|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:13pm
LesbianBoy:
2 Likes
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Spaxon(f): 9:13pm
Ah Liverpool has Finally seen Goal
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Yahooboi(m): 9:13pm
mansakhalifa:
Guy why
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:14pm
Harry just miss a seater
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by openmine(m): 9:14pm
same spartak we almost suffocated at deir backyard but left wit a draw are peppering sevilla....
1 Like
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Yahooboi(m): 9:14pm
Greatmind23:Omo beta
1 Like
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by 8stargeneral: 9:14pm
Liverpool do see paw-paw
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:15pm
That's Harry cane
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:16pm
Spartan still leading 2 1
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:17pm
Seems napoli has pull one back
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by alexmaye(m): 9:19pm
mrbillz:omo Una don dy walk alone for premier league o
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:23pm
Oboy sevilla losing 4 1 to sparta
1 Like
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by 2winsboi(m): 9:27pm
Now 0-6
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by openmine(m): 9:28pm
just spell Maribor abeg
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:28pm
Chamberlain score
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by mazimee(m): 9:29pm
Liverpool should have mercy on Maribor nah... 6 : 0?
They are not the ones that stopped you from winning Man U
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Yahooboi(m): 9:31pm
Liverpool joy don lost
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Spaxon(f): 9:31pm
Liverpool I am not understanding again oooo...
English teams be murdering this season
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:31pm
Another one 7 0
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by guru03(m): 9:31pm
Chai 7 ooooooo
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by mazimee(m): 9:32pm
Liverpool is on a rape mode. 7 ; 0
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by openmine(m): 9:32pm
finally Maribor has been spelt
5 Likes
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Slimzjoe(m): 9:33pm
mazimee:
Yes! we are a rape my guy !
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by EZEUDENE(m): 9:33pm
Liverpool the only team that played clean sheet today
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Dutchey(m): 9:33pm
red is the colour, football is d game...red is my blood...UP LIVERPOOL... guys save d rest 4 tot jare
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Neimar: 9:34pm
go beat man city na
kikikiki
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Michealozil(m): 9:34pm
Liverpool don kiss person make liverpool make dem score just one goal na remain d GG for myticket
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:35pm
Ref Is tire and put the game to an end
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:38pm
Spartak 5 1 over sevilla
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Dearlord(m): 9:39pm
Up up Red. the blood is truly Red
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Sheun001(m): 9:42pm
meanwhile somewhere in russia
spartak Moscow 5 - Sevilla 1
|Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:42pm
Full time in all the match centres....
Liv 7 0 Mar
Apoel 1 vs 1 Dortmund
Monaco 1 vs besikta 2
Real 1 1 spurs
Sparta 5 1sevilla
