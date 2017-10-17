Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live (2395 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wetin be Liverpool problem again, must you score mtchheeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwww

Go boys

na this children body Liverpool wan take get super power abi....mtchew

Liverpool and mancity want do competition of who hot pass. You don't mess with epl teams

Na wah o... Liverpool dey vex ooo

fidalgo19:

Wetin be Liverpool problem again, must you score

mtchheeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwww



Hater spotted Hater spotted 1 Like

This is what am expecting from my boys each week

20k choping tonight

Lightning07:

Firmino baba No mind that lazy player. He don see small team wey him go use shine No mind that lazy player. He don see small team wey him go use shine 1 Like

luvola:

Liverpool has turn to.drawcaster

Mayb not today Mayb not today

LesbianBoy:

Maribor 3 - 0 Liverpool



Mtcheew... Mtcheew...

Salah makes it four

liv don rape maribor

Salah makes it four

Madrid 0 Tottenham 1

Maribor 0 Liverpool 4

Man city 2 napoli 0



Power shift towards the English premier league loading....

Liverpool why can't you do this every week on epl 1 Like

Jasiro:

Mtcheew... free d guy he is probably an arsenal tribe free d guy he is probably an arsenal tribe 1 Like

Klop just use the second half take test our bench

KevinDein:

Madrid 0 Tottenham 1

Maribor 0 Liverpool 4

Man city 2 napoli 0



Power shift towards the English premier league loading.... kevin hope an english side makes it to d semi,they are 5 tho kevin hope an english side makes it to d semi,they are 5 tho

Kuku turn maribo to tahiti

fabian063:

No mind that lazy player. He don see small team wey him go use shine

Like torres take tahiti shine Like torres take tahiti shine