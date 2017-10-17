₦airaland Forum

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by fidalgo19: 7:54pm
Wetin be Liverpool problem again, must you score mtchheeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwww
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:07pm
Go boys
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by numerouno01(m): 8:07pm
na this children body Liverpool wan take get super power abi....mtchew
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:08pm
Liverpool and mancity want do competition of who hot pass. You don't mess with epl teams
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Sleyanya1(m): 8:08pm
Na wah o... Liverpool dey vex ooo
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:08pm
fidalgo19:
Wetin be Liverpool problem again, must you score
mtchheeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwww


Hater spotted

1 Like

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:09pm
This is what am expecting from my boys each week
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by victoroscar(m): 8:14pm
20k choping tonight
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by fabian063(m): 8:16pm
Lightning07:
Firmino baba
No mind that lazy player. He don see small team wey him go use shine

1 Like

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:16pm
luvola:
Liverpool has turn to.drawcaster

Mayb not today
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Jasiro(m): 8:18pm
LesbianBoy:
Maribor 3 - 0 Liverpool

grin grin grin
Mtcheew...
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:25pm
Salah makes it four
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Drummerboy15: 8:26pm
liv don rape maribor
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:26pm
Salah makes it four
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by KevinDein: 8:26pm
Madrid 0 Tottenham 1
Maribor 0 Liverpool 4
Man city 2 napoli 0

Power shift towards the English premier league loading....
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:27pm
Liverpool why can't you do this every week on epl

1 Like

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by ololadeking(m): 8:28pm
Jasiro:
Mtcheew...
free d guy he is probably an arsenal tribe

1 Like

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Notion(m): 8:28pm
Klop just use the second half take test our bench
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by ololadeking(m): 8:30pm
KevinDein:
Madrid 0 Tottenham 1
Maribor 0 Liverpool 4
Man city 2 napoli 0

Power shift towards the English premier league loading....
kevin hope an english side makes it to d semi,they are 5 tho
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:30pm
Kuku turn maribo to tahiti
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:31pm
fabian063:
No mind that lazy player. He don see small team wey him go use shine

Like torres take tahiti shine grin
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Itsmedozie: 8:32pm
wetin dey worry Dortmund na

