|Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by kabakaauu: 1:23pm
Bring to you update on nnamdi kanus case today.... Kanu's Lawyer & F F k live Interviewed In Abuja Today with the wife of bright Chimazie who has also been detained by the DSS for over one year now.
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vc4MZzuUDpQ
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by AngelicBeing: 2:56pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by Built2last: 2:56pm
Those who peddle the falsehood that Nnamdi Kanu has travelled never followed this case. The first thing DSS seized when they quizzed Nnamdi Kanu at Lagos airport was his Nigerian and British passport. How will he leave Nigeria. OK. Tompolo is in Ukraine. No be only UK. This government has looked for Tompolo for 2years to no avail. Nnamdi is in this country.
The army Nd Buhari is confused.
Lets see what the court will say next month.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by vecman22(m): 2:57pm
So like play like play news on this donkeys(ipobs) are gradually fading away.after all the noise here on nairaland...
Chest beaters........
.ipobs are donkeys
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by donchi5050(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by cbrezy(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by wellmax(m): 2:58pm
So make we fry ice block
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by djemillionia: 2:58pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by chukwukahenry(m): 2:58pm
we need Buhari's interview
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by kennygreat(m): 2:59pm
FFK Enyi Ndi Igbo
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by OmoAregbesola: 2:59pm
luck d idiots up mehn
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by 1stCitizen: 2:59pm
Nnamdi right now..... in a dog's disguise
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by TruePass(m): 3:00pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by GODWIN78(m): 3:00pm
nnamdi KANU got no case,the fg should stop kidding around the bush,we are freedom fighters for God,s sake,
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 3:00pm
Fani Kayode has a dangerous problem of identity, individuality and character crisis. I could recall he insulted Jonathan until he was given a position, he boasted to have dated over 6 Igbo ladies and even called them out knowing fully well this women are now married. He is now against Buhari for the same reason. No sane individual should respect this man.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by noble71(m): 3:00pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by donnie(m): 3:00pm
If only the government and politicians could be unselfish for once.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by franciskaine(m): 3:02pm
kabakaauu:dis FFK be forming relevance
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by aleeyus(m): 3:02pm
1stCitizen:
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by biafran1stson(m): 3:02pm
No going back. Biafra or death
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by chrisdstar1: 3:02pm
Both the perpetrators of this heinous act and their supporters shall meet worse situations.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:03pm
Rubbish...Nigeria is a useless country but not totally useless atleast can be used as a bad example to other nations.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by vecman22(m): 3:03pm
EmekaBlue:
Ipobs are donkeys
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by sureheaven(m): 3:03pm
What do u expect from ffk, the fool became enemy of Nigeria since his ineffectual Buffoon left power. Hanging on him are corruption cases worth billions of naira......... he is now jobless therefore defending the indefensible
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by Gozbrown: 3:03pm
FFK always on the spotlight
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by glad92(m): 3:06pm
No situation is permanent.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by Edu3Again: 3:07pm
God bless FFK, Fayose & Ooni of Ife(Who visited the Obi of Onitsha),
who are all working to heal the divide between the Igbos and Yorubas,
between Flatinoes & Coneheads,
between the South East & South West
http://www.nairaland.com/4117236/ooni-ife-arrives-onitsha-obi
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:07pm
biafran1stson:biafra or death behind keyboard?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by centboy123456(m): 3:07pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer & FFK Interviewed In Abuja Court (Video) by chrisdstar1: 3:07pm
vecman22:
Being led by a dullard that have no respect for rule of law is enough punishment for you but for the sake of the safety of law abiding citizens,you shall await trial in Kiri Kiri for 50 years.
