criminal activities...killed her four husbands without bin caught, killed her step daughter and buried her in front of her house and nobody saw or noticed anything. Anyway sha, her cup just full this time.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by booqee(f): 1:08pm
What the actual fcck?!!! This woman is devil incarnate.. she's not human oo
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by TheKingIsHere: 1:09pm
See her evil face sef
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by asawanathegreat(m): 1:09pm
Jezebel in africa.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Gbadegesin19(m): 1:09pm
Angelanest:.
God: Daughter, that is the way to hell.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by thorpido(m): 1:10pm
How do some people marry spouses without even checking out the background?
This is her fourth marriage and her exes are dead and yet a man just jumps in headlong without a background check?Nna odiegwu o.
Psychotic woman she is.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by sam4(m): 1:10pm
.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by obaival(m): 1:10pm
R
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by priceaction: 1:11pm
Keneking:
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Amosjaj(m): 1:11pm
Gg
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by luminouz(m): 1:11pm
...
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by Unbreakable007: 1:11pm
The man is a useless man.
He deserve that death.
R.I.P to the lil girl an in advance to the man.
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by famousroland(m): 1:12pm
the heart of a woman is dusty
|Re: Zambian Lady Pours Hot Water On Sleeping Husband After Killing Her Step-daughter by bolseas(f): 1:12pm
That woman is a TERRORIST!
