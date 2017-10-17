₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,194 members, 3,858,978 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:42 PM

Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (2) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 (6939 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:13pm
LesbianBoy:
Maribor 3 - 0 Liverpool

grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Spaxon(f): 9:13pm
Ah Liverpool has Finally seen Goal
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Yahooboi(m): 9:13pm
mansakhalifa:
Just look at the record of the Slovenians: Maribor are nothing but local champions who flop whenever they step out of their league system. That said,I still see the Reds drawing this fixture.


Guy why undecided
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:14pm
Harry just miss a seater
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by openmine(m): 9:14pm
same spartak we almost suffocated at deir backyard but left wit a draw are peppering sevilla....

1 Like

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Yahooboi(m): 9:14pm
Greatmind23:
if Liverpool don't win I am selling my girlfriend to Jude opeye if Maribor win I sleep home alone

Omo beta grin grin

1 Like

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by 8stargeneral: 9:14pm
Liverpool do see paw-paw
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:15pm
That's Harry cane
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:16pm
Spartan still leading 2 1
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:17pm
Seems napoli has pull one back
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by alexmaye(m): 9:19pm
mrbillz:
Liverpool doing the usual in UEFA Champions League

The most decorated English football club in Europe!
YNWA! We are the great KOPS
omo Una don dy walk alone for premier league o
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:23pm
Oboy sevilla losing 4 1 to sparta

1 Like

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by 2winsboi(m): 9:27pm
Now 0-6
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by openmine(m): 9:28pm
just spell Maribor abeg
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:28pm
Chamberlain score wink
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by mazimee(m): 9:29pm
Liverpool should have mercy on Maribor nah... 6 : 0?
They are not the ones that stopped you from winning Man U
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Yahooboi(m): 9:31pm
Liverpool joy don lost grin
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Spaxon(f): 9:31pm
Liverpool I am not understanding again oooo...

English teams be murdering this season
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:31pm
Another one 7 0
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by guru03(m): 9:31pm
Chai 7 ooooooo
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by mazimee(m): 9:32pm
Liverpool is on a rape mode. 7 ; 0
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by openmine(m): 9:32pm
finally Maribor has been spelt

5 Likes

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Slimzjoe(m): 9:33pm
mazimee:
Liverpool is a rape mode. 7 ; 0

Yes! we are a rape my guy ! grin
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by EZEUDENE(m): 9:33pm
Liverpool the only team that played clean sheet today
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Dutchey(m): 9:33pm
red is the colour, football is d game...red is my blood...UP LIVERPOOL... guys save d rest 4 tot jare
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Neimar: 9:34pm
go beat man city na

kikikiki
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Michealozil(m): 9:34pm
Liverpool don kiss person make liverpool make dem score just one goal na remain d GG for myticket
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:35pm
Ref Is tire and put the game to an end
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:38pm
Spartak 5 1 over sevilla
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Dearlord(m): 9:39pm
Up up Red. the blood is truly Red
Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Sheun001(m): 9:42pm
meanwhile somewhere in russia
spartak Moscow 5 - Sevilla 1

Re: Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 by Notion(m): 9:42pm
Full time in all the match centres....
Liv 7 0 Mar
Apoel 1 vs 1 Dortmund
Monaco 1 vs besikta 2
Real 1 1 spurs
Sparta 5 1sevilla

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Liverpool Vs Fulham (4 - 0) On 9th November 2013 / UCL Semi-final:Arsenal(1) Vs Man Utd(3)[Agg: 1-4] On Tues 7th May / AC Milan V Barcelona: UCL (1 - 1) On 22nd October 2013

Viewing this topic: Certifiedkomo, castrokins(m), austino2018, Delegate(m), A12(m), tundejoseph4(m), cashlurd(m), ApostleT, Episteme2(m), Olaniyimubarak, esphil(m), emmanuelpopson(m), jonbellion(m), hucienda, ABOKI9ja, chapmann(m), Chuksteric(m), masterENOCH, MoreTech(m), odutolasodiq(m) and 19 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.