Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by fidalgo19: 7:54pm
Wetin be Liverpool problem again, must you score mtchheeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:07pm
Go boys
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by numerouno01(m): 8:07pm
na this children body Liverpool wan take get super power abi....mtchew
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:08pm
Liverpool and mancity want do competition of who hot pass. You don't mess with epl teams
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Sleyanya1(m): 8:08pm
Na wah o... Liverpool dey vex ooo
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:08pm
fidalgo19:
Hater spotted
1 Like
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:09pm
This is what am expecting from my boys each week
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by victoroscar(m): 8:14pm
20k choping tonight
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by fabian063(m): 8:16pm
Lightning07:No mind that lazy player. He don see small team wey him go use shine
1 Like
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:16pm
luvola:
Mayb not today
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Jasiro(m): 8:18pm
LesbianBoy:Mtcheew...
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:25pm
Salah makes it four
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Drummerboy15: 8:26pm
liv don rape maribor
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:26pm
Salah makes it four
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by KevinDein: 8:26pm
Madrid 0 Tottenham 1
Maribor 0 Liverpool 4
Man city 2 napoli 0
Power shift towards the English premier league loading....
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:27pm
Liverpool why can't you do this every week on epl
1 Like
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by ololadeking(m): 8:28pm
Jasiro:free d guy he is probably an arsenal tribe
1 Like
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:28pm
Klop just use the second half take test our bench
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by ololadeking(m): 8:30pm
KevinDein:kevin hope an english side makes it to d semi,they are 5 tho
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:30pm
Kuku turn maribo to tahiti
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:31pm
fabian063:
Like torres take tahiti shine
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Itsmedozie: 8:32pm
wetin dey worry Dortmund na
